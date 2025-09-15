Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 12:42 Uhr
RLC Global Forum 2026 to Convene in Riyadh as Global Growth Crossroads Emerge

Against a backdrop of shifting cross-border commerce, evolving consumption patterns, and the global AI imperative, the RLC Global Forum returns to Riyadh to shape the future of retail and consumer-facing industries at a defining moment for growth.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The RLC Global Forum has confirmed Riyadh as the host city for its flagship 2026 meeting, taking place on 3 - 4 February under the strategic theme "Growth Crossroads."

RLC Global Forum

The announcement follows a record-breaking 2025 edition, which convened over 2,000 senior leaders from 42 countries and generated tangible outcomes across cross-border commerce, grocery retail, luxury, technology, and innovation.

The 2026 program will bring together regional and global leaders to focus on:

  • Public-private leadership sessions addressing cross-industry and policy priorities.
  • Retail, real estate and infrastructure tracks on future lifestyle destinations.
  • Innovation showcases across luxury, fashion, beauty, grocery, and fintech.
  • Cross-sector working groups on trade, labor, and regional integration.

As the Gulf emerges as a center of gravity for retail innovation and investment, the Forum strengthens its global commitment to multilateral dialogue and cross-market collaboration, connecting growth hubs from the Global South with established economies to build a more resilient and inclusive future.

RLC 2026 speakers include:

  • Sam Kim, Vice Chairman & Group CEO, Lotte Retail, South Korea
  • André Maeder, CEO, Selfridges Group, UK
  • Marco Bizzarri, Co-founder and CEO, Forel, Italy
  • Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, KSA
  • Sima Ved, Founder & Chairwoman, Apparel Group, UAE
  • Geoffroy Van Raemdonck, Independent Director, Moncler Group, USA
  • Dr. Bander Hamooh, CEO, Panda Retail Company, KSA
  • Michael Chalhoub, CEO, Chalhoub Group, UAE
  • Jaume Miquel Naudi, Chairman & CEO, Tendam, Spain
  • Selvane Mohandas du Menil, Managing Director, IADS, France
  • Stefania Lazzaroni, CEO, Altagamma, Italy
  • Mina Fader, Managing Director, Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA
  • Dr. Martyn Davies, Executive Advisor, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, KSA
  • Emanuela Prandelli, PhD, LVMH Professor of Fashion and Luxury Management, Bocconi University, Italy
  • Fahed Ghanim, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim - Lifestyle, UAE
  • Sebastian Suhl, CEO, END., UK

"In a world that's being rewired, the pursuit of growth has never been more strategic," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum. "By selecting Riyadh once again, we are placing the Forum at the center of a region driving new forms of growth and exploring how these emerging hubs connect with established markets to shape the future of retail and trade."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772770/RLC_Global_Forum.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rlc-global-forum-2026-to-convene-in-riyadh-as-global-growth-crossroads-emerge-302556235.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
