The Philippines Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has amended net-metering rules to simplify adoption, allow credit banking and transfer, and make renewable energy certificate meters optional for 17,175 users and 157 MW of installed capacity.The ERC of the Philippines has issued amended rules for the country's net-metering program. The changes require distribution utilities to publish detailed program information on their websites, including application forms, processes, and quarterly posting of capacities on a per-distribution-transformer basis. Another amendment allows banking and rollover ...

