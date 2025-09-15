Future B2B: SmartBrief Launches AI Impact SmartBrief: The Only AI Newsletter You Need

New twice-weekly newsletter delivers curated insights and actionable analysis to help professionals across industries understand and leverage the impact of artificial intelligence.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / SmartBrief, a trusted leader in B2B news for over 25 years, today announced the launch of AI Impact, a new, twice-weekly newsletter designed to help professionals navigate the rapidly changing world of artificial intelligence. AI Impact is specifically designed to help professionals from the more than 250 trade and professional associations SmartBrief partners with to navigate the rapidly changing world of artificial intelligence.

With AI now a dominant force across every sector - from health care, finance, retail and education to energy, construction, CPG, and travel and hospitality - millions of professionals are searching for practical, actionable insights.

AI Impact by SmartBrief is designed to deliver exactly that, focusing on how AI is reshaping careers, transforming industries, and driving innovation, providing a crucial resource for leaders and practitioners alike.

"SmartBrief's readers have long looked to our industry experts for guidance amid disruption. As one of the most impactful technologies of our time, AI is no exception. We are thrilled to continue empowering professionals with the information and analysis they need to thrive in this dynamic time," said Amanda Darman-Allen, senior vice president of SmartBrief parent company Future B2B.

Reaching across SmartBrief's network of 6 million B2B readers, AI Impact SmartBrief is tailored for professionals who want actionable insight into leveraging AI in their roles.

"It's more important than ever to have a trusted source for navigating the overwhelming volume of information and massive hype about AI. Our AI Impact newsletter makes it easy to cut through the noise and get to what really matters," added Melissa Turner, vice president of SmartBrief.

Built on Proven Success

Two years ago, SmartBrief introduced the AI Impact Series, a virtual platform spotlighting the real-world implications of AI across industries. Since its launch, the series has:

Engaged nearly 9,000 attendees from dozens of sectors

Achieved nearly 90% year-over-year growth in sponsor engagement

Consistently outperformed nearly every other editorial topic in audience engagement

The success of the AI Impact Series laid the foundation for a broader commitment that includes:

AI Impact Newsletter : Timely, twice-weekly insights tailored for professionals navigating AI disruption

AI Impact Virtual Events : Ongoing forums bringing together leaders, practitioners, and policymakers

AI Impact Awards: Celebrating the ideas and innovations shaping the AI frontier

A Mission That Matters More Than Ever

At its core, SmartBrief remains committed to cutting through the noise and helping readers be smarter about their work, their industries, and their futures. With AI now reshaping business, policy, and technology at an unprecedented pace, AI Impact by SmartBrief is designed to be an essential resource for decision-makers.

Professionals can subscribe to AI Impact by SmartBrief here.

About SmartBrief

SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and information by industry. For 25+ years, SmartBrief has partnered with more than 250 trade associations, professional societies, and corporate entities to deliver need-to-know news and insights to over 6 million decision-makers across sectors.

