SMX: SMX and BT-Systems - Competence Center REDWAVE Sign LOI to Enable Circularity and Traceability with Integrated Sorting Solutions

NEW YORK, NY AND GLEISDORF, AUSTRIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), a global pioneer in sub-molecular marking and digital traceability, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with BT-SYSTEMS GmbH, through its Competence Center REDWAVE, to jointly develop next-generation sorting and certification solutions for the recycling industry.

The planned 12-month collaboration between BT-Systems - Competence Center REDWAVE and SMX Public Limited Company ("SMX") is being structured to integrate SMX's patented molecular marking and blockchain-backed digital passport technology into BT-SYSTEMS' existing high-speed detection and sorting platforms.

The shared goal is to establish a clear path toward full transparency and traceability of strategic materials and products, while also enabling industries to transition more efficiently toward circularity.

Key Objectives of the Collaboration

To integrate SMX technology into BT-Systems - Competence Center REDWAVE offerings to deliver real-time detection, verification, and certification of materials.

To enable circularity at scale by ensuring recycled materials can re-enter supply chains with trusted quality and compliance.

To create a recognized standard for traceability that drives commercial value while supporting sustainability and regulatory requirements.

"SMX's planned collaboration with BT-Systems - Competence Center REDWAVE, we believe represents a pivotal step in transforming recycling and resource recovery into a fully traceable, certified, and value-driven process. Together, we are ready to scale our technical capabilities and building the foundation for global standards in sustainable materials," said Haggai Alon, Founder & CEO of SMX.

"At BT-SYSTEMS - Competence Center REDWAVE, we have always focused on developing world-class sorting solutions. By integrating SMX's molecular traceability into our platforms, we believe that we can offer our customers not only efficiency but also certification and trust in every material stream. We expect that this collaboration will create new opportunities to set industry standards and accelerate the transition to a true circular economy," said Juergen Morri, Head of BT-SYSTEMS - Competence Center REDWAVE.

Next Steps

The LOI sets the framework for joint industrial deployment, leveraging BT-Systems - Competence Center REDWAVE's expertise in sorting solutions and SMX's molecular traceability platform. Both parties will now work toward scaling up integrated systems that can serve as the benchmark for global adoption of circular economy practices.

At the end of the 12-month collaboration period, BT-Systems - Competence Center REDWAVE and SMX shall consider next steps, which may include negotiating and entering into definitive documents with respect to the production and sale of product or products.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

