Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Confirms Discovery of New High-Grade Gold Zone at Asirem, West of Boumadine, Expands Footprint and Reports High-Grade Results from Boumadine Main Trend and Tizi Zone

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new drilling results supporting the discovery of new gold zone at Asirem Zone, west of the Boumadine Main Trend in Morocco, highlighting the zone's emergence as a promising new target. Aya also reports high-grade drill results from the Boumadine Main Trend and Tizi Zone, and has expanded its regional footprint with the acquisition of two new mining licences.

Highlights1

Discovery of New Asirem Gold Zone (8.0 kilometer ("km") strike length): BOU-DD25-629 intercepted 1.52 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 4.3 meter ("m"), 1.49 g/t Au over 1.0m and 1.95 g/t over 1.0m BOU-DD25-632 intercepted 4.53 g/t Au over 1.0m, 2.05 g/t Au over 1.0m, 1.82 g/t Au over 1.0m, 1.47 g/t Au over 1.0m and 0.98 g/t Au over 2.0m Grab samples up to 12.20 g/t Au and 4.1% copper ("Cu") north of Asirem trend

Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km): BOU-DD25-584 intercepted 369 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 9.0 m (4.04 g/t Au, 41 g/t silver ("Ag"), 0.1% zinc ("Zn"), 0.1% lead ("Pb") and 0.1% Cu, including 535 g/t AgEq over 4.2m (5.98 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu) BOU-DD25-572 intercepted 232 g/t AgEq over 12.2m (2.60 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 0.04% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 473 g/t AgEq over 2.2m (5.28 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu) and 551 g/t AgEq over 2.4m (6.29 g/t Au, 48 g/t Ag, 0.02% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu) BOU-DD25-589 intercepted 271 g/t AgEq over 10.2m (2.90 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 692 g/t AgEq over 2.6m (7.46 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.4% Cu)

Tizi Zone (2.0km): BOU-DD25-550 intercepted 272 g/t AgEq over 4.6m (1.33 g/t Au, 101 g/t Ag, 1.6% Zn, 1.1% Pb and 0.03% Cu)

Exploration Update: Two new mining licences secured, adding 25.1 square kilometers ("km 2 ") for a total of 339.3 km 2 102,979m drilled at Boumadine year to date Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on Boumadine Main Trend expected by Year-End



"The discovery and new gold zone at Asirem, west of Boumadine's Main Trend confirms that Boumadine is evolving into a true district-scale asset with multiple mineralized trends," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Drilling has traced gold over eight kilometers of strike at Asirem, with geophysics pointing to more than ten kilometers of potential. Along with grab samples grading up to 12.2 g/t gold and 4.1% copper, this new corridor highlights promising exploration opportunities. With a PEA on the Boumadine Main Trend targeted for release by year-end, these results highlight additional zones of mineralization, reinforcing Boumadine's scale and optionality as one of Morocco's most significant emerging precious metals discoveries."

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.



