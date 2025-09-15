The CFD industry leader takes home one of the industry's most respected titles in Europe.

Multi-awarded online broker Libertex adds another accolade in its trophy case as it has been named Europe's Best CFD Broker by Global Forex Awards.

This title not only highlights the broker's role as a trusted leader, but it also reflects Libertex's commitment to delivering excellence on all levels. Applying to an exhaustive set of the company's services, from client support to trading technology, education, and asset coverage, the accolade bolsters the broker's position in the global CFD trading arena while shining a spotlight on its continuous efforts to stay relevant.

Speaking about the recent win, Libertex Group CMO Marios Chailis said: "We are truly honoured to be recognised as 'Best CFD Broker Europe' at the Global Forex Awards. This award reflects not only the efforts of our dedicated team but also the confidence our clients place in us every day. At Libertex, our mission has always been to set the standard for excellence, and this recognition encourages us to keep raising the bar."

A successful journey

The Global Forex Awards accolade is the third prestigious title won by Libertex in 2025. In June, the company was awarded "Best Global Broker" at the UF AWARDS Global 2025 and, before that, "Best Online Trading Platform" at the 9th Annual Fintech Breakthrough Awards ceremony.

All these recognitions reinforce the company's credibility, mirrored by its user-centric offerings, sleek platform, and striking branding. Being acknowledged internationally alongside more than 400 standout brokers validates Libertex as a leader in the industry.

In an industry defined by strict rules and continuous evolution, the Global Forex Awards have set a standard for high quality in financial services and fintech. Winning such a distinction is no easy feat. Engaging the entire industry in an open voting process, the Awards count among the most coveted accolades, conferring credibility and industry-wide validation on the winners.

"For years, the Global Forex Awards have served as a benchmark for excellence in retail trading. Traders need proof, and this is exactly what we give them. Libertex has proved time and again that it is miles ahead of the competition," said Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, on behalf of Global Forex Awards.

Libertex's credentials

The source of Libertex's success is continuous, sustained innovation and a unique capacity to spot opportunities where others see only challenges.

Libertex offers access to a vast choice of CFDs on stocks, indices, Forex pairs, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via its award-winning proprietary platform. Fast execution and low and stable spreads are the essentials that make Libertex a reliable trading partner for both savvy and novice traders.

The online broker's reach exceeds the boundaries of the retail trading space. Earlier in the year, Libertex inked a long-term partnership deal with KICK Sauber F1 Team, racing straight into Formula One.

To explore Libertex's full offering, visit the broker's website.

About Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and others. Libertex also offers investments in real stocks.

Over the years, Libertex has received multiple prestigious awards and recognitions, including "Best CFD Broker Europe" (Global Forex, 2025), "Best Global Broker" (Ultimate Fintech, 2025) and "Best Online Trading Platform" (FinTech Breakthrough, 2025).

A firm believer in the power of sports to inspire, empower and push for success, Libertex has built a strong legacy of sponsoring high-profile sports teams and is currently the Official Online Trading Partner of KICK Sauber F1 Team.

Since being founded in 1997, the Libertex Group has grown into a robust fintech powerhouse with an established presence in various jurisdictions, serving millions of clients from several countries all over the world.

In Europe the Libertex trading platform is operated by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus Investment Firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF License number 164/12.

