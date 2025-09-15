The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.: Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

"We are taking decisive action to optimize cash, deleverage our balance sheet, stabilize sales, and improve profitability as we recognize our performance has not met expectations," said Alison Lewis, Interim President and CEO. "By rapidly resetting our cost structure to better align with the current business, we are creating greater financial flexibility. With this reset, we are implementing a leaner, more nimble regional operating model that prioritizes speed, simplicity, and impact over global infrastructure."

Lewis continued, "Our turnaround strategy is anchored on five actions to win: aggressively streamlining our portfolio, accelerating innovation, implementing pricing along with revenue growth management, driving productivity and working capital efficiency, and enhancing digital capabilities. We are swiftly taking action to stabilize our business while delivering cash and repaying debt, strengthening our financial health."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*

Summary of Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales were $363 million, down 13% year-over-year. Organic net sales decreased 11% compared to the prior year period. The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of an 11-point decrease in volume/mix, while pricing remained flat.

Gross profit margin and adjusted gross profit margin were 20.5%, each a 290-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Net loss was $273 million compared to a net loss of $3 million in the prior year period. Net loss included pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $252 million ($248 million after-tax) related to goodwill and certain intangible assets, as well as assets held for sale. Adjusted net loss was $2 million, compared to adjusted net income of $11 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20 million compared to $40 million in the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share was $3.06 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.03 in the prior year period. Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.02 compared to adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.13 in the prior year period.





Summary of Fiscal Year 2025 Results Compared to the Prior Year

Net sales were $1,560 million, down 10% year-over-year. Organic net sales decreased 7% compared to the prior year. The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 5-point decrease in volume/mix and a 2-point decrease in price.

Gross profit margin was 21.4%, a 50-basis point decrease from the prior year. Adjusted gross profit margin was 21.5%, a 90-basis point decrease from the prior year.

Net loss was $531 million compared to a net loss of $75 million in the prior year. Net loss included pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $496 million ($486 million after-tax) related to goodwill and certain intangible assets, as well as assets held for sale. Adjusted net income was $8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $30 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $114 million compared to $155 million in the prior year.

Loss per diluted share was $5.89 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.84 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.09 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.33 in the prior year.







Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash used in operating activities in the fiscal fourth quarter was $3 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $39 million in the prior year period, and net cash provided by operating activities was $22 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $116 million in the prior year.

Free cash flow was negative $9 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared to free cash flow of $31 million in the prior year period and was negative $3 million in fiscal 2025 compared to free cash flow of $83 million in the prior year.

Total debt at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter was $705 million, down from $744 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net debt at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter was $650 million compared to $690 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

The company ended the fourth quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.7x as calculated under our credit agreement.

___________________

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.





SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

Net Sales Q4 FY25 Q4 FY25 YTD $ Millions Reported

Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit

Impact1 FX Impact Organic

Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported

Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit

Impact1 FX Impact Organic

Growth Y/Y North America 206 -21% -6% 0% -14% 889 -16% -6% 0% -9% International 158 -1% 0% 5% -6% 671 -1% 0% 2% -3% Total 363 -13% -4% 2% -11% 1,560 -10% -4% 1% -7% * May not add due to rounding 1 Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.



North America

Fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales decreased by 14% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in snacks, and to a lesser extent, meal prep.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter were each $40 million, a decrease of 33% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were each 19.2%, down 340 basis points from the prior year period. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by lower volume/mix and higher trade spend, partially offset by productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal fourth quarter was $10 million or 5.1% of net sales compared to $21 million or 8.0% of net sales in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume/mix and higher trade spend, partially offset by productivity and a reduction in SG&A expenses, mainly due to lower employee-related costs.

Fiscal 2025 organic net sales decreased by 9% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in snacks, and to a lesser extent, meal prep.

