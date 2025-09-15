Anzeige
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
WKN: A2QAQY | ISIN: CA05466C1095 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HE1
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Confirms Discovery of New High-Grade Gold Zone at Asirem, West of Boumadine, Expands Footprint and Reports High-Grade Results from Boumadine Main Trend and Tizi Zone

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new drilling results supporting the discovery of new gold zone at Asirem Zone, west of the Boumadine Main Trend in Morocco, highlighting the zone's emergence as a promising new target. Aya also reports high-grade drill results from the Boumadine Main Trend and Tizi Zone, and has expanded its regional footprint with the acquisition of two new mining licences.

Highlights1

  • Discovery of New Asirem Gold Zone (8.0 kilometer ("km") strike length):
    • BOU-DD25-629 intercepted 1.52 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 4.3 meter ("m"), 1.49 g/t Au over 1.0m and 1.95 g/t over 1.0m
    • BOU-DD25-632 intercepted 4.53 g/t Au over 1.0m, 2.05 g/t Au over 1.0m, 1.82 g/t Au over 1.0m, 1.47 g/t Au over 1.0m and 0.98 g/t Au over 2.0m
    • Grab samples up to 12.20 g/t Au and 4.1% copper ("Cu") north of Asirem trend
  • Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km):
    • BOU-DD25-584 intercepted 369 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 9.0 m (4.04 g/t Au, 41 g/t silver ("Ag"), 0.1% zinc ("Zn"), 0.1% lead ("Pb") and 0.1% Cu, including 535 g/t AgEq over 4.2m (5.98 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu)
    • BOU-DD25-572 intercepted 232 g/t AgEq over 12.2m (2.60 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 0.04% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 473 g/t AgEq over 2.2m (5.28 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu) and 551 g/t AgEq over 2.4m (6.29 g/t Au, 48 g/t Ag, 0.02% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu)
    • BOU-DD25-589 intercepted 271 g/t AgEq over 10.2m (2.90 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 692 g/t AgEq over 2.6m (7.46 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.4% Cu)
  • Tizi Zone (2.0km):
    • BOU-DD25-550 intercepted 272 g/t AgEq over 4.6m (1.33 g/t Au, 101 g/t Ag, 1.6% Zn, 1.1% Pb and 0.03% Cu)
  • Exploration Update:
    • Two new mining licences secured, adding 25.1 square kilometers ("km2") for a total of 339.3 km2
    • 102,979m drilled at Boumadine year to date
    • Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on Boumadine Main Trend expected by Year-End

"The discovery and new gold zone at Asirem, west of Boumadine's Main Trend confirms that Boumadine is evolving into a true district-scale asset with multiple mineralized trends," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Drilling has traced gold over eight kilometers of strike at Asirem, with geophysics pointing to more than ten kilometers of potential. Along with grab samples grading up to 12.2 g/t gold and 4.1% copper, this new corridor highlights promising exploration opportunities. With a PEA on the Boumadine Main Trend targeted for release by year-end, these results highlight additional zones of mineralization, reinforcing Boumadine's scale and optionality as one of Morocco's most significant emerging precious metals discoveries."

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.

FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD25-500537.0543.62.41506.60.10.20.12255
Including540.1543.63.11603.50.10.20.14321
BOU-DD25-55054.959.51.331014.60.01.11.68272
BOU-DD25-553255.6259.71.34414.10.00.40.913179
Including255.6257.12.50831.50.00.51.49328
BOU-DD25-553263.1264.82.46171.70.10.23.08293
BOU-DD25-555268.9271.20.57622.30.02.24.312269
BOU-DD25-565215.3218.01.68362.70.10.40.82200
BOU-DD25-567216.0218.10.981212.10.10.20.55224
BOU-DD25-568579.4580.46.6911.00.00.00.03524
BOU-DD25-569544.0546.00.036902.00.00.60.112710
BOU-DD25-57082.484.20.411211.80.01.12.18233
BOU-DD25-571118.6122.11.03313.50.00.20.36126
BOU-DD25-572351.8364.02.602312.20.10.10.05232
Including352.6354.85.28492.20.10.10.14473
Including359.3361.76.29482.40.10.10.07551
BOU-DD25-572381.6388.12.66216.50.00.20.49246
Including383.0385.06.49252.00.00.20.28544
BOU-DD25-572573.0574.89.77651.80.20.72.819929
BOU-DD25-572613.0617.21.36204.20.00.10.110133
BOU-DD25-574539.2540.62.33301.40.00.12.82287
BOU-DD25-575311.6314.31.37532.70.90.10.16240
BOU-DD25-577500.1501.34.74211.20.00.30.98425
BOU-DD25-579616.7617.55.54410.80.13.36.234716
BOU-DD25-58053.555.31.18451.80.02.84.952329
BOU-DD25-580180.8183.50.031472.70.00.00.02152
BOU-DD25-580362.2366.71.72304.50.40.10.13199
BOU-DD25-584325.7334.74.04419.00.10.10.17369
Including327.0331.25.98514.20.20.10.18535
BOU-DD25-584594.0595.94.11171.90.00.10.33345
BOU-DD25-589341.0351.22.902910.20.10.10.111271
Including345.4348.07.46712.60.40.10.115692
BOU-DD25-589482.6483.110.22350.50.10.42.111897
BOU-DD25-62923.227.51.5234.30.00.00.09126
BOU-MP25-02993.095.01.161002.00.17.44.753498
BOU-MP25-06979.191.01.453511.90.10.31.418195
BOU-RC25-024107.0119.01.111912.00.10.61.315157
BOU-RC25-02829.031.00.03962.00.19.14.317429

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag

Table 2 - Significant Intercepts from Asirem Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.From (m)To (m)Au (g/t)Length* (m)
BOU-DD25-588182.0183.00.961.0
BOU-DD25-59020.321.32.671.0
BOU-DD25-600189.6190.40.920.8
BOU-DD25-62923.227.51.524.3
Including23.224.52.811.3
BOU-DD25-629178.0179.01.491.0
BOU-DD25-629201.0202.01.951.0
BOU-DD25-632131.0132.02.051.0
BOU-DD25-632148.0150.00.982.0
BOU-DD25-632153.0154.04.531.0
BOU-DD25-632176.0177.01.821.0
BOU-DD25-632196.0196.91.470.9

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

FIG 1 Carte des forage de Boumdine_ENG

Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2025 Drill Holes

FIG 2 Forage régional_ENG

Figure 2: Boumadine Property Surface Plan with New Permits and 2025 Drill Holes

2025 Exploration Results

This year, 346 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 37 reverse circulation holes ("RC") and 20 multi-purpose drill holes ("MP") totaling 102,979m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1, Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi, Imariren as well as on some regional targets, including the recently discovered Asirem Zone. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-583 (Table 1, Table 2, Figure 3, Figure 4 and Appendix 1).

Results received so far in 2025, including holes BOU-DD25-584 and BOU-DD25-572, confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today's results, also extend Imariren mineralization to 1.2km. The Imariren and Tizi zones remain open in all directions.

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

FIG 3 Highlight- carte de surface_ENG

Figure 3 - Surface Plan of Boumadine North, Imariren and Tizi Zones with New DDH Results

FIG 4 Highlight- carte de surface_Sud_ENG

Figure 4 - Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results

Figures 5 shows the recently received grab results on the newly discovered Asirem zone, which reveals high-grade parallel structures with results up to 12.2 g/t Au and 4.1% Cu, and highlight the potential of the area. The Au-Cu surface anomalies coincide with a strong N080 geophysical feature and a regional. Figure 6 presents the simplified geology of Asirem in the discovery drill section.

Geology of Asirem is composed of a package of Neoproterozoic rocks, mainly rhyolitic tuffs in contact or in close proximity with the Cambrian sedimentary shists. The contact consists of a major normal regional fault oriented N090-N080 injected by various quartz, quartz-carbonate and barite veins and veinlets containing various degree of Au, Cu and traces of Ag, Pb and Zn. The veins can locally reach 5m thickness and they regularly form stockworks with traces of pyrite and chalcopyrite. In it oxidized phase, malachite, azurite and chalcosite are present. The Asirem structure can be followed on surface over a trend of more than 10km within our permits.

