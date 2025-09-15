Hanshow, a global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital retail solutions, and Delfi Technologies, a Danish retail technology pioneer with decades of expertise in ESL platforms, today announced a new partnership, marking the start of closer cooperation to expand ESL offerings for retailers across Europe and accelerate the next phase of in-store digital transformation.

Through this partnership, Delfi Technologies' Breece System platform will be strengthened with Hanshow's world-class ESL portfolio, proven in thousands of deployments worldwide.

This partnership combines Delfi's experience with ESL deployments in Europe and Hanshow's global innovation leadership. Together, Hanshow will bring more flexibility, more options, and more value to retailers, helping them accelerate their digital transformation with lower costs and greater impact.

The partnership also reinforces both companies' commitment to sustainability. By replacing paper-based processes with digital price management, enabling real-time updates, and reducing operational inefficiencies, Hanshow is helping retailers lower costs, improve accuracy, and operate more sustainably in the era of omnichannel retail.

About Hanshow

Hanshow is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions. The company offers customers a series of customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow's solutions have provided services to a vast number of stores in over 70 countries and regions, helping them streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer customers a more personalized experience. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

