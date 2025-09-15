Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG9Z | ISIN: US11135F1012 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YD
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 15:44
304,45 Euro
-0,72 % -2,20
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROADCOM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
304,20304,4015:44
304,10304,4015:44
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sercomm Corporation: Sercomm Showcases Next-Gen RDK Video Accelerator STB Based on Broadcom BCM74116 at the RDK Global Summit 2025

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the RDK Global Summit, Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388), a leading global provider of entertainment and broadband equipment, today introduced its newest RDK Video Accelerator based on the latest Broadcom BCM74116 integrated System on Chip (SoC). This new state-of-the-art STB will also use the latest RDK7 software release.

RDK is an open-source software platform that standardizes core functions used in video and broadband devices. RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The new Sercomm STB platform is designed to accelerate integration with operator user interfaces and video services, enabling speedier product launches, robust long-term support, and pre-integrated with several premium streaming apps.

Sercomm's RDK-7 Streamer with NPU

"Sercomm's market innovation continues with the launch of their new RDK7-ready set-top box," said Jason Briggs, President and GM of RDK. "As a Preferred Member of the RDK community, we're very proud to see Sercomm's ongoing commitment to serve our expansive operator community across the globe."

"We are proud to announce our latest RDK Video Accelerator together with our partners Broadcom and RDK," said Amir Mobini, Vice President of Global Product Marketing at Sercomm. "As a vertically-integrated, globally diverse OEM with a strong record as a leading shipper of RDK streaming set-top boxes worldwide, Sercomm stands ready to support operators who are looking for a set-top box platform solution based on the latest RDK architecture that can be quickly launched and tightly integrated into their subscriber services and offerings. This platform is one of the first of its kind to offer integrated edge AI powering a new wave of monetization opportunities for our operator partners."

About Sercomm

Founded in 1992, Sercomm (TWSE: 5388) is a global leader in providing integrated networking and telecom solutions. Partnering with the world's top service providers, system integrators, and leading technology companies, Sercomm's expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative, customized solutions makes embedding connectivity more accessible across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://www.sercomm.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772815/News_photo_Sercomm_s_RDK7_ready_set_top_box.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sercomm-showcases-next-gen-rdk-video-accelerator-stb-based-on-broadcom-bcm74116-at-the-rdk-global-summit-2025-302556299.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.