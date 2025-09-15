With over 10 million customers and 150 billion euro in assets under management, Trade Republic expands its offerings from brokerage to wealth management. By the end of the year, the company will introduce three new, independent asset classes.

The start is Private Markets: In partnership with Apollo and EQT, Trade Republic customers can invest into this asset class, which has outperformed public markets over decades.

Through its newly developed investment platform, Trade Republic customers can invest from as little as 1 euro with fractional investing and have the option to sell monthly at the Trade Republic internal market place. This compares to the funds' minimum investment of 10,000 euro and quarterly redemptions.

For the launch, Trade Republic will provide its customers with a 1 bonus on every Private Markets investment made within the first 30 days, with no cap.

Trade Republic, Europe's largest savings platform, continues to grow, surpassing 10 million customers, across 18 European markets and more than 150 billion euro in assets under management. Through strategic partnerships with Apollo and EQT, Trade Republic expands its services to offer access to Private Markets. In the coming months, the bank will roll out two additional asset classes, each 30 days apart.

"Long-term wealth creation is more than just an ETF savings plan. It's about the combination of various asset classes. Now, we are growing Trade Republic from brokerage into wealth management," says Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of Trade Republic. "Everyone in Europe shall have the opportunity to invest like the very wealthy simple, secure, and at the lowest possible cost. Following our expansion into banking, with checking accounts and cards, this is the most significant milestone since our founding. With Apollo and EQT, we have secured two of the most important Private Markets managers as strategic partners for our customers."

This new offering gives Trade Republic customers the unique opportunity to invest in private companies, which account for 88% of the economy. It allows retail investors to participate in the performance of these companies and further diversify their portfolios. This asset class has outperformed public markets over decades.

"Today, most individual investors' portfolios are limited to ETFs and shares of publicly listed companies even though public markets only account for a fraction of the total investable economy. Through our partnership with Trade Republic, we are giving access to a global and diversified private markets portfolio via EQT's proven strategies an opportunity historically reserved for institutional investors", says Peter Beske Nielsen, Global Head of Private Wealth Evergreen Solutions at EQT.

In a professional wealth management strategy, stocks and ETFs typically make up only about 60% of a portfolio. Private markets can help investors achieve greater diversification. With this new offering, Trade Republic is enabling its clients to structure their wealth in a way that was previously only accessible to very wealthy and institutional investors.

"With this new partnership, combining Apollo's expertise with the innovative power of Trade Republic, we are addressing a much broader set of investors across Europe. Together we are pleased to build on the continued democratization of private markets," says Veronique Fournier, Apollo's Head of EMEA Global Wealth.

About Trade Republic

Trade Republic is on a mission to empower everyone to create wealth with easy, safe and free access to the financial system. With millions of customers across 18 European countries and over 150 billion euro in assets under management, Trade Republic has become the home screen app for Europeans to manage their wealth. Trade Republic offers savings plans, fractional trading of shares, ETFs, as well as private markets, derivatives, bonds and crypto. On top of that, customers benefit from the Trade Republic card with 1 percent Saveback on card payments. Trade Republic is a full-service bank and is supervised by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and Deutsche Bundesbank.