FIG 5 Asirem highlight_ENG_V1

Figure 5 - Surface Map of Asirem Trend with Apparent Conductivity(175Hz) and Grab Results

FIG 6 Section Asirem_ENG_V3

Figure 6 - Section of Asirem Mineralization with Simplified Geology and Partial Results

Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km, the Tizi Zone, which currently extends 2.0km and the Imariren Zone, with a current extension of 1.2km; the three trends remain open in all directions. In addition, follow up drilling will take place at the newly discovered 8km Asirem trend. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling is focused along the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every meter in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "promising", "expected", "pointing", "opportunity", "targeted", "significant", "potential", "plan", "additional", "grow", "significant", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to meaningfully grow resources and for all deposits grow in any direction, the potential for any drilling result to confirm the existence of a new zone, the capacity of the Corporation to complete and publish the PEA by year end, the new Asirem zone to extend to 10km as indicated by the geophysics, the new corridors to translate into new exploration opportunities, the existence of a significant upside to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, and to execute on planned drilling in the area through the remainder of 2025. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.

FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD25-500537.0543.62.41506.60.10.20.12255
Including540.1543.63.11603.50.10.20.14321
BOU-DD25-50486.687.10.44550.50.01.41.411159
BOU-DD25-50491.091.71.09530.70.11.76.26337
BOU-DD25-509134.0136.01.04132.00.00.10.18102
BOU-DD25-509147.0149.01.08122.00.00.20.64119
BOU-DD25-518133.0134.00.60201.00.00.61.25112
BOU-DD25-55054.959.51.331014.60.01.11.68272
BOU-DD25-553255.6259.71.34414.10.00.40.913179
Including255.6257.12.50831.50.00.51.49328
BOU-DD25-553263.1264.82.46171.70.10.23.08293
BOU-DD25-553266.6268.80.65322.20.00.61.75141
BOU-DD25-555268.9271.20.57622.30.02.24.312269
BOU-DD25-56121.022.00.42661.00.10.50.113118
BOU-DD25-561223.9224.90.95141.00.00.10.0192
BOU-DD25-561307.0307.91.72190.90.20.20.48181
BOU-DD25-562232.6235.90.54223.30.00.30.52087
BOU-DD25-562237.3238.30.20741.00.14.21.585235
BOU-DD25-562258.2260.80.25402.60.01.01.616125
BOU-DD25-563354.3354.90.52100.60.00.10.2260
BOU-DD25-563363.4364.32.62280.90.10.10.17241
BOU-DD25-563367.5370.80.80363.30.10.10.43124
BOU-DD25-563460.2460.80.11550.60.10.30.6498
BOU-DD25-563487.3488.30.6731.00.00.00.1660
BOU-DD25-564764.0764.80.11440.80.11.30.72107
BOU-DD25-5641000.01001.03.0911.00.00.00.05244
BOU-DD25-5641060.61061.40.03530.80.00.00.0658
BOU-DD25-5641162.01163.00.03971.00.10.20.22111
