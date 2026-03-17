Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky Resources Announces Mailing of Meeting Materials in Connection with Becoming 100% Owner of the Barsele Gold Project and to Approve the Creation of Agnico Eagle as a Control Person

Your vote is important - vote today.

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Control Person Resolution.

Shareholder questions or need voting assistance? Please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by email at assistance@laurelhill.com, or by texting "INFO" to, or calling, 1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (outside North America).

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has filed its notice of meeting, management information circular (the "Circular") and related documents (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") with securities regulators in connection with the Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of common shares of Goldsky Resources ("Shareholders"), to approve an ordinary resolution of disinterested Shareholders to approve the creation of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") as a Control Person (as such term is defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) (the "Control Person Resolution"). The Control Person Resolution is being put forward to Shareholders in connection with Goldsky Resources' proposed acquisition of Agnico Eagle Sweden AB's ("Agnico Sweden"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle, 55% interest in the Barsele Gold Project ("Barsele") in Sweden (the "Transaction"), resulting in Goldsky Resources consolidating 100% ownership of Barsele. Please see Goldsky Resources' press release dated January 28, 2026, for further details on the Transaction. Closing of the Transaction remains on track to occur during Q2, 2026 and no later than June 30, 2026, and is subject to the receipt of all necessary shareholder, regulatory and other approvals (including that of the TSX Venture Exchange), and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The Meeting Materials have also been mailed to shareholders and can be accessed online on Goldsky Resources' website at goldskyresources.com/special-meeting, under the company's profile on SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held at #1305 - 1090 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7, on April 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

Barsele Highlights and Strategic Rationale for the Proposed Transaction

Location . Barsele is located in the mining district of Västerbottens Län in northern Sweden, about 600 km north of Stockholm, covering roughly 25,000 hectares within the Fennoscandian Shield.

. Barsele is located in the mining district of Västerbottens Län in northern Sweden, about 600 km north of Stockholm, covering roughly 25,000 hectares within the Fennoscandian Shield. Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources . Indicated Mineral Resource: 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au; Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au. 1

. Indicated Mineral Resource: 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au; Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au. Existing Infrastructure . Barsele is well supported with excellent access by road, rail and hydro-power, a qualified workforce and services in an active mining region of Sweden.

. Barsele is well supported with excellent access by road, rail and hydro-power, a qualified workforce and services in an active mining region of Sweden. Strategic control consolidating Goldsky Resources' existing district-scale license across the Gold Line Belt . Barsele is located in the centre of Goldsky Resources' 100% owned existing exploration license area, which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt.

. Barsele is located in the centre of Goldsky Resources' 100% owned existing exploration license area, which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt. Agnico's proforma interest in Goldsky Resources'. Following completion of the proposed Transaction, Agnico will own ~32.5% of the Goldsky Resources' common shares. Agnico and Goldsky Resources' will enter into a transition agreement pursuant to which Agnico will agree to provide certain support to Goldsky Resources' for nine months following closing.

The board of directors of Goldsky Resources' unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Control Person Resolution

1 InnovExplo Inc., February 21, 2019, NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Barsele Property filed under Goldsky Resources' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Vote Today

The proxy voting deadline is April 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline to ensure your vote is submitted in a timely manner. Voting is easy. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone or by any other methods provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form which have been included as part of the mailing.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders with questions or who require voting assistance may contact Goldsky Resources' proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Text Message: Text "INFO" to 416-304-0211 or 1-877-452-7184

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

How to vote if your shares trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their securities through Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Registered Securities"), which trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not considered registered shareholders for the purpose of voting at the Meeting. These securities are held in the name of CDS & Co., the nominee of the Canadian Depository for Securities. As a result, shareholders will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). This Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote directly at the Meeting. To ensure their vote is submitted, shareholders must complete and return the Swedish Proxy to Computershare Sweden in accordance with the instructions and deadlines provided with the form.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Phone: +46 8-604 22 55

Email: info@augment.se

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information in this news release relating to Goldsky Resources' was reviewed, verified and approved by Benjamin Gelber, a practicing Professional Geologist (P.Geo) registered with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC, Licence No. 33258), current VP Exploration of Lithium Africa Resources Corporation, and former VP Exploration and Chief Technical Advisor of Goldsky Resources, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information within this news release. Benjamin Gelber is a consultant of Goldsky Resources and considered independent of Goldsky Resources under NI 43-101.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,

CEO & Director



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements that relate to future events or future performance and are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "potential", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding Agnico Eagle's expected ownership interest in Goldsky Resources on closing of the Transaction; statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, the potential of Barsele, the terms, conditions and potential completion of the Transaction (including the expected closing date), the terms of the NSR and the re-purchase rights thereof, the Company's growth prospects and strategic objectives, and any other statements regarding future plans, expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections, constitute forward-looking information. Although Goldsky Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: that the parties will close the Transaction and enter into the agreement contemplated by the Agreement; ability to obtain shareholder, TSXV and regulatory approvals; availability of financing; assumptions regarding commodity prices, exploration success, costs, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks that the parties may not close the Transaction; risks associated with the business of Goldsky Resources; risks related to exploration and potential development of Barsele; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of Barsele and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop Barsele and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as identified in Goldsky Resources' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goldsky Resources. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Goldsky Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

ir@goldskyresources.com

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About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in central Sweden, in which it has entered into a transaction to become the 100% owner from Agnico Eagle. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).