Segment gross profit in fiscal 2025 was $193 million, a decrease of 16% from the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $195 million, a decrease of 19% from the prior year. Gross margin was 21.7%, down 20 basis points from the prior year, and adjusted gross margin was 21.9%, a decrease of 70 basis points from the prior year. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by lower volume/mix and higher trade spend and cost inflation, partially offset by productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2025 was $65 million or 7.4% of net sales compared to $99 million or 9.4% of net sales in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by volume/mix softness along with higher trade spend, partially offset by productivity and a reduction in SG&A expenses, mainly due to lower selling expenses and employee-related costs.

International

Fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales decreased by 6% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in meal prep and beverages.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter were each $35 million, a 12% decrease from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were each 22.1%, representing 270-basis point decreases from the prior year period. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by cost inflation and lower volume/mix, partially offset by productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal fourth quarter was $21 million, a decrease of 23% versus the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by volume/mix softness, partially offset by productivity and net pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.3% compared to 17.0% in the prior year period.

Fiscal 2025 organic net sales decreased by 3% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in meal prep and beverages.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit in fiscal 2025 were each $141 million, a decrease of 6% from the prior year. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were each 21.0%, down 100 and 110 basis points from the prior year, respectively. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by cost inflation and lower volume/mix, partially offset by productivity and pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2025 was $86 million or 12.8% of net sales compared to $95 million or 14.0% of net sales in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by inflation and volume/mix softness, partially offset by productivity and pricing.

CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales Q4 FY25 Q4 FY25 YTD $ Millions Reported

Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit

Impact1 FX Impact Organic

Growth Y/Y $ Millions Reported

Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit

Impact1 FX Impact Organic

Growth Y/Y Snacks 93 -23% -4% 0% -19% 371 -20% -6% 0% -14% Baby & Kids 59 -7% 0% 2% -9% 242 -4% -1% 1% -5% Beverages 56 0% 0% 3% -3% 245 -3% 0% 0% -3% Meal Prep 140 -6% -1% 3% -8% 640 -3% -1% 1% -4% Personal Care 15 -49% n/a n/a n/a 63 -41% n/a n/a n/a Total 363 -13% -4% 2% -11% 1,560 -10% -4% 1% -7% * May not add due to rounding 1 Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

Snacks

The fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 year-over-year organic net sales declines of 19% and 14%, respectively, were driven by velocity challenges and distribution losses.

Baby & Kids

The fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales decline of 9% year-over-year was driven by softness in purees in both the North America segment, in part due to strategic SKU reductions, and in the International segment.

The fiscal 2025 organic net sales decline of 5% year-over-year was driven by softness in purees in both the North America segment, in part due to strategic SKU reductions, and in the International segment. This decline was partially offset by growth in snacks in both Earth's Best and Ella's Kitchen.



Beverages

The year-over-year organic net sales declines of 3% for both the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 were driven by softness in tea in North America and private label non-dairy beverage in Europe.

Meal Prep

The fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales decline of 8% was primarily driven by softness in oils and nut butters in North America and meat-free products in the UK. These impacts were partially offset by continued growth in yogurt in North America.

The fiscal 2025 organic net sales decline of 4% year-over-year was primarily driven by softness in meat-free and private label spreads and drizzles in the UK and oils and nut butters in North America, partially offset by growth in soups in the UK and yogurt in North America.

CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company and the lenders under the company's credit agreement amended the credit agreement to provide for increased operational flexibility. Among other things, the amended credit agreement sets a maximum net secured leverage ratio of 5.50x for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 and thereafter.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit www.hain.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our strategy, our future results of operations, our capital and cost structure, and the macroeconomic environment.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; changes to consumer preferences; our ability to execute our business strategy; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including as a result of tariffs; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; risks associated with geopolitical conflicts or events; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled people; risks related to tax matters; compliance with our credit agreement and our ability to refinance our indebtedness; foreign currency exchange risk; general economic conditions; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; the reputation of our company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth's Best® baby food products; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; our ability to manage our financial reporting and internal control systems and processes; compliance with data privacy laws; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; climate impacts; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales; adjusted gross profit and its related margin; adjusted operating income and its related margin; adjusted net (loss) income and its related margin; diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted; adjusted EBITDA and its related margin; free cash flow; and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, exited product categories and foreign exchange. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories, the net sales of a divested business, held for sale business, discontinued brand or exited product category are excluded from all periods. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of foreign exchange, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year.





Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, and other costs.





Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating (loss) income before certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and other costs.





Adjusted net (loss) income and its related margin and diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted: net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment, unrealized and certain realized currency losses (gains) and other costs, and the related tax effects of such adjustments.





Adjusted EBITDA and its related margin: net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized and certain realized currency losses (gains), certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and other adjustments.





Free cash flow: net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.





Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.





We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:

Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.





Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.





Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.





Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.





We discuss the Company's net secured leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement as a measure of our financial condition, liquidity and compliance with our credit agreement. For a description of the material terms of our credit agreement and risks of non-compliance with our credit agreement, see "Liquidity and Capital Resources" under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 363,348 $ 418,799 $ 1,559,780 $ 1,736,286 Cost of sales 289,002 320,796 1,225,722 1,355,454 Gross profit 74,346 98,003 334,058 380,832 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,416 72,279 271,833 290,116 Goodwill impairment 227,364 - 428,882 - Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 24,911 5,357 66,940 76,143 Productivity and transformation costs 5,033 7,294 21,530 27,741 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,300 1,061 6,476 5,780 Operating (loss) income (251,678 ) 12,012 (461,603 ) (18,948 ) Interest and other financing expense, net 12,841 13,704 51,253 57,213 Other (income) expense, net (1,559 ) 4,327 875 4,120 Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees (262,960 ) (6,019 ) (513,731 ) (80,281 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,551 (3,292 ) 15,297 (7,820 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 104 210 1,813 2,581 Net loss $ (272,615 ) $ (2,937 ) $ (530,841 ) $ (75,042 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (3.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (5.89 ) $ (0.84 ) Diluted $ (3.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (5.89 ) $ (0.84 ) Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: Basic 89,024 89,845 90,127 89,750 Diluted 89,024 89,845 90,127 89,750

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,355 $ 54,307 Accounts receivable, net 154,440 179,190 Inventories 248,731 274,128 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,169 49,434 Assets held for sale 29,603 - Total current assets 530,298 557,059 Property, plant and equipment, net 264,730 261,730 Goodwill 500,961 929,304 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 210,905 244,799 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 71,171 86,634 Other assets 25,213 38,022 Total assets $ 1,603,278 $ 2,117,548 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 188,307 $ 188,220 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 68,426 85,714 Current portion of long-term debt 7,653 7,569 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 12,987 - Total current liabilities 277,373 281,503 Long-term debt, less current portion 697,168 736,523 Deferred income taxes 40,332 47,826 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 65,284 80,863 Other noncurrent liabilities 48,116 27,920 Total liabilities 1,128,273 1,174,635 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,125 1,119 Additional paid-in capital 1,238,402 1,230,253 Retained earnings 46,678 577,519 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,053 ) (137,245 ) 1,205,152 1,671,646 Less: Treasury stock (730,147 ) (728,733 ) Total stockholders' equity 475,005 942,913 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,603,278 $ 2,117,548

