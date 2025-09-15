Partnership brings BlackFog's on-device anti data exfiltration (ADX) technology to Exertis Enterprise's channel, enabling organizations to prevent ransomware, data loss and extortion.

BlackFog, the global cybersecurity company behind pioneering on-device anti data exfiltration (ADX) technology, today announced a distribution partnership with Exertis Enterprise, a leading technology solutions distributor.

The collaboration expands BlackFog's presence across the UK and Mainland Europe and equips resellers and service providers to deliver advanced prevention against unauthorized data exfiltration and evolving AI-enabled threats.

"At BlackFog, we are committed to redefining data security for the modern enterprise with our innovative anti data exfiltration (ADX) technology. Our partnership with Exertis, one of UK/I's fastest growing technology distributors, marks a significant milestone in extending our reach across the region. Together, we will provide organizations with unparalleled protection against unauthorized data exfiltration and evolving AI cyber threats, ensuring customers have access to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions backed by trusted local expertise."

Dr. Darren Williams, Founder CEO at BlackFog

"Cybersecurity has shifted from a defensive necessity to a commercial differentiator. Organizations can no longer rely on static protection; they need adaptive measures that evolve as fast as the threats do. Our partnership with BlackFog brings this capability to the forefront. By combining their pioneering anti data exfiltration (ADX) technology with our partner ecosystem, we're enabling resellers and service providers to deliver solutions that not only safeguard customers against AI-driven and emerging threats but also unlock new routes to profitability. For our partners, this is about turning resilience into a competitive advantage."

Dominic Ryles, Sales and Alliance Director at Exertis Enterprise

Why ADX now

With most cyberattacks involving some form of data exfiltration, stopping data from leaving devices and networks has become essential to lowering risk, limiting blast radius and reducing regulatory exposure. BlackFog's ADX platform adds a preventative layer that complements existing EDR/XDR and network controls by:

Blocking data exfiltration at the source via on-device behavioral controls and real-time policy enforcement.

via on-device behavioral controls and real-time policy enforcement. Disrupting attacker kill chains associated with ransomware, double/triple extortion and command-and-control traffic.

associated with ransomware, double/triple extortion and command-and-control traffic. Countering AI-enabled tactics through continuous, adaptive protection that responds to changing behaviors.

through continuous, adaptive protection that responds to changing behaviors. Supporting compliance outcomes by reducing the likelihood of sensitive data leaving the environment.

Availability

BlackFog ADX is available to UK Mainland Europe channel partners immediately through Exertis Enterprise, with enablement, deal support and services designed to accelerate partner growth and customer outcomes. Resellers should contact their Exertis Enterprise account manager for pricing, resources and proof-of-value opportunities.

About BlackFog

Founded in 2015, BlackFog is a global AI-based cybersecurity company that pioneered on-device anti data exfiltration (ADX) technology to protect organizations from ransomware and data loss. With 95% of all attacks involving some form of data exfiltration, preventing this has become critical in the fight against extortion, the loss of customer data and trade secrets. BlackFog recently won a Gold Globee award for AI-Driven Data Protection Solution and the coveted Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award for AI-based Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year. BlackFog also won Gold at the Globee Awards in 2024 for Best Data Loss Prevention and the State of Ransomware report, which recognizes outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape. Trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, BlackFog is redefining modern cybersecurity practices. For more information visit blackfog.com.

About Exertis Enterprise

Exertis Enterprise is a leading technology solutions distributor in the UK Mainland Europe, helping partners design, deliver and support enterprise-grade infrastructure, cybersecurity and data solutions. Through deep technical expertise and a robust ecosystem of vendors and services, Exertis Enterprise enables resellers and service providers to accelerate customer outcomes and growth.

