DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc (CEG2 LN) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Sep-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.7181 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32073978 CODE: CEG2 LN ISIN: LU1437015735 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEG2 LN LEI Code: 222100S57L5RNEFPBP23 Sequence No.: 401834 EQS News ID: 2197384 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2197384&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)