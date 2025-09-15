Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 11:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kerr Dental: Kerr Announces the Launch of SimpliCore Gutta Percha Carrier Obturators for Simplified Endodontics

BREA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Kerr is excited to announce the launch of SimpliCore, a carrier-based obturator designed to simplify obturation and streamline clinical workflows. SimpliCore features a solid gutta percha core that allows for easier retreatment and the creation of post spaces, just like traditional gutta percha. The synthetic core material is highly radiopaque and clearly identifiable in dental imaging procedures.

SimpliCore Molded Obturators

SimpliCore Molded Obturators
Gutta Percha Carrier Molded Obturators

"SimpliCore further enhances our comprehensive obturation line-combining application simplicity with the advantages of warm gutta-percha," says Jindra Capek, General Manager of Kerr Dental.

Dr. Edith Garcia Fernandez, a participating Endodontist in the clinical trial study, shared her testimonial about SimpliCore: "I like obturating with this gutta percha carrier, it's very practical and the obturation results are great. It's a great system, the consistency of the gutta percha is perfect and it's easy to insert into the canal."

SimpliCore can be used to fill cases shaped by ZenFlex ONE reciprocating files in all applicable tip sizes and tapers (.04, .06) from size 20 to size 50. Additionally, SimpliCore Obturators are versatile enough to fill cases shaped by most competitor files on the market. SimpliCore's design allows for easy handling and application, making the obturation process faster, more predictable, and ensuring a consistent and thorough fill.

Susy Garcia, Global Product Manager at Kerr Dental, stated: "Our SimpliCore thermal obturator represents another step forward in our on-going commitment to provide our clinicians with the best options for endodontic care. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that performance and patient outcomes are at the forefront of SimpliCore."

SimpliCore is now available through Kerr Sales Specialists and authorized dealers. Dental professionals are encouraged to visit Kerr's website or contact their local Kerr representative for more information.

To learn more, visit go.kerrdental.com/SimpliCore

About Kerr

Kerr designs and manufactures products for all aspects of modern restorative dentistry. Our knowledgeable field service works closely with a network of exclusive partners to provide technical training and support; this strengthens our position as world market leaders. We have advanced aesthetic dentistry through education and sustainable solutions based on ideas from the real world, and the Kerr name is now synonymous with integrity among dentists worldwide. Kerr Dental is an operating company of Envista Holdings Corporation.

Contact Information

Raul Vasquez
Marketing Specialist
kerrmarketing@kerrdental.com

.

SOURCE: Kerr Dental



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kerr-announces-the-launch-of-simplicoretm-gutta-percha-carrier-obtura-1054818

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.