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (272,615 ) $ (2,937 ) $ (530,841 ) $ (75,042 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,357 10,305 44,259 44,665 Deferred income taxes (1,798 ) (4,597 ) (4,423 ) (23,361 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 104 210 1,813 2,581 Stock-based compensation, net (1,273 ) 2,569 8,149 12,704 Goodwill impairment 227,364 - 428,882 - Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 24,911 5,357 66,940 76,143 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (5,396 ) 3,572 (3,194 ) 3,634 Other non-cash items, net 1,365 160 2,138 1,104 Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 26,565 11,709 25,204 (18,963 ) Inventories 7,251 4,039 (3,354 ) 31,471 Other current assets 11,393 276 3,114 14,106 Other assets and liabilities 1,881 1,174 1,320 (3,292 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (33,757 ) 7,559 (17,892 ) 50,605 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,648 ) 39,396 22,115 116,355 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,224 ) (8,692 ) (25,284 ) (33,461 ) Investments and joint ventures, including proceeds from dispositions 10,000 - 12,570 - Proceeds from sale of assets 197 8,019 13,970 9,539 Proceeds from termination of net investment hedges - - 2,363 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,973 (673 ) 3,619 (23,922 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 65,000 34,000 221,000 186,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (59,500 ) (55,000 ) (245,500 ) (252,000 ) Repayments under term loan (9,375 ) (12,575 ) (15,000 ) (18,200 ) Payments of other debt, net (3,503 ) (21 ) (3,524 ) (3,896 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (33 ) (33 ) (1,414 ) (1,633 ) Proceeds from termination of fair value hedge - - 552 - Net cash used in financing activities (7,411 ) (33,629 ) (43,886 ) (89,729 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 16,016 (336 ) 18,200 (1,761 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,930 4,758 48 943 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,425 49,549 54,307 53,364 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 54,355 $ 54,307 $ 54,355 $ 54,307

