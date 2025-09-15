Abzena Enhances AbZelectPRO Cell Line Offering with New GS Knockout Platforms

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena, the leading end-to-end integrated CDMO for complex biologics and bioconjugates, announced the expansion of its AbZelectPRO cell line development (CLD) platform with the launch of two next-generation Glutamine Synthetase ("GS") knockout CHO-K1 expression systems, including a double knockout ADCC+ platform for afucosylated proteins. The addition of the new GS knockout cell lines will further enhance speed, scalability, and flexibility for biopharma customers.

Named AbZelectPRO-KO and AbZelectPRO-KO+, the new GS knockout platforms are available as a standalone CLD offering or as a fully integrated GMP program, with fully transparent pricing to IND with no royalty fees. This flexible offering will enable customers to select a CLD strategy that aligns with their project-specific goals, timeline, and budget.

Campbell Bunce, CSO of Abzena, said, "At Abzena, we consistently strive to build stronger partnerships with our customers by offering them innovative solutions and technologies that meet their needs across the drug development supply chain. The addition of these new GS knockout cell lines to our AbZelectPRO CLD platform is a powerful combination that truly sets a new standard of excellence. We are thrilled to offer such a robust, scalable, and state-of-the-art offering to support our customers' therapeutic antibodies and difficult-to-express proteins."

Licensed from Revvity, both GS knockout CHOSOURCE expression systems have been integrated into the AbZelectPRO CLD workflow and paired with ProteoNic Bioscience's 2G UNic® next-generation vector technology. This unified approach has been proven to significantly enhance productivity and flexibility, enabling biopharma customers to quickly transition from DNA to research cell banks (RCB) in 10 weeks, with high-performing titers of up to 10g/L.

"We are proud that our 2G UNic® vector technology continues to deliver premium performance within Abzena's AbZelectPRO platform. ProteoNic's technology boosts productivity in CHOSOURCE and other cell lines and strengthens the value of this offering for biopharma customers," said Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic.

Bryan Kipp, SVP Technology & Licensing, Revvity said, "At Revvity, we tell customers that when they work with us, they should expect more - more collaboration, more breakthroughs, and more impact. What excites me most about Abzena's new expanded cell line development platform, inclusive of Revvity's well-established CHOSOURCETM cell lines, is that it directly targets ongoing major challenges for customers, enhancing productivity and flexibility. Ultimately, Abzena's approach will lead to a greater impact for customers, which is a common passion we share and support."

Revvity's proprietary CHOSOURCE Glutamine Synthetase (GS) knockout cell line is an industry standard, cGMP-manufactured CHO-K1-derived suspension cell line. It has been referenced in over 90 IND filings and is currently featured in four approved drugs on the market. Revvity's CHOSOURCE ADCC+ (Antibody Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity) cell line is a double knockout of both the glutamine synthetase (GS) & fucosyltransferase genes.

About Abzena

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, we support customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA, Bristol, PA, and Cambridge, UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Learn more at abzena.com.

About ProteoNic

ProteoNic is a privately held biotechnology company with offices in Leiden, The Netherlands. The company specializes in advanced cell line generation and viral vector production, with a focus on improving the yield and efficiency of protein production using its proprietary 2G UNic® vector technology. ProteoNic collaborates with partners across the biopharmaceutical industry to bring innovative biologics as well as cell and gene therapies to market faster and more efficiently. For more information, visit proteonic.nl.

Disclaimer

The CHOSOURCE Platform is available for research, clinical, diagnostic, and commercialization applications, including services, under specific licenses from Revvity.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abzena-enhances-abzelectpro-cell-line-offering-with-new-gs-knockout-platforms-302556217.html