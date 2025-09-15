Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: AI-Powered Storage Market Growing at over 23% CAGR During 2025-2030 Amid Rising Data Demands, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global AI-powered storage market is valued at USD 27.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 76.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.13% during the forecast period. The AI-powered storage market is witnessing robust growth as organizations worldwide adopt intelligent storage solutions to manage surging enterprise and application-driven data, with infrastructures evolving to deliver greater speed, scalability, and predictive insights.

Key Developments and Adoption Trends in AI-Powered Storage Market:

AI Adoption Driving Storage Innovation

The artificial intelligence market is expanding rapidly at over 44% CAGR in the same period, pushing enterprises to adopt storage systems capable of handling vast amounts of unstructured and real-time data. Intelligent storage platforms integrate AI to deliver predictive insights, optimize performance, and enable automated anomaly detection transforming data into a strategic business asset.

Synergy with Automated Machine Learning

The rise of the automated machine learning market is directly influencing storage requirements. AutoML simplifies AI model development but depends on high-performance storage to support continuous data training, real-time insights, and large-scale deployments. This synergy is accelerating demand for AI-powered storage infrastructure.

Cloud and Hybrid Architectures Expanding Reach

As enterprises shift toward cloud-native applications, demand for flexible and scalable storage is surging. Hybrid models, which balance on-premises control with cloud agility, are particularly appealing for industries with sensitive data or regulatory constraints. AI-powered storage enables seamless integration across these environments, ensuring reliability and compliance.

AI-Powered Storage Market Segmentation

By Storage System Type

File Storage

Object Storage

And Others

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

And Others

By Storage Architecture

Traditional Storage Systems

Software-Defined Storage

And Others

By End-User Industry

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunications

And Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Growth Overview

North America : Leading market adoption driven by advanced IT infrastructure, strong cloud presence, and high enterprise AI investment.

: Leading market adoption driven by advanced IT infrastructure, strong cloud presence, and high enterprise AI investment. Europe : Growth supported by digital transformation, GDPR compliance, and emphasis on data-driven business models.

: Growth supported by digital transformation, GDPR compliance, and emphasis on data-driven business models. Asia-Pacific : Fastest-growing region, propelled by smart city projects, rapid industrial digitization, and large-scale AI adoption in China, Japan, and India.

: Fastest-growing region, propelled by smart city projects, rapid industrial digitization, and large-scale AI adoption in China, Japan, and India. Rest of the World: Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the detailed Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-powered-storage-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Key Players Driving the AI-Powered Storage Industry

The market is characterized by the presence of established global technology providers and emerging innovators offering AI-driven storage solutions. Leading companies are focusing on integrating machine learning, automation, and predictive analytics into their storage platforms to meet growing enterprise demands.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Pure Storage, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Inspur Group

Western Digital Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Edge AI Hardware Market - The Edge AI Hardware Market is valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.58% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by the rising adoption of edge computing for real-time decision-making, increasing demand for IoT devices, and the need to reduce latency in applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial automation.

Cloud AI Market- The Cloud AI Market is expected to grow from USD 89.43 billion in 2025 to USD 363.44 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 32.37%. The expansion is driven by the rapid shift toward cloud-based infrastructure, scalability needs for AI model training, and increasing enterprise demand for cost-effective AI services to power applications in customer engagement, fraud detection, and predictive analytics.

Machine Learning as a Service Market - The Machine Learning as a Service Market is estimated at USD 45.76 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach USD 209.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.58%. Growth is being propelled by the democratization of AI tools, rising demand for predictive analytics, and widespread use of MLaaS in industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail, where businesses seek to accelerate innovation without heavy in-house infrastructure costs.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-powered-storage-market-growing-at-over-23-cagr-during-2025-2030-amid-rising-data-demands-says-mordor-intelligence-302556161.html