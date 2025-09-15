Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
NASDAQ
12.09.25 | 22:00
1,180 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERASO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERASO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 13:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ronald Glibbery, CEO of Peraso Inc., to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Peraso Inc.Ronald Glibbery, CEO will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, offering investors an inside look at the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

About Peraso Inc.
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation.

Event Details

  • Event: Q3 Investor Summit

  • Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 2:30 PM ET

  • Location: Webcast Link

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

  • Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

  • Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

  • Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

Investor Registration:
Investors can register for free using the link: https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

Sponsors:
ACCESS Newswire | PCG Advisory | QuoteMedia | AGP | MZ Group

Media Contact:
For more information, please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ or contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com


SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ronald-glibbery-ceo-of-peraso-inc.-to-present-at-investor-summit-1072847

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
