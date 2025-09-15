The LASIK.com Network: LASIK.com Launches Collegiate NIL Program to Help Student-Athletes Compete and Live With Clearer Vision

Nationwide initiative pairs eligible college athletes with trusted LASIK surgeons and a compliant, content-first partnership model

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / LASIK.com today unveiled its Collegiate Athlete NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Program, a new pathway for student-athletes to pursue modern LASIK through partnerships centered on authentic storytelling, safety, and NCAA/state compliance. The program invites college athletes to document their LASIK journey-from candidacy consult to post-treatment experience-while educating teammates and fans about the benefits of modern laser vision correction. LASIK.com Official Site

"College athletes juggle intense schedules on and off the field. This program is designed to make their day-to-day a little simpler-less time dealing with contacts or glasses, more time focused on class and competition-while giving them a platform to share what modern LASIK is really like," said a LASIK.com spokesperson.

How the program works

The initiative follows a streamlined, three-step path: (1) athletes submit a brief application, (2) qualified applicants receive an NIL offer and schedule an in-center consultation to confirm candidacy, and (3) if medically appropriate, they proceed with treatment and finalize partnership paperwork. LASIK.com Official Site

Built-in safeguards for compliance and care

LASIK.com's framework requires disclosure to each athlete's school compliance office, prohibits any compensation tied to on-field performance, and mandates FTC-compliant disclosures (e.g., ad, sponsored). Medical guardrails include a free in-center candidacy exam (18+), surgeon approval prior to any procedure, and adherence to post-treatment care. Athletes are encouraged to schedule procedures in the offseason; all protected health information is handled in line with HIPAA and shared publicly only with explicit consent. LASIK.com Official Site

Content and compensation

Partnerships are content-first. Typical deliverables include a short pre-treatment video, day-of treatment experience clips, a post-treatment review, and simple athlete B-roll, with in-feed and Stories posts and permission for LASIK.com to run ads built from the creator's footage. Compensation varies by social reach; at minimum, approved partners receive a significant discount, and in some cases, a fully covered treatment. LASIK.com Official Site

Why athletes choose LASIK.com

LASIK.com operates a national network of vetted, board-certified surgeons who specialize in modern, 100% bladeless LASIK and use advanced, trusted laser technology. The network emphasizes individualized plans, long-term follow-up (restrictions apply), strong community reputation, and close relationships with local eye-care professionals. LASIK.com Official Site

Program Fast Facts

Who's eligible: Collegiate athletes (18+) who pass medical candidacy screening. LASIK.com Official Site

Compliance: NCAA and state NIL rules; school disclosure; FTC-compliant ad/sponsored; no pay-for-play. LASIK.com Official Site

Suggested timing: Offseason procedure recommended for optimal recovery. LASIK.com Official Site

Deliverables: Short-form videos (pre/day-of/post) + B-roll; posts in-feed and Stories; ad permissions. LASIK.com Official Site

Value: Compensation scales with audience; at minimum, a significant procedure discount. LASIK.com Official Site

How to apply

Student-athletes can start by completing the NIL application on the LASIK.com Collegiate Athlete NIL Program page. LASIK.com Official Site

Media Contact

Marketing Leadership, LASIK.com

Email: marketing@lasik.com LASIK.com Official Site

Editor's note: Individual outcomes and eligibility vary. Only a qualified eye doctor can determine candidacy for LASIK. Athletes should consult their school's compliance office before entering any NIL agreement. LASIK.com Official Site+1

Contact Information

Marketing Leadership

marketing@lasik.com





SOURCE: The LASIK.com Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/lasik.com-launches-collegiate-nil-program-to-help-student%e2%80%91athletes-co-1071869