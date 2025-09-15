High cost of hiring leaves organisations particularly exposed over half of UK organisations report severe impact

A growing cybersecurity skills crisis is forcing 64% of the organisations across EMEA to take risky shortcuts and temporary fixes to meet security demands, according to new research from Insight Enterprises.

In the UK, the problem is equally acute. 67% of organisations report a cybersecurity skills shortage, with over half (56%) describing the impact as "severe" or "significant." The shortage is hitting hardest at the senior level, with 50% citing gaps in strategic skills such as governance, planning, and risk assessment.

Only 24% of IT decision-makers across EMEA say they have sufficient in-house cyber skills to keep pace with evolving threats. These shortages are delaying key initiatives (57%) and leaving more than half (57%) struggling to meet compliance requirements.

Cost and Candidate Shortages Driving the Gap

The study uncovers top barriers to closing the skills gap in EMEA-

68% of IT leaders cite the high cost of hiring and training as a major barrier

65% point to a lack of qualified candidates in the market

But the issue runs deeper than recruitment, with the research showing that the cyber skills gap is not confined to technical roles; it spans operations, leadership, and compliance functions. This shortage is undermining both day-to-day resilience and long-term strategic planning.

From Skills Shortage to Strategy Crisis: Why Cybersecurity Demands a New Kind of Leadership

Cybersecurity is no longer just a staffing challenge it's a strategic imperative. As organisations accelerate digital transformation, the widening cyber skills gap is undermining confidence in their ability to innovate securely. This isn't just a talent issue; it's a threat to long-term growth and resilience.

"The answer isn't simply more hires or more tools," said Adrian Gregory, EMEA President at Insight. "What's needed is a fundamental shift in how organisations think about security, from reactive defence to proactive design."

That shift starts with leadership. Closing the cyber skills gap means cultivating leaders who can orchestrate human-machine collaboration, translate technical risk into business impact, and embed security into the fabric of innovation.

"The organisations that will lead in the next era," Adrian Gregory continued, "are those that align strategic talent with intelligent technology and trusted partnerships. It's this blend that builds the resilience required to grow, adapt, and stay ahead."

Read the full report here.

