Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HMAN) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce the establishment of a technical advisory committee (the "Committee"). The Committee will provide strategic and financial expertise to guide the Company's advancement of its portfolio, particularly its gold-focused projects.

The Company is pleased to appoint Tony M. Ricci, CPA, CA, as a member of the Committee. Mr. Ricci, a seasoned financial professional based in Vancouver, British Columbia, brings over 30 years of experience working with public companies listed on Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges. A former director and executive of Great Bear Resources Ltd., which was acquired by Kinross Gold Corp. in a landmark $1.8 billion CAD transaction in 2022, Mr. Ricci has an exceptional track record in the mining sector. His distinguished career also includes leadership roles with Norsemont Mining Inc. (acquired by Hudbay Minerals Inc.), Petaquilla Minerals Ltd. and Petaquilla Copper Ltd. (acquired by First Quantum Minerals), Kodiak Copper Corp., and Keegan Resources Inc. Collectively, these companies achieved a combined market capitalization exceeding $5 billion. Prior to his corporate roles, Mr. Ricci honed his financial expertise at KPMG and AMEC Engineering Inc., further solidifying his reputation as a trusted advisor in the industry.

"Tony's appointment to our Technical Advisory Committee is a significant step forward for Huntsman as we strengthen our strategic vision and advance our exploration efforts," said Chief Executive Officer, Carl Ginn. "Tony is uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in the economic evaluation of our gold assets. His financial acumen and industry insight will be instrumental as we unlock the value of our portfolio for shareholders."

Given Mr. Ricci's proven expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes and evaluating major mining projects, he is expected to provide critical guidance in assessing the economic viability of the Company's gold-focused assets.

Complimenting Mr. Ricci's appointment to the Committee, is the recent election of Mr. Jean-Félix Lepage, P.Eng., who as Vice-President of 'Quebec Centric' O3 Mining, saw the company merge with Agnico Eagle in a transaction valued at approximately $180,000,000. Mr. Lepage will provide valuable guidance in evaluating future project acquisitions.

Huntsman Exploration remains committed to creating shareholder value through responsible exploration and strategic development of its mineral assets.

About Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Huntsman Exploration Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing gold and critical mineral projects in premier mining jurisdictions. With a commitment to sustainable exploration, the Company is well-positioned to deliver value through its portfolio of assets. Huntsman is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HMAN.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all requisite approvals will be received, and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266352

SOURCE: Huntsman Exploration Inc.