BOU-DD25-5641179.01180.00.051721.00.00.50.15192
BOU-DD25-5641186.01187.00.03491.00.00.10.1357
BOU-DD25-5641248.71249.40.24390.70.00.00.0560
BOU-DD25-5641290.91291.60.6290.70.21.01.03119
BOU-DD25-5641292.21293.10.22720.90.21.40.44147
BOU-DD25-5641302.01303.10.35591.10.20.20.328114
BOU-DD25-565203.3205.31.14342.00.00.50.730156
BOU-DD25-565215.3218.01.68362.70.10.40.82200
BOU-DD25-56649.050.00.03541.00.00.00.0758
BOU-DD25-566460.3460.90.39270.60.01.02.22137
BOU-DD25-567216.0218.10.981212.10.10.20.55224
BOU-DD25-567435.0436.00.031581.00.10.50.218189
BOU-DD25-567599.0600.31.18241.30.00.61.02158
BOU-DD25-56839.040.00.5791.00.00.50.41078
BOU-DD25-56854.055.04.0281.00.00.10.42334
BOU-DD25-56864.065.00.25871.00.04.10.45218
BOU-DD25-568579.4580.46.6911.00.00.00.03524
BOU-DD25-568617.5618.40.54320.90.10.80.83120
BOU-DD25-569324.0325.40.28311.40.11.03.722173
BOU-DD25-569326.2327.10.68270.90.10.20.1393
BOU-DD25-569517.0518.00.6911.00.00.00.0558
BOU-DD25-569544.0546.00.036902.00.00.60.112710
BOU-DD25-57082.484.20.411211.80.01.12.18233
BOU-DD25-570343.0344.00.69271.00.00.10.1788
BOU-DD25-570425.6427.31.49441.70.10.60.84202
BOU-DD25-57161.662.20.452000.60.20.41.77300
BOU-DD25-571116.8117.70.06460.90.00.50.6579
BOU-DD25-571118.6122.11.03313.50.00.20.36126
BOU-DD25-571134.2136.00.82131.80.00.00.1782
BOU-DD25-571137.0138.00.5351.00.00.00.2853
BOU-DD25-571142.0143.02.13151.00.00.10.03186
BOU-DD25-571149.4150.20.72100.80.00.10.2875
BOU-DD25-571164.5165.52.98481.00.10.10.03295
BOU-DD25-571192.4193.10.84150.70.00.30.53101
BOU-DD25-571194.0195.00.91151.00.00.30.63109
BOU-DD25-571209.7210.40.7660.70.00.20.4281
BOU-DD25-571211.3212.20.6360.90.00.20.4270
BOU-DD25-572126.0127.00.5911.00.00.00.01049
BOU-DD25-572351.8364.02.602312.20.10.10.05232
Including352.6354.85.28492.20.10.10.14473
Including359.3361.76.29482.40.10.10.07551
BOU-DD25-572367.8368.61.76200.80.10.60.58190
BOU-DD25-572369.1370.00.6580.90.00.50.9594
BOU-DD25-572372.0372.71.1780.70.00.40.26116
BOU-DD25-572375.5376.03.48390.50.30.50.24351
BOU-DD25-572381.6388.12.66216.50.00.20.49246
Including383.0385.06.49252.00.00.20.28544
BOU-DD25-572405.0406.21.64431.20.10.34.010288
BOU-DD25-572461.2461.70.24750.50.111.71.09411
BOU-DD25-572561.3562.21.01150.90.02.52.33215
BOU-DD25-572564.2564.83.00220.60.10.41.54306
BOU-DD25-572573.0574.89.77651.80.20.72.819929
BOU-DD25-572613.0617.21.36204.20.00.10.110133
BOU-DD25-572628.2628.81.2380.60.00.10.419119
BOU-DD25-573207.7208.61.3070.90.00.10.023112
BOU-DD25-573210.5211.22.70400.70.10.10.18267
BOU-DD25-573217.7218.50.35260.80.00.00.01057
BOU-DD25-573249.5257.11.32137.60.00.00.03119
BOU-DD25-573300.6301.62.32251.00.00.41.14242
BOU-DD25-574529.0529.60.33370.60.00.30.8691
BOU-DD25-574539.2540.62.33301.40.00.12.82287
BOU-DD25-574542.8543.34.61570.50.20.20.24440
BOU-DD25-574628.3628.91.80390.60.01.21.91258
