Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 14:14 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure Energy Dance Co. Celebrates 50 Years in Business with 8th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award for Dance Schools in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Pure Energy Dance Co. has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Dance School category for Saskatoon. This marks the studio's 8th consecutive win, an achievement that comes as Pure Energy also celebrates 50 years of inspiring dancers and shaping the city's arts community.

Founded in 1976 by Miss Donna Fehr, Pure Energy Dance Co. has become a cornerstone of Saskatoon's performing arts community. Over the decades, the studio has evolved while maintaining the passion, commitment, and heart that defined its beginnings. Generations of dancers have passed through its doors, gaining not only technical skill but also confidence, creativity, and lifelong friendships.

"Dance is about more than movement - it is about expression, discipline, and community," says Miss Donna Fehr, Founder of Pure Energy Dance Co. "Celebrating 50 years in business and winning our 8th Consumer Choice Award in the same year is truly remarkable. It reflects both the loyalty of our families and the dedication of our staff."

Inspiring The Next Generation

Pure Energy Dance Co. offers certified instruction across a wide range of disciplines, with classes for both competitive and non-competitive dancers. From young children exploring their first steps in dance to seasoned performers preparing for competitions, the studio provides opportunities for students of all ages and levels.

The culture at Pure Energy emphasizes not only skill and performance but also personal growth, teamwork, and creativity - values that have shaped thousands of dancers throughout its history.

Being recognised with their 8th consecutive Consumer Choice Award during their 50th anniversary year is especially meaningful for Pure Energy Dance Co. It is both a celebration of the families who have supported the studio for generations and a testament to the impact its programs continue to have on the Saskatoon community.

Building On a Strong Foundation

As Pure Energy Dance Co. marks its 50th anniversary and 8th consecutive Consumer Choice Award, the studio remains focused on its mission to inspire and empower dancers. With a legacy of excellence and a future full of possibilities, Pure Energy continues to play a vital role in Saskatoon's cultural landscape.

To learn more about Pure Energy Dance Co. or to explore upcoming programs, visit www.pureenergy.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Pure Energy Dance Co.
Pure Energy Dance Co. is a Saskatoon-based dance studio founded in 1976 by Miss Donna Fehr. For 50 years, the studio has provided certified instruction for competitive and non-competitive dancers, offering programs that combine technical excellence with creativity and personal growth. Recognized as an 8-time Consumer Choice Award winner, Pure Energy continues to inspire generations of dancers with its passion, commitment, and heart. Learn more at www.pureenergy.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award
Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pure-energy-dance-co.-celebrates-50-years-in-business-with-8th-c-1071596

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.