Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky Shareholders Approve Agnico Eagle as a Control Person in Connection with Goldsky Becoming 100% Owner of the Barsele Gold Project and Goldsky Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that disinterested shareholders of the Company have overwhelmingly approved the creation of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") as a Control Person (as such term is defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) of the Company at the Company's special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. The approval of Agnico Eagle as a Control Person was done in connection with Goldsky Resources' proposed acquisition of Agnico Eagle Sweden AB's ("Agnico Sweden"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle, 55% interest in the Barsele Gold Project ("Barsele") in Sweden (the "Transaction"), resulting in Goldsky Resources consolidating 100% ownership of Barsele.

A total of 73,839,934 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 40.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares, with 99.99% of those common shares voted in favour of the creation of Agnico Eagle as a Control Person of the Company.

Russell Bradford, CEO of Goldsky Resources, comments:

"I am delighted to announce that shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the transaction which will see Goldsky become the 100% owner of the flagship Barsele gold project in Sweden. On behalf of the Board I am also pleased to announce that Karilyn Farmer will remain on the Board as a director of Goldsky."

Please see Goldsky Resources' press release dated January 28, 2026, and management information circular dated March 9, 2026, for further details on the Transaction. Closing of the Transaction remains on track to occur during Q2, 2026 and no later than June 30, 2026, and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals (including that of the TSX Venture Exchange), and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Further to the Company's press release dated February 25, 2026, pursuant to which the Company announced Karilyn Farmer, a director of the Company, has been appointed SVP, Exploration and Resource Development, effective April 21, 2026 and will step down as a director of the Company on the same date, Ms. Farmer will no longer step down as a director and will serve as both SVP, Exploration and Resource Development and a director. The Company and Ms. Farmer believe it is in the best interest of the Company that she act in dual director and management positions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,

CEO & Director

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 9, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements that relate to future events or future performance and are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "potential", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the terms, conditions and potential completion of the Transaction (including the expected closing date), and any other statements regarding future plans, expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections, constitute forward-looking information. Although Goldsky Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: that the parties will close the Transaction and enter into the agreement contemplated by the Agreement; ability to obtain TSXV and regulatory approvals; availability of financing; assumptions regarding commodity prices, exploration success, costs, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks that the parties may not close the Transaction; risks associated with the business of Goldsky Resources; risks related to exploration and potential development of Barsele; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of Barsele and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop Barsele and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as identified in Goldsky Resources' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goldsky Resources. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Goldsky Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

ir@goldskyresources.com

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Phone: +46 8-604 22 55

Email: info@augment.se

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in central Sweden, in which it has entered into a transaction to become the 100% owner from Agnico Eagle. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).