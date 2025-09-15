Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet joins forces with top casino games provider REEVO

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2025users can enjoy the best titles REEVO has to offer, including slots with different themes, mechanics and features.

In such a competitive industry, staying one step ahead is key, and this is something NetBet has been able to do. Keeping customers happy is of paramount importance, and adding providers with top-tier products like REEVO is the perfect way to achieve that goal.

Founded in 2021, REEVO has already made a huge impression on the iGaming industry thanks to its cutting-edge ideas, innovative approach towards technology and diverse range of products. Based in Romania, this new but fast-growing provider already has a huge selection of high-quality slots and table games.

Three of the best games within their immersive portfolio include Bullfighting Champion, Joker's Super Wins and God of the Undersea and these will be available to play for NetBet customers.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, commented: "REEVO is an innovative company which really caught our eye. Once we looked through their product range, we agreed that their core values and business goals align perfectly with ours. It's just great to finally have them on board!"

Karl Grech, Head of Business Development at REEVO, said: "As a relatively new company within the iGaming world, this partnership with NetBet means so much to us. It shows we're well and truly on the right path, and we have so many new, exciting ideas ready to unleash. Of course, our current selection of casino games is almost unparalleled, which is just perfectly suited to the players at NetBet."