Tenneco: DRiV Adding More Than 500 SKUs to Popular Monroe Coil Springs Range

Acceleration Plan to Boost Range Coverage to more than 92% by End of 2025

KONTICH, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV has announced an aggressive coverage acceleration plan that will add more than 500 new SKUs to the popular Monroe® Coil Springs range by the end of 2025. Already underway, the initiative will boost coverage of original equipment-style Monroe Coil Springs to more than 92% of the light-vehicle market in Europe, representing an increase of more than 10% in coverage over the past year.

"As a provider of top-quality products from globally recognized and trusted brands, DRiV is absolutely committed to helping customers become the market leaders in every category we serve," said Caroline Bonard, Senior Product Manager, EMEA, DRiV. "Monroe Coil Springs now offer a comprehensive program for customer growth, with the right spring technologies for a broad range of models, high-quality materials and manufacturing processes, durability, and outstanding coverage aligned with the needs of each local market."

DRiV's coverage expansion has already introduced Monroe Coil Springs for an array of popular vehicle families/models, including Volkswagen Up! (2011), Golf VII (2012) and Passat B8 (2014), Peugeot 208 II (2019), and Nissan Juke (2010), among others. More SKUs arriving in the coming months will expand coverage to such high-demand models as the Toyota Yaris (2020), Ford Mondeo V Turnier (2014), BMW 3 (2018), Volkswagen Passat Alltrack B7 (2012), Honda Civic IX (2012), and many more.

Covered by a premium 5-Year Warrantyfor details), each Monroe Coil Spring matches the vehicle manufacturer's recommended technology and design. To ensure great performance, durability and support vehicle safety, Monroe Coil Springs are manufactured exclusively from premium silicon chrome or chrome vanadium spring steel. Each spring is then shot-blasted and shot-peened to help prevent fatigue and stress-corrosion failures. Finally, two premium surface treatments - phosphate or zirconium-manganese coating and epoxy powder painting technology - are applied to ensure superior corrosion protection and further extend component service life.

"We believe that our Monroe coil springs are an outstanding product available in the aftermarket today. With our great brand power and our focus on quality, durability, coverage, convenience and warranty protection, Monroe is a trusted choice," Caroline said.

Visit monroe.comto learn more about Monroe Coil Springs and other world-class Monroe products for light vehicles, such as shocks and struts, mounting kits, protection kits, gas springs, air springs and steering and suspension parts. Monroe also has a commercial vehicle range including axle shocks, cabin dampers, seat dampers, air springs and steering and suspension parts.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.



About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.