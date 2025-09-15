Senior operator-centric hires enhance Accordion's CFO-focused solutions and reinforce its position as the partner of choice for European PE stakeholders

Accordion, an AI and data-powered financial consulting firm focused on private equity, today announced the appointment of three senior executives Paul Reading, Andy Burgess, and Steve Jones to lead its European operations. The team combines extensive experience as CFOs, operating partners, and finance leaders, ensuring clients benefit from advisors who have been in the trenches and understand the pressures of delivering value in PE-backed businesses.

This expansion strengthens Accordion's CFO-driven value creation, AI and data analytics, and European CFO solutions capabilities, reflecting the firm's rapid growth in Europe and its proven leadership in the U.S. as the premier partner for value creation through the Office of the CFO.

Paul Reading has been named Head of European Solutions A former private equity operating partner, Reading has built and scaled finance functions across portfolio companies, preparing them for sustainable growth and successful exits. "Accordion has consistently stood out as the firm built specifically for the Office of the CFO in private equity," Reading said. "Having served as an operating partner focused on finance function maturity and exit readiness, I know firsthand the challenges CFOs face across the investment lifecycle. I look forward to helping lead Accordion's European expansion and bringing that operator perspective to support sponsors and portfolio CFOs in delivering measurable value." Reading exemplifies Accordion's CFO-driven value creation approach, where operator experience meets finance leadership.

Andy Burgess joins as London Office Lead. Having served as both a CFO and consultant and previously leading the CFO practice at a Big 4 firm Burgess has helped finance leaders across private equity and corporates drive value creation, challenge strategy, and accelerate growth. "I've experienced how demanding and complex the CFO role has become in private equity," Burgess said. "Today's finance leaders are expected not only to manage the fundamentals, but also to drive value creation, challenge strategy, and leverage technologies such as AI to accelerate performance. Accordion's focus on the Office of the CFO specific to PE-backed companies, combined with its proven track record in the U.S., uniquely positions the firm to support European CFOs at this pivotal moment."

Steve Jones joins as Managing Director, Data Analytics With over two decades of experience in data and analytics strategy and more than a decade partnering with PE-backed CFOs, Jones combines consulting expertise with operator insight. Working closely with management teams, he focuses on outcomes over optics, leveraging analytics and AI to drive performance improvement, KPI visibility, and sustainable value creation. "CFOs today are expected to do far more than deliver the fundamentals," Jones said. "They are tasked with leading digital transformation, harnessing data for decision-making, and applying AI to generate tangible impact. Accordion meets CFOs where they are whether building robust data foundations, implementing AI, or optimising existing systems. That hands-on, operator-led approach is what sets us apart and why Accordion is defining a new standard for CFO support in private equity." Jones' hire also strengthens Accordion's dedicated AI and D&A capability for CFOs and portfolio companies.

"At Accordion, our mission is to help CFOs turn pressure into performance," said Atul Aggarwal, President of Europe, Accordion. "Europe's private equity landscape is evolving rapidly, and CFOs are being asked to deliver more than ever. Paul, Andy, and Steve bring deep operator experience, technical expertise, and a proven ability to implement solutions that deliver measurable impact. Their appointments, along with the formalisation of an operating leadership layer, not only reinforce our position as the partner of choice for CFOs in Europe but also complement the strength of our established senior team in the United States. Together, this combined leadership will ensure Accordion sets the benchmark for supporting CFOs across Europe, helping sponsors and portfolio companies unlock value and navigate a complex market."

Accordion announced the launch of its European operations earlier this year, establishing a hub in London to serve PE sponsors and portfolio CFOs across the continent. The firm has expanded into new office space to accommodate its growing European team. The firm supports clients at every stage of the PE lifecycle, from foundational accounting and FP&A to technology enablement, data analytics, and exit planning. With over 1,500 professionals globally and more than 15 years of experience, Accordion combines scale, tenure, and operator-centric insight to deliver measurable results.

Accordion sits at the heart of private equity-where sponsors and CFOs meet. Through financial consulting underpinned by data, technology, and AI, we help clients create value. Our services support the Office of the CFO across all stages of the investment lifecycle-including foundational accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis, CFO-led performance, and transaction support. Accordion is headquartered in New York, with ten offices worldwide, including its European hub in London.