From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-500 537.0 543.6 2.41 50 6.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 2 255 Including 540.1 543.6 3.11 60 3.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 4 321 BOU-DD25-550 54.9 59.5 1.33 101 4.6 0.0 1.1 1.6 8 272 BOU-DD25-553 255.6 259.7 1.34 41 4.1 0.0 0.4 0.9 13 179 Including 255.6 257.1 2.50 83 1.5 0.0 0.5 1.4 9 328 BOU-DD25-553 263.1 264.8 2.46 17 1.7 0.1 0.2 3.0 8 293 BOU-DD25-555 268.9 271.2 0.57 62 2.3 0.0 2.2 4.3 12 269 BOU-DD25-565 215.3 218.0 1.68 36 2.7 0.1 0.4 0.8 2 200 BOU-DD25-567 216.0 218.1 0.98 121 2.1 0.1 0.2 0.5 5 224 BOU-DD25-568 579.4 580.4 6.69 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 524 BOU-DD25-569 544.0 546.0 0.03 690 2.0 0.0 0.6 0.1 12 710 BOU-DD25-570 82.4 84.2 0.41 121 1.8 0.0 1.1 2.1 8 233 BOU-DD25-571 118.6 122.1 1.03 31 3.5 0.0 0.2 0.3 6 126 BOU-DD25-572 351.8 364.0 2.60 23 12.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 5 232 Including 352.6 354.8 5.28 49 2.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 473 Including 359.3 361.7 6.29 48 2.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 7 551 BOU-DD25-572 381.6 388.1 2.66 21 6.5 0.0 0.2 0.4 9 246 Including 383.0 385.0 6.49 25 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 8 544 BOU-DD25-572 573.0 574.8 9.77 65 1.8 0.2 0.7 2.8 19 929 BOU-DD25-572 613.0 617.2 1.36 20 4.2 0.0 0.1 0.1 10 133 BOU-DD25-574 539.2 540.6 2.33 30 1.4 0.0 0.1 2.8 2 287 BOU-DD25-575 311.6 314.3 1.37 53 2.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 6 240 BOU-DD25-577 500.1 501.3 4.74 21 1.2 0.0 0.3 0.9 8 425 BOU-DD25-579 616.7 617.5 5.54 41 0.8 0.1 3.3 6.2 34 716 BOU-DD25-580 53.5 55.3 1.18 45 1.8 0.0 2.8 4.9 52 329 BOU-DD25-580 180.8 183.5 0.03 147 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 152 BOU-DD25-580 362.2 366.7 1.72 30 4.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 3 199 BOU-DD25-584 325.7 334.7 4.04 41 9.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 7 369 Including 327.0 331.2 5.98 51 4.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 8 535 BOU-DD25-584 594.0 595.9 4.11 17 1.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 3 345 BOU-DD25-589 341.0 351.2 2.90 29 10.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 11 271 Including 345.4 348.0 7.46 71 2.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 15 692 BOU-DD25-589 482.6 483.1 10.22 35 0.5 0.1 0.4 2.1 11 897 BOU-DD25-629 23.2 27.5 1.52 3 4.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 126 BOU-MP25-029 93.0 95.0 1.16 100 2.0 0.1 7.4 4.7 53 498 BOU-MP25-069 79.1 91.0 1.45 35 11.9 0.1 0.3 1.4 18 195 BOU-RC25-024 107.0 119.0 1.11 19 12.0 0.1 0.6 1.3 15 157 BOU-RC25-028 29.0 31.0 0.03 96 2.0 0.1 9.1 4.3 17 429

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag

Table 2 - Significant Intercepts from Asirem Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No. From (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Length* (m) BOU-DD25-588 182.0 183.0 0.96 1.0 BOU-DD25-590 20.3 21.3 2.67 1.0 BOU-DD25-600 189.6 190.4 0.92 0.8 BOU-DD25-629 23.2 27.5 1.52 4.3 Including 23.2 24.5 2.81 1.3 BOU-DD25-629 178.0 179.0 1.49 1.0 BOU-DD25-629 201.0 202.0 1.95 1.0 BOU-DD25-632 131.0 132.0 2.05 1.0 BOU-DD25-632 148.0 150.0 0.98 2.0 BOU-DD25-632 153.0 154.0 4.53 1.0 BOU-DD25-632 176.0 177.0 1.82 1.0 BOU-DD25-632 196.0 196.9 1.47 0.9

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.





Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2025 Drill Holes





Figure 2: Boumadine Property Surface Plan with New Permits and 2025 Drill Holes

2025 Exploration Results

This year, 346 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 37 reverse circulation holes ("RC") and 20 multi-purpose drill holes ("MP") totaling 102,979m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1, Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi, Imariren as well as on some regional targets, including the recently discovered Asirem Zone. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-583 (Table 1, Table 2, Figure 3, Figure 4 and Appendix 1).

Results received so far in 2025, including holes BOU-DD25-584 and BOU-DD25-572, confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today's results, also extend Imariren mineralization to 1.2km. The Imariren and Tizi zones remain open in all directions.

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.





Figure 3 - Surface Plan of Boumadine North, Imariren and Tizi Zones with New DDH Results





Figure 4 - Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results

Figures 5 shows the recently received grab results on the newly discovered Asirem zone, which reveals high-grade parallel structures with results up to 12.2 g/t Au and 4.1% Cu, and highlight the potential of the area. The Au-Cu surface anomalies coincide with a strong N080 geophysical feature and a regional. Figure 6 presents the simplified geology of Asirem in the discovery drill section.

