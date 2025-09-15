Anzeige
WKN: A14NUJ | ISIN: US9840171030
Frankfurt
15.09.25 | 08:10
12,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
15.09.2025
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend for Third Quarter 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of the Company's common stock for the third quarter 2025. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2025 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 30 hotels and resorts comprising 8,868 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Fairmont, Kimpton, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at
www.xeniareit.com

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