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q4 FY25 $ 205,790 $ 157,558 $ - $ 363,348 Net sales - Q4 FY24 $ 259,695 $ 159,104 $ - $ 418,799 % change - FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales (20.8 )% (1.0 )% (13.2 )% Gross Profit Q4 FY25 Gross profit $ 39,522 $ 34,824 $ - $ 74,346 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) (15 ) - - (15 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 39,507 $ 34,824 $ - $ 74,331 % change - FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit (32.5 )% (11.7 )% (24.1 )% % change - FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit (32.6 )% (11.7 )% (24.1 )% Gross margin 19.2 % 22.1 % 20.5 % Adjusted gross margin 19.2 % 22.1 % 20.5 % Q4 FY24 Gross profit $ 58,574 $ 39,429 $ - $ 98,003 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) - (12 ) - (12 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 58,574 $ 39,417 $ - $ 97,991 Gross margin 22.6 % 24.8 % 23.4 % Adjusted gross margin 22.6 % 24.8 % 23.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Q4 FY25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,398 $ 20,938 $ (11,430 ) $ 19,906 % change - FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA (50.2 )% (22.5 )% (36.5 )% (49.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.1 % 13.3 % 5.5 % Q4 FY24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,900 $ 27,020 $ (8,376 ) $ 39,544 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.0 % 17.0 % 9.4 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q4 FY25 YTD $ 888,626 $ 671,154 $ - $ 1,559,780 Net sales - Q4 FY24 YTD $ 1,055,527 $ 680,759 $ - $ 1,736,286 % change - FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales (15.8 )% (1.4 )% (10.2 )% Gross Profit Q4 FY25 YTD Gross profit $ 192,910 $ 141,148 $ - $ 334,058 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 1,764 - - 1,764 Adjusted gross profit $ 194,674 $ 141,148 $ - $ 335,822 % change - FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit (16.4 )% (6.0 )% (12.3 )% % change - FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit (18.5 )% (6.5 )% (13.8 )% Gross margin 21.7 % 21.0 % 21.4 % Adjusted gross margin 21.9 % 21.0 % 21.5 % Q4 FY24 YTD Gross profit $ 230,689 $ 150,143 $ - $ 380,832 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 8,157 804 - 8,961 Adjusted gross profit $ 238,846 $ 150,947 $ - $ 389,793 Gross margin 21.9 % 22.1 % 21.9 % Adjusted gross margin 22.6 % 22.2 % 22.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Q4 FY25 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,470 $ 86,000 $ (37,681 ) $ 113,789 % change - FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA (33.7 )% (9.4 )% 3.8 % (26.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.4 % 12.8 % 7.3 % Q4 FY24 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,728 $ 94,974 $ (39,180 ) $ 154,522 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.4 % 14.0 % 8.9 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted: Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit, GAAP $ 74,346 $ 98,003 $ 334,058 $ 380,832 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net (15 ) (12 ) 1,380 6,523 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - - 384 995 Other - - - 1,443 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 74,331 $ 97,991 $ 335,822 $ 389,793 Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted: Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating (loss) income, GAAP $ (251,678 ) $ 12,012 $ (461,603 ) $ (18,948 ) Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net (15 ) (12 ) 1,380 6,523 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - - 384 995 Other - - - 1,443 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Goodwill impairment 227,364 - 428,882 - Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 24,911 5,357 66,940 76,143 Productivity and transformation costs 5,033 7,294 21,530 27,741 CEO succession 4,774 - 4,774 - Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 1,219 3,189 3,473 7,262 Transaction and integration costs, net 86 (316 ) (488 ) (34 ) Plant closure related costs, net 1 (25 ) (165 ) 154 Operating income, as adjusted $ 11,695 $ 27,499 $ 65,107 $ 101,279 Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net (Loss) Income, as Adjusted: Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss, GAAP $ (272,615 ) $ (2,937 ) $ (530,841 ) $ (75,042 ) Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net (15 ) (12 ) 1,380 6,523 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - - 384 995 Other - - - 1,443 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Goodwill impairment 227,364 - 428,882 - Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 24,911 5,357 66,940 76,143 Productivity and transformation costs 5,033 7,294 21,530 27,741 CEO succession 4,774 - 4,774 - Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 1,219 3,189 3,473 7,262 Transaction and integration costs, net 86 (316 ) (488 ) (34 ) Plant closure related costs, net 1 (25 ) (165 ) 154 Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net(c): (Gain) loss on sale of assets (5,396 ) 4,322 (3,194 ) 4,384 Unrealized and certain realized currency losses (gains) 3,116 (74 ) 3,941 9 Adjustments to Provision (benefit) for income taxes: Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 9,838 (5,466 ) 11,453 (19,605 ) Net (loss) income, as adjusted $ (1,684 ) $ 11,332 $ 8,069 $ 29,973 Net loss margin (75.0 )% (0.7 )% (34.0 )% (4.3 )% Adjusted net (loss) income margin (0.5 )% 2.7 % 0.5 % 1.7 % Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: 89,024 89,845 90,127 89,750 Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net (loss) income per common share: 89,024 89,965 90,380 89,923 Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP $ (3.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (5.89 ) $ (0.84 ) Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.33 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, productivity and transformation costs, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment, and goodwill impairment. (b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation. (c) Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, (gain) loss on sale of assets, unrealized and certain realized currency losses (gains), and other expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q4 FY25 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 205,790 $ 157,558 $ 363,348 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 21,976 935 22,911 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (224 ) 8,353 8,129 Organic net sales $ 184,038 $ 148,270 $ 332,308 Q4 FY24 Net sales $ 259,695 $ 159,104 $ 418,799 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 44,787 1,508 46,295 Organic net sales $ 214,908 $ 157,596 $ 372,504 Net sales decline (20.8 )% (1.0 )% (13.2 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (6.3 )% (0.4 )% (4.3 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.1 )% 5.3 % 1.9 % Organic net sales decline (14.4 )% (5.9 )% (10.8 )% Q4 FY25 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 888,626 $ 671,154 $ 1,559,780 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 101,789 2,771 104,560 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (2,074 ) 13,691 11,617 Organic net sales $ 788,911 $ 654,692 $ 1,443,603 Q4 FY24 YTD Net sales $ 1,055,527 $ 680,759 $ 1,736,286 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 186,979 4,709 191,688 Organic net sales $ 868,548 $ 676,050 $ 1,544,598 Net sales decline (15.8 )% (1.4 )% (10.2 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (6.4 )% (0.2 )% (4.4 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.2 )% 2.0 % 0.7 % Organic net sales decline (9.2 )% (3.2 )% (6.5 )%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Category (unaudited and in thousands) Q4 FY25 Snacks Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Personal Care Hain