Geology of Asirem is composed of a package of Neoproterozoic rocks, mainly rhyolitic tuffs in contact or in close proximity with the Cambrian sedimentary shists. The contact consists of a major normal regional fault oriented N090-N080 injected by various quartz, quartz-carbonate and barite veins and veinlets containing various degree of Au, Cu and traces of Ag, Pb and Zn. The veins can locally reach 5m thickness and they regularly form stockworks with traces of pyrite and chalcopyrite. In it oxidized phase, malachite, azurite and chalcosite are present. The Asirem structure can be followed on surface over a trend of more than 10km within our permits.





Figure 5 - Surface Map of Asirem Trend with Apparent Conductivity(175Hz) and Grab Results





Figure 6 - Section of Asirem Mineralization with Simplified Geology and Partial Results

Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km, the Tizi Zone, which currently extends 2.0km and the Imariren Zone, with a current extension of 1.2km; the three trends remain open in all directions. In addition, follow up drilling will take place at the newly discovered 8km Asirem trend. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling is focused along the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every meter in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.



From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-500 537.0 543.6 2.41 50 6.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 2 255 Including 540.1 543.6 3.11 60 3.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 4 321 BOU-DD25-504 86.6 87.1 0.44 55 0.5 0.0 1.4 1.4 11 159 BOU-DD25-504 91.0 91.7 1.09 53 0.7 0.1 1.7 6.2 6 337 BOU-DD25-509 134.0 136.0 1.04 13 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 8 102 BOU-DD25-509 147.0 149.0 1.08 12 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.6 4 119 BOU-DD25-518 133.0 134.0 0.60 20 1.0 0.0 0.6 1.2 5 112 BOU-DD25-550 54.9 59.5 1.33 101 4.6 0.0 1.1 1.6 8 272 BOU-DD25-553 255.6 259.7 1.34 41 4.1 0.0 0.4 0.9 13 179 Including 255.6 257.1 2.50 83 1.5 0.0 0.5 1.4 9 328 BOU-DD25-553 263.1 264.8 2.46 17 1.7 0.1 0.2 3.0 8 293 BOU-DD25-553 266.6 268.8 0.65 32 2.2 0.0 0.6 1.7 5 141 BOU-DD25-555 268.9 271.2 0.57 62 2.3 0.0 2.2 4.3 12 269 BOU-DD25-561 21.0 22.0 0.42 66 1.0 0.1 0.5 0.1 13 118 BOU-DD25-561 223.9 224.9 0.95 14 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 1 92 BOU-DD25-561 307.0 307.9 1.72 19 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.4 8 181 BOU-DD25-562 232.6 235.9 0.54 22 3.3 0.0 0.3 0.5 20 87 BOU-DD25-562 237.3 238.3 0.20 74 1.0 0.1 4.2 1.5 85 235 BOU-DD25-562 258.2 260.8 0.25 40 2.6 0.0 1.0 1.6 16 125 BOU-DD25-563 354.3 354.9 0.52 10 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.2 2 60 BOU-DD25-563 363.4 364.3 2.62 28 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 7 241 BOU-DD25-563 367.5 370.8 0.80 36 3.3 0.1 0.1 0.4 3 124 BOU-DD25-563 460.2 460.8 0.11 55 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.6 4 98 BOU-DD25-563 487.3 488.3 0.67 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 6 60 BOU-DD25-564 764.0 764.8 0.11 44 0.8 0.1 1.3 0.7 2 107 BOU-DD25-564 1000.0 1001.0 3.09 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 244 BOU-DD25-564 1060.6 1061.4 0.03 53 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 58 BOU-DD25-564 1162.0 1163.0 0.03 97 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 2 111 BOU-DD25-564 1179.0 1180.0 0.05 172 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.1 5 192 BOU-DD25-564 1186.0 1187.0 0.03 49 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 