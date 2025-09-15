Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
15.09.2025 10:18 Uhr
TrueVisions NOW partners with CreAsia Studio to launch 'Race to Space Thailand'

SERA brings the Mission to Life to send the first Thai citizen into space

BANGKOK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The journey to the stars begins now. TrueVisions NOW, in collaboration with world-class partner CreAsia Studio, proudly announces a historic launch that will revolutionize the entertainment industry and break all boundaries with 'Race to Space Thailand: The Space Conquest.'

Deepak Dhar (right) & Ongard Prapakamol (left)

For the first time in Thai history, a mission is set to find the nation's first astronaut and give every Thai the chance to turn their dreams into reality. Applications are officially open today, and the program will premiere this November exclusively on TrueVisions NOW.

TrueVisions NOW has partnered with the Space Exploration & Research Agency (SERA), the organization behind advanced spaceflight programs, and with global entertainment powerhouse CreAsia Studio, to bring this extraordinary experience to Thailand. The competition will crown the very first Thai winner who will journey into space aboard the New Shepard spacecraft from Blue Origin in the United States.

Mr. Ongard Prapakamol, Head of TrueVisions and Media, True Corporation PLC, stated: "With our commitment to being the Home of Entertainment in the digital era, TrueVisions NOW continues to deliver world-class, one-of-a-kind content experiences to Thai audiences especially content that resonates with digital lifestyles and sparks boundless inspiration. This historic collaboration with CreAsia is not only a gateway to global-scale content, but also the beginning of a new frontier for Thailand."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia, Endemol Shine India, and CreAsia Studio, said, "CreAsia Studio was born from the vision to build a powerhouse in Southeast Asia that delivers innovative, global-standard content, rooted in local culture. 'Race to Space Thailand' is a disruptive concept that is a perfect embodiment of that vision. It is not just entertainment; it is history in the making. We are proud to partner with TrueVisions NOW, working closely with SERA, on a format that democratizes space travel, opening doors for ordinary citizens to achieve the extraordinary."

Joshua Skurla, Co-Founder of SERA, added that, "The collaboration between SERA, TrueVisions NOW, and CreAsia Studio is founded on a shared vision to inspire an entire nation. By opening the astronaut selection process to all Thais, we are not just finding one person to go to space; we are building a cultural phenomenon that unites the country in a shared endeavor."

For more information, contact:
Aishwarya.jaiswal@branquila.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772696/Deepak_Dhar___Ongard_Prapakamol.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truevisions-now-partners-with-creasia-studio-to-launch-race-to-space-thailand-302556134.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
