Johannesburg, Gauteng--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - West Wits Mining (ASX: WWI) (OTC Pink: WMWWF) ("West Wits" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Hong Kong. Rudi Deysel of West Wits Mining will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment Hong Kong will be hosting over 30 mining companies and more than 140 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on September 24-25.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment Hong Kong can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About West Wits Mining

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) (OTC Pink: WMWWF) is focused on the exploration, development and production of high-value precious and base metals for the benefit of shareholders, communities and environments in which it operates. Witwatersrand Basin Project, located in the proven gold region of Central Rand Goldfield of South Africa, boasts a 5.025Moz gold project at 4.66g/t. The Witwatersrand Basin is a largely underground geological formation which surfaces in the Witwatersrand. It holds the world's largest known gold reserves and has produced over 1.5 billion ounces (over 40,000 metric tons), representing about 22% of all the gold accounted for above the surface. In Western Australia, West Wits is exploring gold and copper at the Mt Cecilia Project in a district that supports several world-class projects such as Woodie Woodie manganese mine, Nifty copper and Telfer gold/copper/silver mines.

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference