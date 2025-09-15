Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 10:48 Uhr
From Legacy to Innovation: Morphy Richards Refreshes at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2025, futuristic technologies, robotics, and AI took the spotlight, highlighting the deep integration of smart technology into daily life. Leveraging this platform, the 89-year-old trusted British small appliance leader, Morphy Richards, unveiled its latest innovations that embody a future-forward approach to both design and lifestyle philosophy.

By blending classic British craftsmanship with modern design and smart functionality, Morphy Richards showcased a full range of products spanning air treatment, ice-making, coffee machines, and kitchen essentials, reaffirming its vision: "Innovate for Enlightening Progress" to enhance everyday living with intelligent, sustainable comfort.

Morphy Richards' innovations refreshed the brand and delivered standout performances at IFA 2025. The Fusion Kettle and Toaster Set earned the "Best of IFA" award from Gadget Flow. At the dedicated Chill Zone, the InfuseChill Flavoured Ice Maker received widespread acclaim for its customizable flavoured ice cubes, while the MixChill 3-in-1 Ice Maker fascinated visitors with its versatility in rapid ice production, crushing, and juicing. The Fully Automatic Coffee Machine garnered significant interest from both partners and retailers, and the flagship home climate products-S1 Pro and Ultra-captivated visitors with their distinctive design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly approach.

Visitors experience Morphy Richards' all-season climate flagships at IFA 2025

Morphy Richards was also featured in Bloomberg's coverage of Europe's heatwave, where the brand highlighted how extreme weather is driving long-term growth in the European air conditioning market, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable innovation.

Marketing and Partnerships

IFA 2025 served as a crucial platform for networking and gaining market insights, fostering connections with global partners. Key accounts showed strong interest in Morphy Richards' latest product lineup, while many prospective partners were attracted by the brand's strength. This exchange of ideas and feedback is paving the way for future market expansion and reinforcing confidence in the brand's global growth strategy.

The event attracted widespread media attention, with coverage from TrendHunter, The Globe and Mail, and La Vanguardia. Influencers across Europe and Asia, including Blin Othman, Jan Brezina, and Özgür Bilge, amplified the brand's reach. Their contributions have further solidified Morphy Richards' reputation as a global innovator in smart, sustainable living, resonating with consumers.

About Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards, founded in 1936, is a global leader in home appliances across 26 countries. With 89 years of innovation, Morphy Richards delivers reliable support, smart solutions, and tailored services, empowering partners and consumers with quality excellence and sustainable growth worldwide.

Partner with Morphy Richards: morphyrichards.com

PR contact
Email: marketing@morphyrichards.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772710/pr2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-legacy-to-innovation-morphy-richards-refreshes-at-ifa-2025-302556155.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
