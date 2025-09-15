Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is on Parliament Hill to provide recommendations to the federal government to support homebuyers, homeowners, and the health of Canada's financial system and real estate market. As Canada continues to grapple with trade tensions and economic uncertainty, the AIC believes these recommendations will mitigate risks and better protect Canadians.

Professional Appraisers (P. App.) play a vital role in the real estate industry and the Canadian economy by providing independent property valuations. Canadians look to professional appraisers for reliable leadership and expertise to navigate the market with confidence. In fact, 9 in 10 Canadians believe appraisers are the best option to provide an accurate property value.

"Real estate is one of Canada's most significant economic drivers," said Donna Dewar, CEO of the AIC. "Without prudent policy and strong leadership grounded in transparency, integrity, and consumer support, Canadians and our financial system face real challenges. We're speaking directly with the federal government about the immediate steps needed to protect Canadians, the real estate market, and the economy."

AIC strongly recommends that the federal government take the immediate action necessary to preserve the health of Canada's financial systems and increase consumer confidence in the housing market. This includes recognizing how real estate valuation, mortgage oversight, and consumer rights are reflected in Canada's federal banking framework by consulting with industry to identify regulatory vulnerabilities, strengthening transparency and trust.

As real estate and lending become more complex, it is essential that the federal government prioritize clarity and stability in the housing system. Now, more than ever, the federal government must consult with professional appraisers and industry leaders to develop and implement measures that reinforce Canada's financial stability and support consumers. For more information, see AIC's 2025 pre-budget submission.

QUICK FACTS

In 2024 alone, AIC Professional Appraisers conducted nearly one million appraisals valuing over $1.5 trillion dollars.

4 in 5 Canadians believe that a federal advisory committee should be created to help guide Canada's mortgage system.

Only 14% of Canadians trust Automated Valuation Models (AVMs) more than appraisers to determine the value of a property.

74% of Canadians believe regulators need to oversee Automated Valuation Models (AVMs).

*Statistics based on public opinion survey's conducted in July 2025 among a representative sample of 2,100 adults across Canada.

ABOUT AIC

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is the premier real property valuation organization in Canada with the mission to "Advance the Canadian real property appraisal profession in the public interest through education, self-regulation and member support." Founded in 1938 and representing over 5,000 Members across Canada, AIC is a self-regulating professional organization that grants the distinguished Professional Appraiser (P. App.) certification mark accompanied by the Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI) or Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA) designation. Our Members adhere to the nationally and internationally recognized Canadian Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (CUSPAP) and are respected worldwide. An integral part of the real estate market in Canada, Professional Appraisers are hired by residential, commercial, and industrial market participants as well as the public, to provide independent, real-time opinions of the value of real property to support informed financial decisions. In 2024 alone, AIC Professional Appraisers conducted nearly one million appraisals valuing over $1.5 trillion dollars.

For more information, visit www.AICanada.ca.

