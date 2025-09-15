New solutions give retailers faster, safer refund capabilities and the insights needed to reduce the cost of returns

Commerce protection provider Signifyd today unveiled Intelligent Returns, a two-solution suite designed to help retailers in the UK and Europe tackle the growing complexity and cost of returns.

Consumers are clear about what they expect from retailers and in the UK and EU with consumer rights legislation reinforcing those expectations. A Signifyd survey of thousands of shoppers across the UK, Spain, Italy and France found that 77 percent say return policies strongly influence where they shop, while 94 percent say ease of return is essential.

Legal protections, however, often leave retailers with limited flexibility to adjust their policies, making it harder to control costs and abuse without risking customer loyalty. This is especially challenging when fewer than half of consumers say they would buy from a retailer that only offers store credit or charges for returns.

Signifyd's Intelligent Returns addresses this challenge with two new solutions. Instant Refunds provides retailers with real-time advisory recommendations (Advisory Notices) at key points such as label creation or carrier scan, enabling retailers to refund trusted customers immediately at their discretion while flagging higher-risk cases for review. Returns Insights gives you a comprehensive look at the returns ecosystem, highlighting everything from fraudulent returns and policy abuse to product-specific insights and the link between high-return customers and chargebacks.

"Retailers are being asked to deliver better service with tighter resources," said Nikhita Hyett, General Manager at Signifyd. "We are now seeing some of the biggest brands take drastic steps to control returns abuse, including account closures and stricter policies. Our solutions give retailers a smarter path forward, one that protects the business without punishing good customers."

According to Signifyd research, shoppers who receive instant refunds are 23 percent more likely to buy again within 30 days. Retailers can capture that loyalty and still keep returns abuse in check by combining machine learning, real-time risk intelligence and insights from a global merchant network, drawing on multiple layers of intelligence to make smarter, more accurate decisions at every stage of the shopper journey.

Both Instant Refunds and Returns Insights are now available to retailers across the UK and Europe for digitally initiated returns of physical goods, subject to applicable laws and contractual eligibility criteria.

