First Nordic and Mawson Announce Merger to Create a Leading Nordic-Focused Gold Development and Exploration Company

First Nordic and Mawson Announce Merger to Create a Leading Nordic-Focused Gold Development and Exploration Company 

TORONTO, Canada, September 15, 2025 - First Nordic Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FNM, FNSE: FNMC SDB, OTCQX: FNMCF, FRA: HEG0) 
("First Nordic") and Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson") (TSX-V: MFL, FRA: PM6) are pleased to announce that they have 
entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated September 14, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to 
which First Nordic has agreed to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Mawson (the "Mawson Shares") 
by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction", with First Nordic following completion of the Transaction referred 
to herein as "NordCo Gold"). 

The Transaction will consolidate a large and prospective gold development and exploration portfolio in Sweden and 
Finland, including First Nordic's Barsele Joint Venture Project ("Barsele") and Gold Line Belt projects in northern 
Sweden and Oijärvi Project in northern Finland, and Mawson's Rajapalot Project and surrounding Rompas-Rajapalot 
Property in northern Finland. 

Barsele is a resource-stage asset currently under joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with First Nordic 
owning 45%. Barsele has an indicated resource of 5.6 Mt at 1.8 g/t Au, for a contained resource of 324 koz, and 
inferred resource of 25.5 Mt at 2.5 g/t Au, for a contained resource of 2,086 koz[2]. The Oijärvi Project has an 
indicated resource of 1.1 Mt at 4.1 g/t Au and 35.4 g/t Ag, for a contained resource of 143 koz Au and 1,220 koz Ag 
(159 koz AuEq[1]), and inferred resource of 1.6 Mt at 2.7 g/t Au and 15.2 g/t Ag, for a contained resource of 142 koz 
Au and 795 koz Ag (152 koz AuEq[1])[4]. The Gold Line Belt projects, immediately surrounding Barsele to the north and 
south, cover the vast majority (100 km of strike) of the Gold Line Belt and host multiple large-scale gold targets. 

The Rajapalot Project is a development-stage gold asset located in northern Finland with a PEA completed in 2023, 
outlining a USUSD211M after-tax NPV5% and 27% after-tax IRR, calculated at USUSD1,700/oz Au[3]. The Rajapalot Project has 
an inferred resource of 9.8 Mt at 2.8 g/t Au and 441 ppm Co (cobalt), for a contained resource of 867 koz Au and 4,311 
t Co (1,034 koz AuEq[1])[3]. 

Transaction Highlights & Rationale 
 
The Transaction offers several positive direct benefits to the shareholders of First Nordic and Mawson, including: 

 ? Creating a leading Nordic gold developer and explorer, with 2.1 Moz AuEq[1] in inferred and 0.3 Moz AuEq[1] in M&I 
  attributable resources 
 -- Multiple high-quality assets positioned well to achieve near-term development and exploration milestones 
 -- Combined land position of over 123,000 hectares with existing mineral resources and strong exploration potential 
 -- Extensive exploration upside to be realized through further drilling and exploration 
 -- Maintains 100% exposure to tier-1 jurisdictions, focused on Sweden and Finland, with potential for multiple 
  low-cost operations 
 -- Critical mineral exposure through cobalt at Rajapalot 
 ? Combined & enhanced management & board includes established mine builders with permitting & capital markets 
  expertise, and is backed by a proven & renowned special advisor 
 -- Significant leverage with combined experience across various stages of projects, from early-stage grassroots 
  exploration through to development and production 
 -- Accelerated project development to be led by proven mine builders Peter Breese (Incoming Chairman) and Russell 
  Bradford (new CEO of First Nordic) 
 -- Darren Morcombe joining as special advisor, bringing recent experience from Southern Cross Gold and Foran Mining 
 ? Greater capital markets profile and scale generated from merging two leading Nordic companies 
 -- NordCo Gold basic market capitalization expected to be CUSD259 million 
 -- Enhanced trading liquidity and expanded shareholder base 
 -- Increased investor universe, driving greater potential to attract institutional investors 
 ? Well capitalized to achieve near-term exploration catalysts & other corporate initiatives 
 -- Potential G&A and operational synergies and expanded investor universe allow company to finance from a position of 
  strength 
 -- Cash balance of approximately CUSD50 million, upon completion of a concurrent financing of CUSD30 million introducing 
  strategic investors focused on long term value enhancement 
 -- Creates diversified gold asset portfolio and enables NordCo Gold to prioritize and stage the advancement of its 
  assets 
 ? Strategically positions the NordCo Gold portfolio for potential further acquisition and consolidation opportunities 
  across the region 
  
 
 ? Substantial re-rate potential to the NordCo Gold peer group with the advancement of the combined Nordic portfolio 
  
 
Noora Ahola, President and CEO of Mawson, comments: "This transaction strategically positions Mawson shareholders to 
benefit from an improved Nordic gold development company with the necessary capital markets support and technical 
expertise to advance both projects. We believe this merger is the optimal path forward, combining two of the top gold 
development opportunities in the region, and introducing greater support to rapidly advance the projects." 

