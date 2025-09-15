Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 12:05
107,50 Euro
+0,47 % +0,50
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,00107,5012:09
107,00107,5012:06
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 11:42 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temu Opens Platform to Local Sellers in Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global online marketplace, announced it is opening its platform to local sellers in Switzerland, offering Swiss businesses a new sales channel to expand their reach, while giving shoppers more choice and faster delivery.

Credit@Temu

During the initial period, sellers on Temu are first able to list and fulfill orders for consumers within Switzerland, before extending the service to other markets. Temu will provide sellers with tailored onboarding support.

By welcoming local businesses, Temu aims to create new opportunities for Swiss sellers and give consumers access to products that better reflect local needs and tastes. The company expects that up to 80% of its European sales will eventually come from local sellers and fulfillment within the region.

"With our local-to-local initiative, we aim to create new growth opportunities for Swiss businesses, while giving consumers access to a wider selection of affordable, quality products with faster delivery," said a Temu spokesperson.

A recent Ipsos global consumer survey found that Temu users worldwide report average savings of 24% on their purchases, with 80% saying the platform offers strong value for money.

More information for interested sellers is available via the seller portal: https://ch.seller.temu.com/

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772734/Seller_Portal_CH_EN.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-opens-platform-to-local-sellers-in-switzerland-302556192.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.