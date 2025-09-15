DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Sep-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 265.643 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49967917 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 401800 EQS News ID: 2197314 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 15, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)