Taj Singh, CEO & Director of First Nordic, comments: "This combination is about scale, quality and execution. When I 
joined Gold Line Resources in 2023, it was a sub-USD10 million market cap company with a grassroots exploration 
portfolio. We then merged with Barsele Minerals to create First Nordic, consolidating the Gold Line Belt and adding the 
high-impact, resource-stage Barsele Project. We aggressively advanced our exploration programs, outlining more than ten 
multi-kilometric targets and moved several towards drilling. We raised capital at opportune times and grew our market 
cap more than ten-fold. In 2025 we launched the largest drill program ever carried out on Sweden's Gold Line Belt and 
have delivered encouraging results. I believe there are multiple meaningful deposits to be discovered and delineated 
here over the coming years. 

"The addition of Mawson's development-stage Rajapalot Project and its prospective exploration package provides our 
shareholders with scale and balance, adding resource growth and development visibility across our expanded portfolio. 
Together with First Nordic's assets, this combination strengthens our plan to grow resources, make new discoveries, and 
advance projects towards production in tier-1 Nordic jurisdictions. We have also strengthened the leadership team. 
After recently bringing on long-time colleague and world-class geologist Gernot Wober as VP Exploration of First 
Nordic, I am honoured to pass the reins to proven developers and mine builders Russell Bradford and Peter Breese to 
lead the next phase. I am proud of what our team has delivered in a short time, and I am confident this transaction and 
the planned fundraising, under the guidance of the new team, position us to accelerate value creation for all 
stakeholders." 

In connection with the Transaction, First Nordic intends to undertake a non-brokered subscription receipt financing to 
raise CUSD30 million (the "Concurrent Private Placement") to fund exploration programs across the combined portfolio of 
NordCo Gold, costs related to the proposed Transaction, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Further 
details of the Concurrent Private Placement are outlined herein. 

Board and Management and New First Nordic CEO 
 
Upon closing of the Transaction, NordCo Gold's Board of Directors and management team are expected to include the 
following persons: 

 -- Board of Directors: Peter Breese (Chairman), Russell Bradford (CEO & Director), Adam Cegielski (First Nordic 
  nominee), Marc Legault (First Nordic nominee), Noora Ahola (Mawson nominee), Karilyn Farmer (Mawson nominee) 
  
 
 -- Management: Russell Bradford (CEO & Director), Adam Cegielski (President & Director), Gernot Wober (VP 
  Exploration), Noora Ahola (MD, Nordics) 
  
 
In addition, effective immediately, Darren Morcombe has been engaged as a special advisor to First Nordic. 

The closing of the Transaction is accompanied by the introduction of several veteran industry leaders with proven track 
records. Incoming Chairman Peter Breese and First Nordic's new CEO and incoming NordCo Gold Director Russell Bradford 
have worked together for over two decades and have overseen multiple mine and plant builds and have had several 
successful transactions. Mr. Bradford will become CEO of First Nordic effective immediately and current First Nordic 
CEO Taj Singh will remain on as a director of First Nordic and special advisor until the merger is closed. Mr. Singh 
also intends to subscribe for approximately CUSD1.0 million of the Concurrent Private Placement. 

In connection with Russell Bradford's appointment as CEO of First Nordic, First Nordic has agreed to issue Mr. Bradford 
as an inducement for his employment common shares of First Nordic as follows (the "Bradford Shares"): (i) CUSD400,000 in 
common shares at a price equal to the last closing price of the common shares immediately prior to execution of Mr. 
Bradford's employment agreement; and (ii) CUSD1,500,000 in common shares, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, 
at a price equal to the last closing price of the shares immediately prior to the date of issuance, all subject to the 
approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). 

Peter Breese, Incoming Chairman: 
 
Mr. Breese is a seasoned mining executive with over 35 years of mining experience, specializing in project development

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
