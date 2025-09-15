Integrated Financial Technologies Introduces Operational Assessment Program for Finance Companies That Employ Outsourced CX Agents

Service Assesses Outsourced Customer Service Teams to Ensure Compliance with Organizational Policies and Processes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading provider of outsourced portfolio management and business processing services, announced it has launched an Operational Assessment Service to help financial institutions ensure the operational adherence of outsourced customer service vendors. This service is available to banks, credit unions, lenders, and collection agencies that employ offshore, virtual, or otherwise outsourced customer engagement staff.

Each assessment reviews the processes and technologies used by customer service vendors to confirm they adhere to data privacy requirements, regulatory statutes, best practices, and specific parameters detailed by each financial institution.

These non-intrusive assessments are conducted by IFT's team of industry experts. The evaluations span areas like customer interactions, contact center technology, workflows, IVR routing systems, collections performance, branding, reporting, and quality assurance. Specific emphasis is also given to data management and privacy practices to make certain that all government, industry, and institutional mandates are satisfied.

IFT will provide a detailed report on the outsourced customer service center's operational processes, and will include specific recommendations addressing any ineffective business processes or instances of non-compliance.

"Because both regulations and technologies evolve at a rapid pace, it's difficult for outsourced customer service teams to keep up with evolving practices. An outdated customer service environment not only reduces productivity and customer satisfaction, it potentially leaves a financial institution vulnerable to penalties for compliance violations," said Tod Chisholm, president of IFT. "Our assessment process evaluates technology gaps, non-conforming procedures, and unproductive workflows that can severely hinder a financial institution's success. Our goal is to suggest a path to operational excellence which will boost business outcomes, while allowing lenders to continue to benefit from the cost-effectiveness of outsourcing."

To request an Operational Assessment, or for more information on IFT's smartsourcing services, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to credit unions, lenders, and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