57 BOU-DD25-564 1248.7 1249.4 0.24 39 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 60 BOU-DD25-564 1290.9 1291.6 0.62 9 0.7 0.2 1.0 1.0 3 119 BOU-DD25-564 1292.2 1293.1 0.22 72 0.9 0.2 1.4 0.4 4 147 BOU-DD25-564 1302.0 1303.1 0.35 59 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 28 114 BOU-DD25-565 203.3 205.3 1.14 34 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.7 30 156 BOU-DD25-565 215.3 218.0 1.68 36 2.7 0.1 0.4 0.8 2 200 BOU-DD25-566 49.0 50.0 0.03 54 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 58 BOU-DD25-566 460.3 460.9 0.39 27 0.6 0.0 1.0 2.2 2 137 BOU-DD25-567 216.0 218.1 0.98 121 2.1 0.1 0.2 0.5 5 224 BOU-DD25-567 435.0 436.0 0.03 158 1.0 0.1 0.5 0.2 18 189 BOU-DD25-567 599.0 600.3 1.18 24 1.3 0.0 0.6 1.0 2 158 BOU-DD25-568 39.0 40.0 0.57 9 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.4 10 78 BOU-DD25-568 54.0 55.0 4.02 8 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 2 334 BOU-DD25-568 64.0 65.0 0.25 87 1.0 0.0 4.1 0.4 5 218 BOU-DD25-568 579.4 580.4 6.69 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 524 BOU-DD25-568 617.5 618.4 0.54 32 0.9 0.1 0.8 0.8 3 120 BOU-DD25-569 324.0 325.4 0.28 31 1.4 0.1 1.0 3.7 22 173 BOU-DD25-569 326.2 327.1 0.68 27 0.9 0.1 0.2 0.1 3 93 BOU-DD25-569 517.0 518.0 0.69 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 58 BOU-DD25-569 544.0 546.0 0.03 690 2.0 0.0 0.6 0.1 12 710 BOU-DD25-570 82.4 84.2 0.41 121 1.8 0.0 1.1 2.1 8 233 BOU-DD25-570 343.0 344.0 0.69 27 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 7 88 BOU-DD25-570 425.6 427.3 1.49 44 1.7 0.1 0.6 0.8 4 202 BOU-DD25-571 61.6 62.2 0.45 200 0.6 0.2 0.4 1.7 7 300 BOU-DD25-571 116.8 117.7 0.06 46 0.9 0.0 0.5 0.6 5 79 BOU-DD25-571 118.6 122.1 1.03 31 3.5 0.0 0.2 0.3 6 126 BOU-DD25-571 134.2 136.0 0.82 13 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 7 82 BOU-DD25-571 137.0 138.0 0.53 5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 8 53 BOU-DD25-571 142.0 143.0 2.13 15 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 3 186 BOU-DD25-571 149.4 150.2 0.72 10 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 8 75 BOU-DD25-571 164.5 165.5 2.98 48 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 3 295 BOU-DD25-571 192.4 193.1 0.84 15 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.5 3 101 BOU-DD25-571 194.0 195.0 0.91 15 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.6 3 109 BOU-DD25-571 209.7 210.4 0.76 6 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.4 2 81 BOU-DD25-571 211.3 212.2 0.63 6 0.9 0.0 0.2 0.4 2 70 BOU-DD25-572 126.0 127.0 0.59 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 49 BOU-DD25-572 351.8 364.0 2.60 23 12.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 5 232 Including 352.6 354.8 5.28 49 2.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 4 473 Including 359.3 361.7 6.29 48 2.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 7 551 BOU-DD25-572 367.8 368.6 1.76 20 0.8 0.1 0.6 0.5 8 190 BOU-DD25-572 369.1 370.0 0.65 8 0.9 0.0 0.5 0.9 5 94 BOU-DD25-572 372.0 372.7 1.17 8 0.7 0.0 0.4 0.2 6 116 BOU-DD25-572 375.5 376.0 3.48 39 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.2 4 351 BOU-DD25-572 381.6 388.1 2.66 21 6.5 0.0 0.2 0.4 9 246 Including 383.0 385.0 6.49 25 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 8 544 BOU-DD25-572 405.0 406.2 1.64 43 1.2 0.1 0.3 4.0 10 288 BOU-DD25-572 461.2 461.7 0.24 75 0.5 0.1 11.7 1.0 9 411 BOU-DD25-572 561.3 562.2 1.01 15 0.9 0.0 2.5 2.3 3 215 BOU-DD25-572 564.2 564.8 3.00 22 0.6 0.1 0.4 1.5 4 306 BOU-DD25-572 573.0 574.8 9.77 65 1.8 0.2 0.7 2.8 19 929 BOU-DD25-572 613.0 617.2 1.36 20 4.2 0.0 0.1 0.1 10 133 BOU-DD25-572 628.2 628.8 1.23 8 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.4 19 119 BOU-DD25-573 207.7 208.6 1.30 7 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.0 23 112 BOU-DD25-573 210.5 211.2 2.70 40 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 8 267 BOU-DD25-573 217.7 218.5 0.35 26 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 57 BOU-DD25-573 249.5 257.1 1.32 13 7.