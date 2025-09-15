Inch by Inch Inspections Inc. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Asbestos Removal in York Region

VAUGHAN, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Inch by Inch Inspections Inc. has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Asbestos Removal category for York Region. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing commitment to professional excellence, safety, and high-quality service in environmental inspection and remediation. Since 2006, Inch by Inch Inspections has provided specialized services across the Greater Toronto Area, earning a reputation for thorough work and customer-focused solutions.

A Comprehensive Approach to Property Safety

Founded with the mission of creating healthier, safer environments, Inch by Inch Inspections offers a wide range of services designed to identify, address, and prevent environmental hazards. The company specializes in asbestos removal, mold remediation, air quality testing, and thermal imaging. They also provide building envelope inspections and complete residential and commercial property inspections.

Every service is guided by industry standards, including IICRC, Nachi, and ITC guidelines. These certifications ensure that each project is completed with the highest level of care, accuracy, and professionalism.

"We take our role in property safety very seriously," says the Inch by Inch Inspections team. "Whether it is asbestos removal or air quality testing, our work impacts the health and peace of mind of our clients. That is a responsibility we never take lightly."

Specialized in Asbestos Removal

Asbestos, once a common building material, is now known for its severe health risks. Inch by Inch Inspections provides certified asbestos removal services that prioritize safety and compliance at every stage. From initial testing to safe containment and disposal, their team ensures that all asbestos materials are handled according to strict regulatory requirements.

Clients benefit from a step-by-step process that includes:

Comprehensive inspection and testing

Detailed risk assessment

Safe removal and disposal procedures

Post-removal clearance testing to verify safety

The company's trained technicians use specialized equipment to ensure that asbestos fibers are not released into the air during removal, protecting both occupants and the surrounding environment.

Mold, Air Quality, and Beyond

In addition to asbestos removal, Inch by Inch Inspections is a trusted provider of mold inspection and remediation services. Mold issues, if left untreated, can lead to structural damage and health concerns. The company's process focuses on identifying the source of moisture, removing contaminated materials, and implementing prevention measures to stop future growth.

Air quality testing is another key service. Poor indoor air quality can affect health, productivity, and overall comfort. Using advanced diagnostic tools, Inch by Inch Inspections identifies pollutants such as mold spores, allergens, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), then recommends effective solutions to improve air quality.

Thermal imaging technology is also used to detect hidden issues such as water leaks, insulation gaps, and structural weaknesses. This non-invasive method allows the team to pinpoint problems before they escalate, saving clients time, money, and stress.

Trusted Across the GTA

Since its founding in 2006, Inch by Inch Inspections has served clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including homeowners, property managers, and business owners. Their experience spans both residential and commercial projects, with the same attention to detail applied to every job, no matter the size or complexity.

Customer satisfaction is a driving force behind the company's success. Many clients return for multiple services, confident in the team's professionalism, integrity, and dedication to delivering accurate results.

Safety and Compliance at the Core

Environmental hazards require more than just technical skill-they demand strict adherence to safety protocols. Inch by Inch Inspections invests in ongoing training and certification to ensure their team is equipped with the latest knowledge and techniques.

By following IICRC, Nachi, and ITC guidelines, the company upholds industry best practices in every service offered. This commitment to compliance not only protects clients but also ensures that all projects meet or exceed regulatory requirements.

Award Recognition as a Reflection of Trust

This year's Consumer Choice Award win in the Asbestos Removal category for York Region marks a proud moment for Inch by Inch Inspections. For the team, the recognition represents more than an industry title-it signals the trust and loyalty they have built with clients over nearly two decades of service.

"It is rewarding to know that our commitment to doing the job right has been recognized by the community we serve," says the Inch by Inch Inspections team. "This motivates us to continue raising the standard for safety and quality in every project we take on."

Committed to Creating Healthier Spaces

The work of Inch by Inch Inspections goes beyond resolving immediate problems. The company's mission is to create safer, healthier living and working environments through expert inspection, remediation, and prevention services. By addressing hazards early and educating clients on maintenance best practices, they help protect both properties and the people who use them.

For residents and businesses across York Region, Inch by Inch Inspections continues to be a reliable partner in property safety. Whether it is asbestos removal, mold remediation, or air quality improvement, their focus remains on delivering services that are safe, effective, and customer-centered.

To learn more about Inch by Inch Inspections, explore services, or request a consultation, visit www.inchbyinchinspections.com or CLICK HERE.

About Inch by Inch Inspections Inc.

Inch by Inch Inspections Inc. is a certified environmental inspection and remediation company serving the Greater Toronto Area since 2006. Specializing in asbestos removal, mold remediation, air quality testing, thermal imaging, and building envelope inspections, the company adheres to IICRC, Nachi, and ITC guidelines to deliver safe, accurate, and high-quality services.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

