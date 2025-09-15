DJ Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GTBG LN) Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Sep-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1703 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171700 CODE: GTBG LN ISIN: LU2977964027 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2977964027 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GTBG LN LEI Code: 2138003XASKMT5CYX832 Sequence No.: 401855 EQS News ID: 2197462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2197462&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2025 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)