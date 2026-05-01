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WKN: A41XQ1 | ISIN: CA3814951008 | Ticker-Symbol: HEG0
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 08:42
2,340 Euro
-0,43 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDSKY RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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GOLDSKY RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3302,38030.04.
2,3302,37030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 01:17 Uhr
16 Leser
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Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky Resources Files Audited Annual Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSXV: GSKR) (FNSE: GSKR SDB) (OTCQX: GSKRF) (FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The audited financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (goldskyresources.com).

The Company's independent auditor, Davidson & Co., has issued an unqualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in central Sweden, in which it has entered into a transaction to become the 100% owner from Agnico Eagle. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 320,781 oz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,
CEO & Director

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Neil MacRae
SVP, Corporate Development
[email protected]

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, [email protected], +46 8-604 22 55.

Follow Goldsky Resources:
X: https://x.com/goldskyir
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@goldskyir
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldskyir
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldskyir
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goldskyir

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Goldsky Resources Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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