First Nordic and Mawson Announce Merger to Create a Leading Nordic-Focused Gold Development and Exploration Company =- NEWS RELEASE -- First Nordic and Mawson Announce Merger to Create a Leading Nordic-Focused Gold Development and Exploration Company TORONTO, Canada, September 15, 2025 - First Nordic Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FNM, FNSE: FNMC SDB, OTCQX: FNMCF, FRA: HEG0) ("First Nordic") and Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson") (TSX-V: MFL, FRA: PM6) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated September 14, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which First Nordic has agreed to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Mawson (the "Mawson Shares") by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction", with First Nordic following completion of the Transaction referred to herein as "NordCo Gold"). The Transaction will consolidate a large and prospective gold development and exploration portfolio in Sweden and Finland, including First Nordic's Barsele Joint Venture Project ("Barsele") and Gold Line Belt projects in northern Sweden and Oijärvi Project in northern Finland, and Mawson's Rajapalot Project and surrounding Rompas-Rajapalot Property in northern Finland. Barsele is a resource-stage asset currently under joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with First Nordic owning 45%. Barsele has an indicated resource of 5.6 Mt at 1.8 g/t Au, for a contained resource of 324 koz, and inferred resource of 25.5 Mt at 2.5 g/t Au, for a contained resource of 2,086 koz[2]. The Oijärvi Project has an indicated resource of 1.1 Mt at 4.1 g/t Au and 35.4 g/t Ag, for a contained resource of 143 koz Au and 1,220 koz Ag (159 koz AuEq[1]), and inferred resource of 1.6 Mt at 2.7 g/t Au and 15.2 g/t Ag, for a contained resource of 142 koz Au and 795 koz Ag (152 koz AuEq[1])[4]. The Gold Line Belt projects, immediately surrounding Barsele to the north and south, cover the vast majority (100 km of strike) of the Gold Line Belt and host multiple large-scale gold targets. The Rajapalot Project is a development-stage gold asset located in northern Finland with a PEA completed in 2023, outlining a USUSD211M after-tax NPV5% and 27% after-tax IRR, calculated at USUSD1,700/oz Au[3]. The Rajapalot Project has an inferred resource of 9.8 Mt at 2.8 g/t Au and 441 ppm Co (cobalt), for a contained resource of 867 koz Au and 4,311 t Co (1,034 koz AuEq[1])[3]. Transaction Highlights & Rationale The Transaction offers several positive direct benefits to the shareholders of First Nordic and Mawson, including: ? Creating a leading Nordic gold developer and explorer, with 2.1 Moz AuEq[1] in inferred and 0.3 Moz AuEq[1] in M&I attributable resources -- Multiple high-quality assets positioned well to achieve near-term development and exploration milestones -- Combined land position of over 123,000 hectares with existing mineral resources and strong exploration potential -- Extensive exploration upside to be realized through further drilling and exploration -- Maintains 100% exposure to tier-1 jurisdictions, focused on Sweden and Finland, with potential for multiple low-cost operations -- Critical mineral exposure through cobalt at Rajapalot ? Combined & enhanced management & board includes established mine builders with permitting & capital markets expertise, and is backed by a proven & renowned special advisor -- Significant leverage with combined experience across various stages of projects, from early-stage grassroots exploration through to development and production -- Accelerated project development to be led by proven mine builders Peter Breese (Incoming Chairman) and Russell Bradford (new CEO of First Nordic) -- Darren Morcombe joining as special advisor, bringing recent experience from Southern Cross Gold and Foran Mining ? Greater capital markets profile and scale generated from merging two leading Nordic companies -- NordCo Gold basic market capitalization expected to be CUSD259 million -- Enhanced trading liquidity and expanded shareholder base -- Increased investor universe, driving greater potential to attract institutional investors ? Well capitalized to achieve near-term exploration catalysts & other corporate initiatives -- Potential G&A and operational synergies and expanded investor universe allow company to finance from a position of strength -- Cash balance of approximately CUSD50 million, upon completion of a concurrent financing of CUSD30 million introducing strategic investors focused on long term value enhancement -- Creates diversified gold asset portfolio and enables NordCo Gold to prioritize and stage the advancement of its assets ? Strategically positions the NordCo Gold portfolio for potential further acquisition and consolidation opportunities across the region ? Substantial re-rate potential to the