BOU-DD25-575242.2243.11.2810.90.00.00.05102
BOU-DD25-575309.7310.70.88221.00.00.10.2399
BOU-DD25-575311.6314.31.37532.70.90.10.16240
BOU-DD25-575369.8371.31.51141.50.00.00.01134
BOU-DD25-575394.4395.82.22271.40.00.20.21212
BOU-DD25-575422.4427.31.09154.90.00.00.12104
BOU-DD25-576370.4371.00.47740.60.00.20.83136
BOU-DD25-576391.7392.30.63800.60.010.82.93461
BOU-DD25-577390.0391.00.46151.00.01.30.2991
BOU-DD25-577396.3396.81.55190.50.10.20.15153
BOU-DD25-577407.0408.00.44181.00.02.24.46218
BOU-DD25-577426.0426.90.093560.90.00.80.49393
BOU-DD25-577497.2497.70.66150.50.00.81.68128
BOU-DD25-577500.1501.34.74211.20.00.30.98425
BOU-DD25-577502.8503.80.59121.00.00.51.38104
BOU-DD25-577508.5510.51.28102.00.00.20.214120
BOU-DD25-577519.8520.31.53210.50.00.10.13148
BOU-DD25-577656.0657.00.26341.00.30.00.0278
BOU-DD25-57848.048.70.5960.70.00.20.7775
BOU-DD25-578506.6509.01.15192.40.10.20.49129
BOU-DD25-578513.9515.30.71131.40.10.00.02175
BOU-DD25-579148.2149.00.03990.80.09.92.17392
BOU-DD25-579215.6216.20.28320.60.00.60.1770
BOU-DD25-579375.2377.20.98382.00.20.51.622181
BOU-DD25-579538.0539.00.03951.00.00.00.0299
BOU-DD25-579543.0545.00.03922.00.00.00.0296
BOU-DD25-579616.7617.55.54410.80.13.36.234716
BOU-DD25-579660.0661.00.48171.00.12.44.72237
BOU-DD25-579702.0703.01.36181.00.11.21.43192
BOU-DD25-579708.0709.00.93351.00.10.10.82137
BOU-DD25-58042.043.00.55171.00.00.70.71596
BOU-DD25-58053.555.31.18451.80.02.84.952329
BOU-DD25-580176.0177.00.033321.00.00.00.03336
BOU-DD25-580180.8183.50.031472.70.00.00.02152
BOU-DD25-580184.4185.30.03550.90.00.00.0160
BOU-DD25-580287.4288.32.02710.90.81.82.54402
BOU-DD25-580309.7310.60.64110.90.30.30.21197
BOU-DD25-580362.2366.71.72304.50.40.10.13199
BOU-DD25-580368.5371.20.25762.70.30.30.82146
BOU-DD25-580376.0377.00.141591.00.10.30.34195
BOU-DD25-580379.9380.80.031020.90.10.10.51128
BOU-DD25-580392.2394.00.68121.80.10.10.2177
BOU-DD25-580574.1575.50.66141.40.00.00.0469
BOU-DD25-580580.4581.40.82131.00.00.10.2586
BOU-DD25-582239.0240.00.03751.00.00.00.0979
BOU-DD25-582243.0245.00.03692.00.00.00.01072
BOU-DD25-582254.0255.00.03691.00.00.00.0774
BOU-DD25-58462.063.71.0171.70.00.00.3595
BOU-DD25-58468.769.61.4950.90.00.00.13126
BOU-DD25-584105.0107.01.00112.00.00.10.45103
BOU-DD25-584325.7334.74.04419.00.10.10.17369
Including327.0331.25.98514.20.20.10.18535
BOU-DD25-584419.5421.01.77461.50.10.20.420203
BOU-DD25-584586.6589.10.84122.50.00.10.1481
BOU-DD25-584594.0595.94.11171.90.00.10.33345
BOU-DD25-584596.5597.20.82120.70.00.10.7396
BOU-DD25-585138.0139.00.03661.00.00.00.0269
BOU-DD25-588182.0183.00.9611.00.00.00.0177
BOU-DD25-589217.0218.50.32571.50.02.32.811208
BOU-DD25-589232.2233.00.31270.80.01.10.71395
BOU-DD25-589273.0274.00.9211.00.00.00.0374
BOU-DD25-589336.6337.10.47150.50.00.30.61076
BOU-DD25-589341.0351.22.902910.20.10.10.111271
