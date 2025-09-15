Redslim, a specialist in end-to-end data management, today announced the strategic acquisition of CatMan Solution, known for deep retailer data harmonization and visualization, to form a combined powerhouse in data management and analytics.

Redslim has established itself as the go-to partner for businesses seeking to unlock the value hidden in their fragmented data sources. By integrating these often-siloed data sources into centralized systems, Redslim enables organizations to gain clear visibility into market share, marketing effectiveness, and innovation opportunities that drive competitive advantage.

CatMan Solution excels in retailer data harmonization and Power BI visualization, further strengthening Redslim's existing value proposition. By handling and visualizing store-level retailer data, CatMan's solutions drive user engagement on the platform daily, enabling operational optimization and deeper insights into sales performance across regions and categories. Automated data ingestion significantly reduces manual workload, refreshing data within hours.

This acquisition brings together complementary strengths of both Redslim and CatMan to create an augmented, powerful client-focused offering. Manufacturer and retailer clients and partners will benefit from getting a more comprehensive and granular view of their markets. The additional insights from Retail Direct data make it easier to manage promotion and price, optimize placement and grow market share with more confidence and execution control. This collective expertise will help companies spot trends, understand customer behavior, and react quickly to market changes. What's more, the combined data and BI experiences is expected to increase the pace of innovation, driving continuous improvements in platforms and methodologies, ensuring clients are always ahead of market trends.

"This acquisition represents a natural evolution of our mission to make complex data useable and actionable with deliberate investment in this part of the world and in retailer data where companies are demanding more support than data supply alone," said Alberto Alcaniz, Co-CEO at Redslim.

"Redslim shares our mission to simplify data complexity for clients. Joining with Redslim allows us to scale our impact significantly while maintaining the innovation focus that has made CatMan successful. Our clients will benefit from access to Redslim's deep expertise and its global footprint, while Redslim's clients will gain access to our platforms and know-how in Microsoft technology. It's a true win-win that positions us to lead the industry," stated Erik Svensen, Co-founder at CatMan Solution.

The combined teams are committed to ensuring full business continuity, with no disruption to ongoing projects, contracts, or client relationships. The focus will be on making the transition seamless for clients, partners and employees. Clients can be confident that their data assets and trusted relationships will not only be protected but enhanced by the combined capabilities.

Redslim streamlines data management for teams faced with the request to leverage fragmented datasets for critical decision making. Specialized in data engineering, harmonization and BI, their teams manage data from over 50 agencies, covering more than 55 countries. Their technology-enabled services optimize data consumption for more than 30 global organizations. Active for more than 10 years, Redslim is constantly innovating their solutions to always meet the evolving needs of their clients and data partners.

CatMan Solution helps FMCG companies in the Nordics unlock the full potential of their data. As experts in retail measurement, particularly in retailer direct data, they empower teams to dive deep into category and sales management, providing actionable insights that drive performance. With nearly 20 years of experience, their tailored Power BI dashboards democratize information, offering intuitive and reliable reports and tools to make faster and better decisions at every level. Combining industry knowledge with technical expertise, CatMan Solution delivers value-driven services that support sustainable growth for businesses.