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 119 BOU-DD25-573 300.6 301.6 2.32 25 1.0 0.0 0.4 1.1 4 242 BOU-DD25-574 529.0 529.6 0.33 37 0.6 0.0 0.3 0.8 6 91 BOU-DD25-574 539.2 540.6 2.33 30 1.4 0.0 0.1 2.8 2 287 BOU-DD25-574 542.8 543.3 4.61 57 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.2 4 440 BOU-DD25-574 628.3 628.9 1.80 39 0.6 0.0 1.2 1.9 1 258 BOU-DD25-575 242.2 243.1 1.28 1 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 102 BOU-DD25-575 309.7 310.7 0.88 22 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 3 99 BOU-DD25-575 311.6 314.3 1.37 53 2.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 6 240 BOU-DD25-575 369.8 371.3 1.51 14 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 134 BOU-DD25-575 394.4 395.8 2.22 27 1.4 0.0 0.2 0.2 1 212 BOU-DD25-575 422.4 427.3 1.09 15 4.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 2 104 BOU-DD25-576 370.4 371.0 0.47 74 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.8 3 136 BOU-DD25-576 391.7 392.3 0.63 80 0.6 0.0 10.8 2.9 3 461 BOU-DD25-577 390.0 391.0 0.46 15 1.0 0.0 1.3 0.2 9 91 BOU-DD25-577 396.3 396.8 1.55 19 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 5 153 BOU-DD25-577 407.0 408.0 0.44 18 1.0 0.0 2.2 4.4 6 218 BOU-DD25-577 426.0 426.9 0.09 356 0.9 0.0 0.8 0.4 9 393 BOU-DD25-577 497.2 497.7 0.66 15 0.5 0.0 0.8 1.6 8 128 BOU-DD25-577 500.1 501.3 4.74 21 1.2 0.0 0.3 0.9 8 425 BOU-DD25-577 502.8 503.8 0.59 12 1.0 0.0 0.5 1.3 8 104 BOU-DD25-577 508.5 510.5 1.28 10 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 14 120 BOU-DD25-577 519.8 520.3 1.53 21 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 148 BOU-DD25-577 656.0 657.0 0.26 34 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 2 78 BOU-DD25-578 48.0 48.7 0.59 6 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.7 7 75 BOU-DD25-578 506.6 509.0 1.15 19 2.4 0.1 0.2 0.4 9 129 BOU-DD25-578 513.9 515.3 0.71 13 1.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 21 75 BOU-DD25-579 148.2 149.0 0.03 99 0.8 0.0 9.9 2.1 7 392 BOU-DD25-579 215.6 216.2 0.28 32 0.6 0.0 0.6 0.1 7 70 BOU-DD25-579 375.2 377.2 0.98 38 2.0 0.2 0.5 1.6 22 181 BOU-DD25-579 538.0 539.0 0.03 95 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 99 BOU-DD25-579 543.0 545.0 0.03 92 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 96 BOU-DD25-579 616.7 617.5 5.54 41 0.8 0.1 3.3 6.2 34 716 BOU-DD25-579 660.0 661.0 0.48 17 1.0 0.1 2.4 4.7 2 237 BOU-DD25-579 702.0 703.0 1.36 18 1.0 0.1 1.2 1.4 3 192 BOU-DD25-579 708.0 709.0 0.93 35 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.8 2 137 BOU-DD25-580 42.0 43.0 0.55 17 1.0 0.0 0.7 0.7 15 96 BOU-DD25-580 53.5 55.3 1.18 45 1.8 0.0 2.8 4.9 52 329 BOU-DD25-580 176.0 177.0 0.03 332 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 336 BOU-DD25-580 180.8 183.5 0.03 147 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 152 BOU-DD25-580 184.4 185.3 0.03 55 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 60 BOU-DD25-580 287.4 288.3 2.02 71 0.9 0.8 1.8 2.5 4 402 BOU-DD25-580 309.7 310.6 0.64 11 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.2 11 97 BOU-DD25-580 362.2 366.7 1.72 30 4.