DAS Solar has filed an environmental-impact assessment (EIA) for a 5 GW back-contact (BC) solar cell plant in Guizhou, China, expanding its existing manufacturing operations to supply large-scale and building-integrated PV (BIPV) installations.DAS Solar has taken a formal step toward industrializing BC solar cells after local authorities in Guizhou published an EIA public-participation notice for a 5 GW BC high-efficiency cell project. The Weining County filing, dated Sept. 8, identifies the developer as Das Solar New Energy Technology (Weining) Co. and lists a 177,000-square-meter site planned ...

