Kerr Dental: Kerr Announces the Launch of SimpliCore Gutta Percha Carrier Obturators for Simplified Endodontics

BREA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Kerr is excited to announce the launch of SimpliCore, a carrier-based obturator designed to simplify obturation and streamline clinical workflows. SimpliCore features a solid gutta percha core that allows for easier retreatment and the creation of post spaces, just like traditional gutta percha. The synthetic core material is highly radiopaque and clearly identifiable in dental imaging procedures.

SimpliCore Molded Obturators

Gutta Percha Carrier Molded Obturators

"SimpliCore further enhances our comprehensive obturation line-combining application simplicity with the advantages of warm gutta-percha," says Jindra Capek, General Manager of Kerr Dental.

Dr. Edith Garcia Fernandez, a participating Endodontist in the clinical trial study, shared her testimonial about SimpliCore: "I like obturating with this gutta percha carrier, it's very practical and the obturation results are great. It's a great system, the consistency of the gutta percha is perfect and it's easy to insert into the canal."

SimpliCore can be used to fill cases shaped by ZenFlex ONE reciprocating files in all applicable tip sizes and tapers (.04, .06) from size 20 to size 50. Additionally, SimpliCore Obturators are versatile enough to fill cases shaped by most competitor files on the market. SimpliCore's design allows for easy handling and application, making the obturation process faster, more predictable, and ensuring a consistent and thorough fill.

Susy Garcia, Global Product Manager at Kerr Dental, stated: "Our SimpliCore thermal obturator represents another step forward in our on-going commitment to provide our clinicians with the best options for endodontic care. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that performance and patient outcomes are at the forefront of SimpliCore."

SimpliCore is now available through Kerr Sales Specialists and authorized dealers. Dental professionals are encouraged to visit Kerr's website or contact their local Kerr representative for more information.

To learn more, visit go.kerrdental.com/SimpliCore

About Kerr

Kerr designs and manufactures products for all aspects of modern restorative dentistry. Our knowledgeable field service works closely with a network of exclusive partners to provide technical training and support; this strengthens our position as world market leaders. We have advanced aesthetic dentistry through education and sustainable solutions based on ideas from the real world, and the Kerr name is now synonymous with integrity among dentists worldwide. Kerr Dental is an operating company of Envista Holdings Corporation.