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 3 199 BOU-DD25-580 368.5 371.2 0.25 76 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.8 2 146 BOU-DD25-580 376.0 377.0 0.14 159 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.3 4 195 BOU-DD25-580 379.9 380.8 0.03 102 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.5 1 128 BOU-DD25-580 392.2 394.0 0.68 12 1.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 1 77 BOU-DD25-580 574.1 575.5 0.66 14 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 69 BOU-DD25-580 580.4 581.4 0.82 13 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 5 86 BOU-DD25-582 239.0 240.0 0.03 75 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 79 BOU-DD25-582 243.0 245.0 0.03 69 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 72 BOU-DD25-582 254.0 255.0 0.03 69 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 74 BOU-DD25-584 62.0 63.7 1.01 7 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 5 95 BOU-DD25-584 68.7 69.6 1.49 5 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 3 126 BOU-DD25-584 105.0 107.0 1.00 11 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 5 103 BOU-DD25-584 325.7 334.7 4.04 41 9.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 7 369 Including 327.0 331.2 5.98 51 4.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 8 535 BOU-DD25-584 419.5 421.0 1.77 46 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.4 20 203 BOU-DD25-584 586.6 589.1 0.84 12 2.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 81 BOU-DD25-584 594.0 595.9 4.11 17 1.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 3 345 BOU-DD25-584 596.5 597.2 0.82 12 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.7 3 96 BOU-DD25-585 138.0 139.0 0.03 66 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 69 BOU-DD25-588 182.0 183.0 0.96 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 77 BOU-DD25-589 217.0 218.5 0.32 57 1.5 0.0 2.3 2.8 11 208 BOU-DD25-589 232.2 233.0 0.31 27 0.8 0.0 1.1 0.7 13 95 BOU-DD25-589 273.0 274.0 0.92 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 74 BOU-DD25-589 336.6 337.1 0.47 15 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.6 10 76 BOU-DD25-589 341.0 351.2 2.90 29 10.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 11 271 Including 345.4 348.0 7.46 71 2.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 15 692 BOU-DD25-589 407.9 408.5 3.97 32 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.0 30 350 BOU-DD25-589 423.9 425.0 3.06 40 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.4 9 304 BOU-DD25-589 449.3 449.8 1.73 126 0.5 0.5 0.8 0.1 7 324 BOU-DD25-589 465.4 466.1 0.91 45 0.7 0.0 0.8 1.7 10 180 BOU-DD25-589 468.5 469.7 0.89 44 1.2 0.0 0.8 1.7 10 178 BOU-DD25-589 482.6 483.1 10.22 35 0.5 0.1 0.4 2.1 11 897 BOU-DD25-589 514.5 515.0 1.57 48 0.5 0.4 1.7 1.1 12 276 BOU-DD25-589 521.0 522.8 1.38 11 1.8 0.0 0.2 0.2 7 131 BOU-DD25-589 528.0 528.7 1.04 18 0.7 0.1 0.8 0.6 4 139 BOU-DD25-589 559.6 560.1 0.88 27 0.5 0.3 0.7 0.6 29 153 BOU-DD25-589 565.5 566.1 0.30 49 0.6 0.0 1.0 0.8 20 118 BOU-DD25-589 577.5 578.2 0.43 47 0.7 0.1 0.4 0.5 5 109 BOU-DD25-589 580.6 582.2 0.18 51 1.6 0.0 1.1 1.4 5 126 BOU-DD25-590 20.3 21.3 2.67 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 12 210 BOU-DD25-593 102.7 103.2 0.62 1 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 51 BOU-DD25-594 111.5 112.0 0.73 1 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 2 61 BOU-DD25-600 189.6 190.4 0.92 6 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.0 2 90 BOU-DD25-629 13.3 14.2 0.61 1 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 52 BOU-DD25-629 23.2 27.5 1.52 3 4.