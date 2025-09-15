Ronald Glibbery, CEO of Peraso Inc., to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Peraso Inc.Ronald Glibbery, CEO will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, offering investors an inside look at the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation.

Event Details

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 2:30 PM ET

Location: Webcast Link

Conference Overview and Structure



The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