NordCo Gold peer group with the advancement of the combined Nordic portfolio Noora Ahola, President and CEO of Mawson, comments: "This transaction strategically positions Mawson shareholders to benefit from an improved Nordic gold development company with the necessary capital markets support and technical expertise to advance both projects. We believe this merger is the optimal path forward, combining two of the top gold development opportunities in the region, and introducing greater support to rapidly advance the projects." Taj Singh, CEO & Director of First Nordic, comments: "This combination is about scale, quality and execution. When I joined Gold Line Resources in 2023, it was a sub-USD10 million market cap company with a grassroots exploration portfolio. We then merged with Barsele Minerals to create First Nordic, consolidating the Gold Line Belt and adding the high-impact, resource-stage Barsele Project. We aggressively advanced our exploration programs, outlining more than ten multi-kilometric targets and moved several towards drilling. We raised capital at opportune times and grew our market cap more than ten-fold. In 2025 we launched the largest drill program ever carried out on Sweden's Gold Line Belt and have delivered encouraging results. I believe there are multiple meaningful deposits to be discovered and delineated here over the coming years. "The addition of Mawson's development-stage Rajapalot Project and its prospective exploration package provides our shareholders with scale and balance, adding resource growth and development visibility across our expanded portfolio. Together with First Nordic's assets, this combination strengthens our plan to grow resources, make new discoveries, and advance projects towards production in tier-1 Nordic jurisdictions. We have also strengthened the leadership team. After recently bringing on long-time colleague and world-class geologist Gernot Wober as VP Exploration of First Nordic, I am honoured to pass the reins to proven developers and mine builders Russell Bradford and Peter Breese to lead the next phase. I am proud of what our team has delivered in a short time, and I am confident this transaction and the planned fundraising, under the guidance of the new team, position us to accelerate value creation for all stakeholders." In connection with the Transaction, First Nordic intends to undertake a non-brokered subscription receipt financing to raise CUSD30 million (the "Concurrent Private Placement") to fund exploration programs across the combined portfolio of NordCo Gold, costs related to the proposed Transaction, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Further details of the Concurrent Private Placement are outlined herein. Board and Management and New First Nordic CEO Upon closing of the Transaction, NordCo Gold's Board of Directors and management team are expected to include the following persons: -- Board of Directors: Peter Breese (Chairman), Russell Bradford (CEO & Director), Adam Cegielski (First Nordic nominee), Marc Legault (First Nordic nominee), Noora Ahola (Mawson nominee), Karilyn Farmer (Mawson nominee) -- Management: Russell Bradford (CEO & Director), Adam Cegielski (President & Director), Gernot Wober (VP Exploration), Noora Ahola (MD, Nordics) In addition, effective immediately, Darren Morcombe has been engaged as a special advisor to First Nordic. The closing of the Transaction is accompanied by the introduction of several veteran industry leaders with proven track records. Incoming Chairman Peter Breese and First Nordic's new CEO and incoming NordCo Gold Director Russell Bradford have worked together for over two decades and have overseen multiple mine and plant builds and have had several successful transactions. Mr. Bradford will become CEO of First Nordic effective immediately and current First Nordic CEO Taj Singh will remain on as a director of First Nordic and special advisor until the merger is closed. Mr. Singh also intends to subscribe for approximately CUSD1.0 million of the Concurrent Private Placement. In connection with Russell Bradford's appointment as CEO of First Nordic, First Nordic has agreed to issue Mr. Bradford as an inducement for his employment common shares of First Nordic as follows (the "Bradford Shares"): (i) CUSD400,000 in common shares at a price equal to the last closing price of the common shares immediately prior to execution of Mr. Bradford's employment agreement; and (ii) CUSD1,500,000 in common shares, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, at a price equal to the last closing price of the shares immediately prior to the date of issuance, all subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Peter Breese, Incoming Chairman: Mr. Breese is a seasoned mining executive with over 35 years of mining experience, specializing in project development

