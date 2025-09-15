Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 10:10 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet joins forces with top casino games provider REEVO

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2025users can enjoy the best titles REEVO has to offer, including slots with different themes, mechanics and features.

In such a competitive industry, staying one step ahead is key, and this is something NetBet has been able to do. Keeping customers happy is of paramount importance, and adding providers with top-tier products like REEVO is the perfect way to achieve that goal.

Founded in 2021, REEVO has already made a huge impression on the iGaming industry thanks to its cutting-edge ideas, innovative approach towards technology and diverse range of products. Based in Romania, this new but fast-growing provider already has a huge selection of high-quality slots and table games.

Three of the best games within their immersive portfolio include Bullfighting Champion, Joker's Super Wins and God of the Undersea and these will be available to play for NetBet customers.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, commented: "REEVO is an innovative company which really caught our eye. Once we looked through their product range, we agreed that their core values and business goals align perfectly with ours. It's just great to finally have them on board!"

Karl Grech, Head of Business Development at REEVO, said: "As a relatively new company within the iGaming world, this partnership with NetBet means so much to us. It shows we're well and truly on the right path, and we have so many new, exciting ideas ready to unleash. Of course, our current selection of casino games is almost unparalleled, which is just perfectly suited to the players at NetBet."

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.