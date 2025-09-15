CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES

Concurrent's interims showed encouraging momentum despite headwinds, underlined by management's confidence that FY25 financial performance will be ahead of consensus. We believe that management is establishing a platform for sustaining long-term growth, supported by growth of the Systems business, new products, deepening relationships with tier one prime contractors and capacity expansion. With the Systems business now clicking into gear, further acquisitions could accelerate this growth. While the shares have a growth rating, we believe this is a business with a platform, plan and ambition to scale up a number of times over.