Consolidated Net sales $ 93,324 $ 59,327 $ 55,783 $ 140,196 $ 14,718 $ 363,348 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 131 (26 ) - 8,088 14,718 22,911 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 312 1,501 1,648 4,668 - 8,129 Organic net sales $ 92,881 $ 57,852 $ 54,135 $ 127,440 $ - $ 332,308 Q4 FY24 Net sales $ 121,143 $ 64,022 $ 55,892 $ 149,113 $ 28,629 $ 418,799 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 6,339 205 - 11,122 28,629 46,295 Organic net sales $ 114,804 $ 63,817 $ 55,892 $ 137,991 $ - $ 372,504 Net sales decline (23.0 )% (7.3 )% (0.2 )% (6.0 )% (48.6 )% (13.2 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (4.2 )% (0.3 )% 0.0 % (1.5 )% n/a (4.3 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.3 % 2.3 % 2.9 % 3.1 % n/a 1.9 % Organic net sales decline (19.1 )% (9.3 )% (3.1 )% (7.6 )% n/a (10.8 )% Q4 FY25 YTD Snacks Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Personal Care Hain

Consolidated Net sales $ 371,012 $ 241,552 $ 245,147 $ 639,507 $ 62,562 $ 1,559,780 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 4,071 178 - 37,749 62,562 104,560 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (519 ) 2,632 709 8,795 - 11,617 Organic net sales $ 367,460 $ 238,742 $ 244,438 $ 592,963 $ - $ 1,443,603 Q4 FY24 YTD Net sales $ 463,261 $ 252,480 $ 253,008 $ 662,117 $ 105,420 $ 1,736,286 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 38,095 1,615 - 46,558 105,420 191,688 Organic net sales $ 425,166 $ 250,865 $ 253,008 $ 615,559 $ - $ 1,544,598 Net sales decline (19.9 )% (4.3 )% (3.1 )% (3.4 )% (40.7 )% (10.2 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (6.2 )% (0.5 )% 0.0 % (1.0 )% n/a (4.4 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.1 )% 1.0 % 0.3 % 1.3 % n/a 0.7 % Organic net sales decline (13.6 )% (4.8 )% (3.4 )% (3.7 )% n/a (6.5 )%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (272,615 ) $ (2,937 ) $ (530,841 ) $ (75,042 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,357 10,305 44,259 44,665 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 104 210 1,813 2,581 Interest expense, net 11,689 12,954 47,773 54,232 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,551 (3,292 ) 15,297 (7,820 ) Stock-based compensation, net (1,273 ) 2,569 8,149 12,704 Unrealized and certain realized currency losses (gains) 3,116 (74 ) 3,823 17 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) 1,219 3,189 3,473 7,262 Restructuring activities Productivity and transformation costs 5,033 7,294 21,530 27,741 Plant closure related costs, net (14 ) (37 ) 1,215 5,251 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - - 384 995 CEO succession 4,774 - 4,774 - Acquisitions, divestitures and other (Gain) loss on sale of assets (5,396 ) 4,322 (3,194 ) 4,384 Transaction and integration costs, net 86 (316 ) (488 ) (34 ) Impairment charges Goodwill impairment 227,364 - 428,882 - Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 24,911 5,357 66,940 76,143 Other - - - 1,443 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,906 $ 39,544 $ 113,789 $ 154,522 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Free Cash Flow (unaudited and in thousands) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,648 ) $ 39,396 $ 22,115 $ 116,355 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,224 ) (8,692 ) (25,284 ) (33,461 ) Free cash flow $ (8,872 ) $ 30,704 $ (3,169 ) $ 82,894