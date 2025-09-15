KuCoin Futures Global Tour Asia Station Concludes Successfully, with Fully Upgraded Affiliate Program Setting a New Industry Benchmark

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the successful conclusion of the KuCoin Futures Global Tour - Asia station, which brought together more than 500 top affiliates, professional traders, and blockchain enthusiasts from across the Asia-Pacific region. The event highlighted KuCoin's leadership in the global derivatives market and marked the official rollout of the upgraded KuCoin Affiliate Program, ushering in a new era of business expansion and ecosystem growth.

This event fostered meaningful engagement between KuCoin and the local community. The agenda featured high-impact keynotes and in-person sessions with partners and users, showcasing KuCoin Futures' dedication to bridging local and global communities while fostering an open, mutually beneficial ecosystem.

In June 2025, KuCoin Futures launched a $10 million initiative to empower affiliates and ecosystem partners. Amid the continued rapid expansion of its global operations, the Affiliate Program has now been fully upgraded. Key highlights include an industry-leading commission rate of up to 60%, underscoring KuCoin's ongoing commitment to supporting affiliates. Additionally, affiliates can generate extra income through live-stream content and copy trading, which further enhances community engagement and enables sustainable monetization.

Waiwai, Lead of Affiliate Business, said:

"We are delighted to use this global tour as a catalyst to create meaningful exchanges between KuCoin Futures and top affiliates in Asia-forming an elite network that elevates the entire futures trading landscape. This program upgrade builds on the foundation of the $10 million initiative. By extending enablement tools to affiliates, we aim to empower everyone-from individual traders to partners-to succeed."

The newly upgraded Affiliate System 1.3 is now live, delivering enhanced data management and analytics capabilities. Affiliates can monitor invitee activity, trading volume, and commission earnings in real time, supported by visual dashboards that provide a comprehensive overview of campaign performance. Additionally, assessment criteria and broker revenue-sharing rules have been refined, allowing affiliates to achieve goals more quickly and earn higher rewards with reduced thresholds. This comprehensive upgrade not only boosts management efficiency and transparency but also strengthens KuCoin Futures' strategy of collaborating with affiliates to cultivate a healthy, sustainable business ecosystem.

The successful Asia station of the KuCoin Futures Global Tour represented both a profound community engagement and a significant milestone for the upgraded Affiliate Program. Moving forward, KuCoin will continue to prioritize innovation in derivatives and the expansion of its affiliate ecosystem, partnering with global stakeholders to advance the Web3 landscape and deliver lasting value.

About KuCoin Futures

Launched in 2019, KuCoin Futures is the derivatives arm of KuCoin, offering a wide range of perpetual and quarterly contracts across major cryptocurrencies. Built for both retail and institutional users, KuCoin Futures delivers a powerful and intuitive trading experience backed by robust liquidity and advanced risk management systems. The platform supports cross-margin and isolated-margin modes, customizable leverage, and a comprehensive API, making it one of the most user-friendly and scalable derivatives platforms in the industry.

