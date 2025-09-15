Three battery manufacturing companies unveiled new products at RE+, North America's largest solar and energy storage conference.From pv magazine USA The annual RE+ conference is traditionally where solar manufacturers announce new products and partnerships, and this year was no different. For 2025, B2C battery market leaders Bluetti, EcoFlow and Jackery all brought major product and partnership announcements to the show. Bluetti announced three new products at RE+ this year, aimed at users in three different market segments; one each for RV enthusiasts, people in cold-weather climates and the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...