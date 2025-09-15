Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - CareRx Corporation (TSX: CRRX) ("CareRx" or the "Company"), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced its intention to pay a quarterly dividend on its outstanding common shares ("Common Shares").

"The initiation of a quarterly dividend reflects the CareRx team's dedication to delivering robust cash generation and a disciplined capital allocation strategy," said Puneet Khanna, President and CEO of CareRx. "Our shareholders have been supportive partners throughout our multi-year growth journey, and their confidence continues to be rewarded by our strong financial performance. This balanced approach allows us to return capital to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility to fund growth initiatives."

The Company reviews all elements of its capital allocation strategy on an ongoing basis. The Company remains committed to investing in organic and inorganic initiatives, including capital expenditures for capacity expansion and to support improved margins, and will also consider selective acquisition opportunities, which in the opinion of management and the Board of Directors will provide an attractive return on capital.

Initiation of Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.02 per Common Share, payable on October 15, 2025, to holders of record of Common Shares as of the close of business on September 23, 2025. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Dividends paid or credited to non-residents of Canada are subject to withholding tax, which may be reduced by treaty. Taxation of dividends paid to U.S. residents is governed by the Internal Revenue Code. The Company advises shareholders to consult a tax advisor to determine any tax consequences of receiving dividends from CareRx.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education and medication system quality and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events, including statements about the Company's intention to pay a quarterly dividend, make future investments, and consider acquisition opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions, and future developments, as well as assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of the Company) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors and risks that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's general business risks, the Company's exposure to and reliance on government regulation and funding, risks related to employee recruitment and retention, the Company's liquidity and capital requirements, exposure to epidemic or pandemic outbreak, reliance on contracts with key care operators, and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. The foregoing risks and factors is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Other than as specifically required by applicable laws, the Company is under no obligation and it expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