Including345.4348.07.46712.60.40.10.115692
BOU-DD25-589407.9408.53.97320.60.00.20.030350
BOU-DD25-589423.9425.03.06401.10.20.10.49304
BOU-DD25-589449.3449.81.731260.50.50.80.17324
BOU-DD25-589465.4466.10.91450.70.00.81.710180
BOU-DD25-589468.5469.70.89441.20.00.81.710178
BOU-DD25-589482.6483.110.22350.50.10.42.111897
BOU-DD25-589514.5515.01.57480.50.41.71.112276
BOU-DD25-589521.0522.81.38111.80.00.20.27131
BOU-DD25-589528.0528.71.04180.70.10.80.64139
BOU-DD25-589559.6560.10.88270.50.30.70.629153
BOU-DD25-589565.5566.10.30490.60.01.00.820118
BOU-DD25-589577.5578.20.43470.70.10.40.55109
BOU-DD25-589580.6582.20.18511.60.01.11.45126
BOU-DD25-59020.321.32.6711.00.00.00.012210
BOU-DD25-593102.7103.20.6210.50.00.00.0251
BOU-DD25-594111.5112.00.7310.50.00.00.1261
BOU-DD25-600189.6190.40.9260.80.10.00.0290
BOU-DD25-62913.314.20.6110.90.00.00.0152
BOU-DD25-62923.227.51.5234.30.00.00.09126
Including23.224.52.8151.30.10.00.012232
BOU-DD25-629178.0179.01.4911.00.00.00.03119
BOU-DD25-629201.0202.01.9511.00.00.00.03154
BOU-DD25-629222.0223.00.5111.00.00.00.02743
BOU-DD25-63261.362.60.48101.31.80.10.029207
BOU-DD25-632131.0132.02.0511.00.00.00.05162
BOU-DD25-632141.0142.00.5311.00.00.00.0544
BOU-DD25-632148.0150.00.9812.00.00.00.0979
BOU-DD25-632153.0154.04.5311.00.00.00.06355
BOU-DD25-632176.0177.01.8211.00.00.00.05144
BOU-DD25-632181.0182.00.5311.00.00.00.0344
BOU-DD25-632196.0196.91.4710.90.00.00.02117
BOU-MP25-02560.061.00.86131.00.00.81.413134
BOU-MP25-02563.064.00.46201.00.00.30.5577
BOU-MP25-02993.095.01.161002.00.17.44.753498
BOU-MP25-036701.6703.21.46371.60.30.10.011179
BOU-MP25-036707.8708.70.7230.90.00.10.2568
BOU-MP25-037190.0192.00.031242.00.00.10.14130
BOU-MP25-039134.0135.00.7211.00.00.00.02559
BOU-MP25-04027.028.00.6831.00.00.00.0959
BOU-MP25-04431.035.00.03824.00.00.10.03288
BOU-MP25-06714.015.00.09531.00.14.02.311219
BOU-MP25-06750.051.00.49111.00.01.53.27163
BOU-MP25-067153.0155.01.04312.00.00.50.315135
BOU-MP25-068210.0211.70.50141.70.20.74.45191
BOU-MP25-068277.3278.20.14470.90.12.22.011166
BOU-MP25-06979.191.01.453511.90.10.31.418195
BOU-RC25-02358.059.01.15461.00.10.92.523227
BOU-RC25-02364.065.00.5891.00.00.41.31498
BOU-RC25-02451.054.00.54103.00.00.20.22964
BOU-RC25-02457.058.03.48311.00.30.50.333351
BOU-RC25-024107.0119.01.111912.00.10.61.315157
BOU-RC25-025102.0103.01.3651.00.10.10.15119
BOU-RC25-025171.0172.01.13111.00.10.30.79129
BOU-RC25-0262.03.00.03591.00.00.00.42773
BOU-RC25-02628.029.01.48781.00.00.20.915224
BOU-RC25-02663.064.00.52231.00.00.31.042100
BOU-RC25-027141.0142.00.57181.00.00.10.2470
BOU-RC25-02829.031.00.03962.00.19.14.317429
BOU-RC25-029144.0145.00.36151.00.00.20.34358
BOU-RC25-03071.072.00.85741.00.00.40.168158
BOU-RC25-030124.0125.00.8261.00.00.30.21185
BOU-RC25-030131.0132.00.76221.00.00.10.11386
BOU-RC25-0331.02.00.03761.00.00.00.0180

* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 - New Drillhole Coordinates of 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No.EastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipLength (m)
BOU-DD25-60731724734757671248250-5064
BOU-DD25-60831732134757941235250-50600
BOU-DD25-60931724734757671248250-50552
BOU-DD25-61031739734758211233250-50681
BOU-DD25-61131754834758761222250-50912
BOU-DD25-61231731334755471251250-50603
BOU-DD25-61331739834755761257250-50681
BOU-DD25-61431727934754221233250-50531
BOU-DD25-61531736234754511233250-50615
BOU-DD25-61631744934754811234250-50730
BOU-DD25-61731741434753391235250-50639
BOU-DD25-61831749534753681235250-50723
BOU-DD25-6193175383474995128473-50261
BOU-DD25-6203174643474968127870-50363
BOU-DD25-6213169443475047124470-50621
BOU-DD25-6223173733474935129170-50444
BOU-DD25-6233171963474870130770-50765
BOU-DD25-6243172113474760130570-50759
BOU-DD25-62530109734727281268180-50201
BOU-DD25-62630109834727641256180-50198
BOU-DD25-6273168693475019124370-50858
BOU-DD25-62830109834728001248180-50201
BOU-DD25-62929982534723221288180-50231
BOU-DD25-6303177893475489126670-50330
BOU-DD25-6313177503475476126270-50477
BOU-DD25-63229982534723551279180-50204
BOU-DD25-6333172503474119126370-55570
BOU-DD25-63431811434753871288250-50552
BOU-DD25-63529982534723941276180-50201
BOU-DD25-63731819334754161288250-50516
BOU-DD25-63829982534724301270180-50234
BOU-DD25-6393176353473833128270-60291
BOU-DD25-64029970134723221297180-50243
BOU-DD25-64129970234723571284180-50276
BOU-DD25-64329970234723931275180-50231
BOU-DD25-64429970234724281266180-50213
BOU-MP25-0793172503474119126370-5084
BOU-MP25-0803173853474168128660-60254
BOU-MP25-0813173163474143127365-65218
BOU-MP25-0823172503474119126365-6572
BOU-MP25-0833171653474088126565-65854
BOU-MP25-0843170773474056127365-65150
BOU-MP25-0853174093473963127165-65120
BOU-MP25-0863174093473963127165-65414
BOU-MP25-0873174853473991128065-65333
BOU-MP25-0883173343473936126765-65663
BOU-MP25-0893172503473906127065-6520
BOU-MP25-0903172503473906127065-6536
BOU-MP25-0913176353473833128265-65102
BOU-MP25-0923175573473805127665-65102
BOU-MP25-0933174773473776127365-6566
BOU-MP25-0943173973473747127365-65705
BOU-RC25-03931681634773181227250-65204
BOU-RC25-04031698434771641221250-5536
BOU-RC25-04131697934771561221250-57102
BOU-RC25-04231695934772061215250-55132
BOU-RC25-04331692334771931221250-55200
BOU-RC25-04433441834725611225320-50100
BOU-RC25-04533444534725281223320-50200
BOU-RC25-04633447334724961220320-50200

1. All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e98347be-d07d-4c62-bdd8-31a1e033b8e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0b86c56-d3c1-4c76-90ca-40db7ef4f3de

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a2e1439-f451-4460-ad77-2d9492e185c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c181e36b-f55d-4192-8473-3ded5ab6f195

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c20f52e2-c831-40c7-92c6-d4c715c43f68

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddb6e533-e998-4f73-a7aa-63042896be2f


