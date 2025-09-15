INBRAIN to open Boston office to expand U.S. presence while maintaining headquarters in Barcelona, Spain

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a brain-computer interface therapeutics (BCI-Tx) company developing graphene-based neural technologies, today announced it has entered into a know-how collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic. The collaboration seeks to accelerate the development and commercialization of INBRAIN's precision BCI-Tx for patients with unmet needs in neurological-related disorders.

As part of the collaboration, INBRAIN and Mayo Clinic experts will work together on a non-exclusive know-how exchange to engage in hands-on evaluation of INBRAIN's investigational BCI-Tx platform in IRB-approved settings with the goal of accelerating, high-quality evidence generation.

"Our goal is to translate the unique performance of graphene and AI to deliver benefits for patients and clinicians," said Carolina Aguilar, CEO and Co-Founder, INBRAIN Neuroelectronics. "With Mayo Clinic's clinical know-how, alongside other leading U.S. and European centers, we seek to validate our platform in real-world workflows, accelerate evidence generation, and move responsibly toward patient-focused BCI therapeutics."

INBRAIN is also announcing the formation of a U.S. subsidiary to collaborate with leading U.S. academic centers, with locations set to open in Boston and the West Coast,while maintaining its global headquarters and R&D in Barcelona, Spain. The initial Boston office will serve as a hub for U.S.-based clinical trials and build the foundation for commercialization and therapeutic expansion of its BCI-Tx beyond Parkinson's disease. INBRAIN is also advancing scalable manufacturing processes for its graphene-based BCI to enable broader clinical and commercial adoption worldwide.

INBRAIN has raised $124 million in financing to date from a global syndicate of medtech and deeptech investors, including Aliath Bioventures, Asabys Partners, CDTI, Catalan Government (Avançsa ICF), FondICO, Graybella Capital, IMECXpand, Mayo Clinic, the European Innovation Council, Truventuro and Vsquared Ventures.

About INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics is pioneering real-time precision neurology with the world's first graphene-based brain-computer interface (BCI) therapeutics platform. Our technology combines precise BCI decoding with micrometric modulation to deliver adaptive, personalized treatments for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and stroke rehabilitation. By providing continuous real-time monitoring and autonomous therapy adjustments, our AI-driven platform maximizes therapeutic outcomes while minimizing side effects. Through strategic collaborations, including with Merck KGAa and our subsidiary INNERVIA Bioelectronics, we are extending our innovative solutions to peripheral nerve and systemic disease applications, unlocking the potential of neurotechnology and bioelectronics. For more information, visit www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

