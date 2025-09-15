The AgreenaCarbon Project has successfully achieved verification under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard VM0042 v2.0 methodology, delivering real, measurable climate impact across millions of hectares

2.3 million Verified Carbon Units (VCUs) are now being issued, which can be confidently used, tracked, and reported, empowering sustainability teams with compliance-ready results

Agreena, the company powering the global transition to regenerative agriculture, has achieved verification of its AgreenaCarbon Project under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program's VM0042 Improved Agricultural Land Management v2.0 methodology the first large-scale arable agriculture project to do so. By passing this milestone, Agreena is now issuing 2.3 million Verra-verified carbon credits that are not only readily available, but deliver immediate, measurable climate impact.

This follows the project's successful validation in January 2025. While validation confirms that the project design and methodology meet the requirements of Verra's VCS Program, verification is the critical next step confirming, through independent assessment, that the project has delivered measurable climate outcomes as intended. Verra's VCS Program is the world's most widely recognised greenhouse gas crediting standard and is approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market.

Unlike other approaches, nature-based climate solutions deliver immediate impact. Operating across 1.6 million hectares of regenerative agriculture, the AgreenaCarbon Project and its carbon credits have enabled the reduction of 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 and removal of 1.1 million tonnes of CO2.

Mandy Rambharos, the Chief Executive Officer of Verra, commented: "The AgreenaCarbon Project is extremely important because it demonstrates how soil carbon projects can scale. It spans vast areas of land across multiple countries in Europe from Ukraine to Spain showing the breadth and reach of its impact. By implementing VM0042 and ensuring the right protocols, we can guarantee the quality and integrity of the carbon credits generated. This gives us confidence that these projects truly have the ability to scale."

Simon Haldrup, CEO and co-founder of Agreena, added: "The verification of the AgreenaCarbon Project reaffirms Agreena as a leader in regenerative agriculture, proving that soil carbon sequestration can be measured, verified, and trusted at scale. This milestone empowers farmers the true climate heroes to adopt new practices through verified carbon credits, while giving corporate buyers the confidence to invest in meaningful climate action. Agreena is proud to be building the world's largest verified supply of soil carbon credits, bringing the first large-scale wave of high-quality credits to market."

Delivering immediate, scalable impact

Agreena's impact is directly felt by farmers. As Oleksandr Mustipan, a farmer at Agrain Group of Companies, said: "Working with Agreena has truly been a game-changer. It enabled us to scale up regenerative practices more quickly and effectively than I ever could have alone. The Verra verification is another clear proof point of the seriousness and credibility of the AgreenaCarbon Project, built on the highest international standards. As a farmer, it's motivating to know that the work we do contributes to real climate impact and is part of a larger, meaningful effort."

The AgreenaCarbon Project, which has enrolled 1.6 million hectares of regeneratively farmed land, partners with farmers in the UK, Denmark, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, and Spain. By implementing regenerative practices that reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, farmers are delivering measurable climate impact and environmental benefits.

Now verified by Verra and an independent Validation/Verification Body (VVB), Agreena is able to issue Verified Carbon Units that meet the world's most rigorous standards ensuring the integrity of every credit that will follow. Several large European companies with sustainability targets, e.g. Radisson Hotel Group, have already pre-ordered a significant share of the credits, with issuance now opening up these credits to all companies looking for high-integrity, scalable nature-based solutions.

Agreena is now issuing the Project's first VCUs, following the verification of vintage years 2021, 2022 and 2023.

About Agreena

Headquartered in Denmark, Agreena is powering the global transition to regenerative agriculture, operating Europe's leading soil carbon programme. Agreena collaborates with thousands of farmers across 4.5 million hectares of arable land in 20 markets.

Through its flagship AgreenaCarbon Project the first large-scale agricultural cropland initiative verified under Verra's world-renowned Verified Carbon Standard Agreena supports farmers in adopting regenerative practices and generating high-integrity carbon credits.

Agreena finances farmers' transition to sustainable practices, measures and verifies the climate impact with field-level accuracy, and offers climate solutions to corporates to achieve their sustainability goals. Uniquely, Agreena's holistic solution combines proprietary digital measurement, reporting, and verification (dMRV) capabilities, leveraging AI and satellite imagery to unlock nature-based solutions at scale with ground-level accuracy.

