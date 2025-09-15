Anzeige
Dow Jones News
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Sep-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 12-Sep-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 112.1837 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 836611 
 
CODE: U37G LN 
 
ISIN: LU1407888996 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1407888996 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     U37G LN 
LEI Code:   5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 
Sequence No.: 401823 
EQS News ID:  2197360 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2197360&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
