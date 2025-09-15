Pure Energy Dance Co. Celebrates 50 Years in Business with 8th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award for Dance Schools in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Pure Energy Dance Co. has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Dance School category for Saskatoon. This marks the studio's 8th consecutive win, an achievement that comes as Pure Energy also celebrates 50 years of inspiring dancers and shaping the city's arts community.

Founded in 1976 by Miss Donna Fehr, Pure Energy Dance Co. has become a cornerstone of Saskatoon's performing arts community. Over the decades, the studio has evolved while maintaining the passion, commitment, and heart that defined its beginnings. Generations of dancers have passed through its doors, gaining not only technical skill but also confidence, creativity, and lifelong friendships.

"Dance is about more than movement - it is about expression, discipline, and community," says Miss Donna Fehr, Founder of Pure Energy Dance Co. "Celebrating 50 years in business and winning our 8th Consumer Choice Award in the same year is truly remarkable. It reflects both the loyalty of our families and the dedication of our staff."

Inspiring The Next Generation

Pure Energy Dance Co. offers certified instruction across a wide range of disciplines, with classes for both competitive and non-competitive dancers. From young children exploring their first steps in dance to seasoned performers preparing for competitions, the studio provides opportunities for students of all ages and levels.

The culture at Pure Energy emphasizes not only skill and performance but also personal growth, teamwork, and creativity - values that have shaped thousands of dancers throughout its history.

Being recognised with their 8th consecutive Consumer Choice Award during their 50th anniversary year is especially meaningful for Pure Energy Dance Co. It is both a celebration of the families who have supported the studio for generations and a testament to the impact its programs continue to have on the Saskatoon community.

Building On a Strong Foundation

As Pure Energy Dance Co. marks its 50th anniversary and 8th consecutive Consumer Choice Award, the studio remains focused on its mission to inspire and empower dancers. With a legacy of excellence and a future full of possibilities, Pure Energy continues to play a vital role in Saskatoon's cultural landscape.

To learn more about Pure Energy Dance Co. or to explore upcoming programs, visit www.pureenergy.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Pure Energy Dance Co.

Pure Energy Dance Co. is a Saskatoon-based dance studio founded in 1976 by Miss Donna Fehr. For 50 years, the studio has provided certified instruction for competitive and non-competitive dancers, offering programs that combine technical excellence with creativity and personal growth. Recognized as an 8-time Consumer Choice Award winner, Pure Energy continues to inspire generations of dancers with its passion, commitment, and heart. Learn more at www.pureenergy.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pure-energy-dance-co.-celebrates-50-years-in-business-with-8th-c-1071596