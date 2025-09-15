Scientists at Italy's University of Cagliari explored the integration of a water electrolyzer with a floating PV-pumped hydro energy storage system. They found that under high curtailment conditions, hydrogen production helped to stabilize system efficiency and lower the levelized cost of electricity when compared to a system without the electrolyzer.Researchers from Italy's University of Cagliari have studied the integration of a water electrolyzer into a floating PV-pumped hydro energy storage (FPV-PHES) system, analyzing the system's efficiency and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) under ...