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 126 Including 23.2 24.5 2.81 5 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 12 232 BOU-DD25-629 178.0 179.0 1.49 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 119 BOU-DD25-629 201.0 202.0 1.95 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 154 BOU-DD25-629 222.0 223.0 0.51 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 27 43 BOU-DD25-632 61.3 62.6 0.48 10 1.3 1.8 0.1 0.0 29 207 BOU-DD25-632 131.0 132.0 2.05 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 162 BOU-DD25-632 141.0 142.0 0.53 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 44 BOU-DD25-632 148.0 150.0 0.98 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 79 BOU-DD25-632 153.0 154.0 4.53 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 355 BOU-DD25-632 176.0 177.0 1.82 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 144 BOU-DD25-632 181.0 182.0 0.53 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 44 BOU-DD25-632 196.0 196.9 1.47 1 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 117 BOU-MP25-025 60.0 61.0 0.86 13 1.0 0.0 0.8 1.4 13 134 BOU-MP25-025 63.0 64.0 0.46 20 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.5 5 77 BOU-MP25-029 93.0 95.0 1.16 100 2.0 0.1 7.4 4.7 53 498 BOU-MP25-036 701.6 703.2 1.46 37 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 11 179 BOU-MP25-036 707.8 708.7 0.72 3 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.2 5 68 BOU-MP25-037 190.0 192.0 0.03 124 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 130 BOU-MP25-039 134.0 135.0 0.72 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25 59 BOU-MP25-040 27.0 28.0 0.68 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 59 BOU-MP25-044 31.0 35.0 0.03 82 4.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 32 88 BOU-MP25-067 14.0 15.0 0.09 53 1.0 0.1 4.0 2.3 11 219 BOU-MP25-067 50.0 51.0 0.49 11 1.0 0.0 1.5 3.2 7 163 BOU-MP25-067 153.0 155.0 1.04 31 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.3 15 135 BOU-MP25-068 210.0 211.7 0.50 14 1.7 0.2 0.7 4.4 5 191 BOU-MP25-068 277.3 278.2 0.14 47 0.9 0.1 2.2 2.0 11 166 BOU-MP25-069 79.1 91.0 1.45 35 11.9 0.1 0.3 1.4 18 195 BOU-RC25-023 58.0 59.0 1.15 46 1.0 0.1 0.9 2.5 23 227 BOU-RC25-023 64.0 65.0 0.58 9 1.0 0.0 0.4 1.3 14 98 BOU-RC25-024 51.0 54.0 0.54 10 3.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 29 64 BOU-RC25-024 57.0 58.0 3.48 31 1.0 0.3 0.5 0.3 33 351 BOU-RC25-024 107.0 119.0 1.11 19 12.0 0.1 0.6 1.3 15 157 BOU-RC25-025 102.0 103.0 1.36 5 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 5 119 BOU-RC25-025 171.0 172.0 1.13 11 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.7 9 129 BOU-RC25-026 2.0 3.0 0.03 59 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 27 73 BOU-RC25-026 28.0 29.0 1.48 78 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.9 15 224 BOU-RC25-026 63.0 64.0 0.52 23 1.0 0.0 0.3 1.0 42 100 BOU-RC25-027 141.0 142.0 0.57 18 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 4 70 BOU-RC25-028 29.0 31.0 0.03 96 2.0 0.1 9.1 4.3 17 429 BOU-RC25-029 144.0 145.0 0.36 15 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 43 58 BOU-RC25-030 71.0 72.0 0.85 74 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.1 68 158 BOU-RC25-030 124.0 125.0 0.82 6 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.2 11 85 BOU-RC25-030 131.0 132.0 0.76 22 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 13 86 BOU-RC25-033 1.0 2.0 0.03 76 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 80

* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 - New Drillhole Coordinates of 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) BOU-DD25-607 317247 3475767 1248 250 -50 64 BOU-DD25-608 317321 3475794 1235 250 -50 600 BOU-DD25-609 317247 3475767 1248 250 -50 552 BOU-DD25-610 317397 3475821 1233 250 -50 681 BOU-DD25-611 317548 3475876 1222 250 -50 912 BOU-DD25-612 317313 3475547 1251 250 -50 603 BOU-DD25-613 317398 3475576 1257 250 -50 681 BOU-DD25-614 317279 3475422 1233 250 -50 531 BOU-DD25-615 317362 3475451 1233 250 -50 615 BOU-DD25-616 317449 3475481 1234 250 -50 730 BOU-DD25-617 317414 3475339 1235 250 -50 639 BOU-DD25-618 317495 3475368 1235 250 -50 723 BOU-DD25-619 317538 3474995 1284 73 -50 261 BOU-DD25-620 317464 3474968 1278 70 -50 363 BOU-DD25-621 316944 3475047 1244 70 -50 621 BOU-DD25-622 317373 3474935 1291 70 -50 444 BOU-DD25-623 317196 3474870 1307 70 -50 765 BOU-DD25-624 317211 3474760 1305 70 -50 759 BOU-DD25-625 301097 3472728 1268 180 -50 201 BOU-DD25-626 301098 3472764 1256 180 -50 198 BOU-DD25-627 316869 3475019 1243 70 -50 858 BOU-DD25-628 301098 3472800 1248 180 -50 201 BOU-DD25-629 299825 3472322 1288 180 -50 231 BOU-DD25-630 317789 3475489 1266 70 -50 330 BOU-DD25-631 317750 3475476 1262 70 -50 477 BOU-DD25-632 299825 3472355 1279 180 -50 204 BOU-DD25-633 317250 3474119 1263 70 -55 570 BOU-DD25-634 318114 3475387 1288 250 -50 552 BOU-DD25-635 299825 3472394 1276 180 -50 201 BOU-DD25-637 318193 3475416 1288 250 -50 516 BOU-DD25-638 299825 3472430 1270 180 -50 234 BOU-DD25-639 317635 3473833 1282 70 -60 291 BOU-DD25-640 299701 3472322 1297 180 -50 243 BOU-DD25-641 299702 3472357 1284 180 -50 276 BOU-DD25-643 299702 3472393 1275 180 -50 231 BOU-DD25-644 299702 3472428 1266 180 -50 213 BOU-MP25-079 317250 3474119 1263 70 -50 84 BOU-MP25-080 317385 3474168 1286 60 -60 254 BOU-MP25-081 317316 3474143 1273 65 -65 218 BOU-MP25-082 317250 3474119 1263 65 -65 72 BOU-MP25-083 317165 3474088 1265 65 -65 854 BOU-MP25-084 317077 3474056 1273 65 -65 150 BOU-MP25-085 317409 3473963 1271 65 -65 120 BOU-MP25-086 317409 3473963 1271 65 -65 414 BOU-MP25-087 317485 3473991 1280 65 -65 333 BOU-MP25-088 317334 3473936 1267 65 -65 663 BOU-MP25-089 317250 3473906 1270 65 -65 20 BOU-MP25-090 317250 3473906 1270 65 -65 36 BOU-MP25-091 317635 3473833 1282 65 -65 102 BOU-MP25-092 317557 3473805 1276 65 -65 102 BOU-MP25-093 317477 3473776 1273 65 -65 66 BOU-MP25-094 317397 3473747 1273 65 -65 705 BOU-RC25-039 316816 3477318 1227 250 -65 204 BOU-RC25-040 316984 3477164 1221 250 -55 36 BOU-RC25-041 316979 3477156 1221 250 -57 102 BOU-RC25-042 316959 3477206 1215 250 -55 132 BOU-RC25-043 316923 3477193 1221 250 -55 200 BOU-RC25-044 334418 3472561 1225 320 -50 100 BOU-RC25-045 334445 3472528 1223 320 -50 200 BOU-RC25-046 334473 3472496 1220 320 -50 200

1. All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

