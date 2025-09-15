Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Willett, P. Eng., a mining industry veteran, mine builder and corporate executive bringing over 40 years of global experience, as Director of the Company. Mr Willett will be replacing Ron Burk, who is pleased to remain with the Company as Senior Technical Board Advisor and will be focused on new projects under review and accretive to Silver Hammer. In addition, the Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Damir Cukor, P. Geo, as our newly appointed Technical Advisor - Projects and QP.

"I am very excited to have mining executive veteran Michael Willett join our Board, and also welcome Damir Cukor to our team as Technical Advisor - Projects, as we push forward to explore our portfolio of high-grade silver projects in the USA. I am also pleased to welcome Mr. Willett as the Chair of our Audit Committee, and a member of the Compensation and Corporate Governance committees," stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "I had the pleasure of working alongside Michael in the late 1980s and 1990s at Hudbay Minerals and now bringing his technical and operational experience to our team will add significant value to the Company as we continue to advance our projects in Idaho and Nevada, but also review newly identified accretive projects. I have also had the opportunity to previously work with Damir and pleased to have his extensive exploration experience assist the Company advance our silver portfolio. With silver reaching close to $43 per ounce this past week, it is a perfect time to explore Silver Hammer's 100% owned seven historical silver mines across three projects in Idaho and Nevada. Each project is drill-ready, with the sampling, mapping, and geophysics behind us and the targets identified. It is a turning point for Silver Hammer, as we anticipate closing our financing this week and push forward to drive value for our shareholders."

Michael Willett, P. Eng. is a seasoned mining executive with 40+ years in mine engineering, development, and operations including senior level project evaluation and advisory roles for project re-starts with various mining companies across North America including Battle North Gold and Hudbay Minerals for 20+ years. Mike has operated at many senior roles including Chief Executive Officer and Vice President, more recently, Mr. Willett held the position of Vice President of Operations and Projects for Battle North Gold and was part of that team which successfully sold the company to Evolution Mining for $343 Million in 2021. Mr. Willett is a graduate of Queens University, with a BSc. in Mining Engineering and a Masters Certificate in Project Management from the Schulich School of Business.

Damir Cukor, P. Geo. has been an active member of the mining industry for over 30 years as a successful explorationist and a QP geologist. As a second-generation mining individual, Damir has worked on advancing projects from grass-roots stages through to realizing material improvements on operating mines. On the Hammond Reef gold project in Ontario for Brett Resources, Damir in his role as Exploration Manager, guided the project through exploration drilling to its maiden resource estimate, and later, as Independent QP, through to expanded M&I resource status for Osisko; the project is now in the Agnico Eagle portfolio. His work also included resource estimates on part of the Kiggavik complex of Uranium deposits in Nunavut for AREVA, brought to the permitting stage. Two other maiden resource estimates were significant - the Polo Resources Nimini Hills gold deposit in Sierra Leone, Africa, subsequently reached permitting process; the currently operating gold-copper Gedabec Mine in Azerbaijan was treated to its first modern JORC resources estimate. Damir's broad spectrum encompasses project permitting processes, resource and reserves modelling calculation, and NI 43-101 and JORC reporting.

In connection with the appointments, a total of 750,000 stock options, in accordance with the Company's Option plan, were issued to purchase shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share.

Silver Hammer announces that it has entered into an agreement to complete a debt settlement by the issuance of a total of 1,500,000 common shares to settle debt of US$90,684 owing to a former service provider to the Company. The shares are subject to resale restrictions, including a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The completion of the debt settlement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In addition, on September 12, 2025, in connection with the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Offering"), certain officers and directors of the Company (the "Insiders") sold an aggregate of 2,968,182 common shares of the Company from their personal holdings at a price of $0.06 per share through the facilities of the CSE (the "Swap"). The Insiders intend to use 100% of the proceeds from the Swap to participate in the second tranche of the Offering. For additional details regarding the Offering, please see the Company's news releases dated June 17, 2025 and August 5, 2025, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company focused on advancing past-producing high-grade silver projects in the United States. Silver Hammer controls 100% of seven previously producing silver mines which are located within the Silver Strand Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, and within the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada. The Company also controls the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and develop silver projects near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes the Company's expectation to close a debt settlement and other statements which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

