iSask Mortgage Brokers Recognized With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Mortgage Services in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / iSask Mortgage Brokers has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Mortgages category for Saskatoon. This recognition highlights the firm's reputation for trusted, relationship-focused service and its commitment to delivering unbiased mortgage advice that puts clients first.

iSask Mortgage Brokers was founded on the belief that securing a mortgage should be about more than just rates and paperwork. The name itself reflects its purpose: Independent Saskatchewan brokers, dedicated to serving their local community with unbiased advice and a client-first approach.

Unlike bank specialists who are limited to a single suite of products, iSask brokers work with multiple lenders to assess each client's needs and secure the best available mortgage options. Their services are free, and their team ensures every application is presented in the strongest way possible to maximize client approval and access to favorable rates.

"At iSask, we believe people should work with professionals they genuinely like and trust," says Scott Tremblay, Mortgage Broker/Owner at iSask Mortgage Brokers. "We provide the same advice we would give to our own friends and family, and this award shows our community values that approach."

Recognition Driven by Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is the only recognition in North America based entirely on the opinions of consumers. Winners are determined through an independent research process that measures reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence.

For iSask Mortgage Brokers, being chosen as Saskatoon's top mortgage provider is a reflection of the confidence clients place in their team to guide one of the most important financial decisions of their lives.

"This recognition reaffirms that we are on the right path," Tremblay adds. "It shows that building genuine relationships and offering unbiased advice makes a real difference for people in our community."

Making Mortgages Simple and Accessible

Whether it is a first-time buyer, a growing family, or someone refinancing their home, iSask Mortgage Brokers simplifies the process by removing stress and uncertainty. By combining expert knowledge with a friendly, approachable style, the team ensures clients understand their options and feel confident in their decisions.

Building Relationships That Last

As the company celebrates its 2025 Consumer Choice Award, iSask Mortgage Brokers remains committed to supporting homeowners across Saskatchewan. With a focus on relationships, transparency, and local expertise, the team continues to redefine what mortgage service can look like-personal, supportive, and tailored to each client's needs.

To learn more about iSask Mortgage Brokers or to book a consultation, visit www.isaskmortgage.ca or CLICK HERE.

About iSask Mortgage Brokers

iSask Mortgage Brokers is a Saskatoon-based firm dedicated to providing independent, unbiased mortgage solutions for clients across Saskatchewan. With access to a wide range of lenders and products, the team helps clients secure the best possible rates and terms while offering personalized guidance and support. iSask Mortgage Brokers is committed to building strong relationships and making the mortgage process simple, accessible, and stress-free. Learn more at www.isaskmortgage.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

